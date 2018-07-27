Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit: Where to Buy (Updated!)

I have always been one of those parents who believes that not every toy they play with has to be educational. After all — I stretched-out the cool Stretch Armstrong toy until it burst, which had zero educational value, and I turned out brainy…enough.

But sometimes, educational and cool can come together to make something so fantastic that any type of kid will enjoy it. And whether they’re a brainiac or not, your kids will likely love the new Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit that was just announced, and it’s undeniably going to be one of the most popular toys of 2018.

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is a kit that allows your kids (or, let’s be honest, you) to build their own wand that responds to their movements. It comes with the wand parts you need, as well as a step-by-step instructional book that can be used with the free Kano app (available on most tablets, and if you don’t have a tablet in the house, you can make it work on a computer).

With the wave of the wand (after coding, of course), your child will see instant effects on the screen, creating different creatures, spells, sweets, 200+ sounds, music, and some Wizarding artifacts.

The original Kano coding kit was quite popular, and it allowed kids to make their own mini computers.

This year, the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is targeted at magic-loving nerds. And, for those who don’t already know, that includes me.

It’s available for pre-order right now, and it’s set to release on October 1st. So, where can you buy the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit?

