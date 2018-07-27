Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Pets: Where to Buy (Updated!)

Crayola’s latest playset takes the brand in a different direction than we’ve seen in the past, and honestly, it’s a breath of fresh air. The company has officially announced the Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Pet Playset after we first saw it at New York Toy Fair in February, and it’s available right now.

For those unaware, the activity kit comes with four tiny cute plastic pets (with felt-like fur that allows them to grab the marker color) that are ready to be colored and customized by your kids.

It also comes with a cute little pink and purple bathtub — complete with a scrub brush — so that the four pets can be washed over and over again when your kids want to give them each a new design.

It comes with six washable Crayola markers as well, and any washable markers you already have on hand will work. The markers actually show up pretty well on the white pets, and they come off easily with just a paper towel if you don’t want to go through the trouble of using the bathtub and scrub brush.

They’re recommended for ages 3 years and up, and I’d imagine the cut-off being somewhere around 6 or 7 years. They’re going to be super popular this upcoming season, as they’re one of Crayola’s best new toys in recent memory.

There are also Scibble Scrubbies expansion kits available for $14.69 that add different Scrubbies for your kids to color into the mix, but honestly, those are entirely superfluous. I mean, they already get four with this kit, and they’re washable, so what’s the point in adding two more?

Anyway, the Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Playsets are going to be widely available, but if you’re wondering where can you buy Crayola Scribble Scrubbies, here you go:

Where to Buy:

As of writing this, they’re not available at Target or Walmart just yet. However, we’re fully expecting them to arrive at those major retailers here soon.

