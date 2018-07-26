Rainbocorns Sequin Surprise: Where to Buy Zuru’s New Toys (Updated!)

Zuru, the company behind Bunch o Balloons, X-Shot and Hamsters in a House, has just announced a brand new line of toys called Rainbocorns — awesome new cutesy plush toys with a unique twist: every Rainbocorn has a sequin surprise behind their sequin chest!

Rainbocorns (which should really be spelled Rainbowcorns but that’s an opinion for another day) are literally going to be on every young girl’s Christmas wish list. Wondering where the best place to buy them is? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

If you pay attention to the toys industry at all, you probably noticed the big influx of mystery toys releasing over the past few years. L.O.L Surprise, Hatchimals, and Kinder Surprise are just a few examples. Now, there’s Rainbocorns, which come in a unique magical egg, and each has their own hidden surprise.

They’re undeniably super cool, and in my opinion, they’re much better than those popular L.O.L. Surprise toys. In fact, it’s likely that we’re going to add them to our list of the best toys for Christmas in 2018.

So, where can you buy Rainbocorns and who still has them in stock?

Your first destination for toys now that Toys R’ Us is dead should be Amazon, as they not only have the biggest stock of toys but they also allow you to pre-order many toys before they’re actually released.

Luckily, Rainbocorns (again, should be Rainbowcorns) are already in the wild, and you can find them right on Amazon.com for $24.99.

There are many varieties already available on Amazon:

Bunnycorn (Dark Pink)

Bunnycorn (White)

Hamstercorn (Orange)

Hamstercorn (Pink)

Kittycorn (Dark Pink)

Kittycorn (Light Pink)

Monkeycorn (Pink)

Monkeycorn (Yellow)

Puppycorn (Blue)

Puppycorn (Purple)

Unicorn (Pink)

Unicorn (White)

As of writing this post, only the unicorns (both pink and white version) are available, with the rest denoted as being temporarily out of stock (meaning, Amazon didn’t get them in yet).

They’re also available with Prime 2-day shipping, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you’ll save on shipping costs.

As of writing this post, you won’t find Rainbocorns at Walmart or Target yet. So, it looks like, it’s just Amazon for now. We’ll update accordingly as they begin showing up at other retailers.

