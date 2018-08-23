21 Best Paw Patrol Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for some new Paw Patrol toys for your kids? Look no further than the mega list below.

Paw Patrol is to kids what the Avengers are to comic book nerds like myself. While the Avengers are essentially the rockstars of the Marvel universe, Paw Patrol are the rockstars of kids television shows.

Kids. Love. Paw Patrol.

So, it should be no surprise that Paw Patrol toys are all the rage in 2018, as just about every child under 5 likely has an obsession with Skye, Ryder, Chase, Zuma, or any of the other heroic pups.

Unfortunately, it’s not like you can walk into a Toys R’ Us anymore and just head to the Paw Patrol section.

Luckily, we’re in the know here at Heavy.com, as we’ve been hands-on with many new toys this year in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

If you’re looking to pick-up some new Paw Patrol stuff for them to play with, we’ve got you covered with the list below containing 21 of the best Paw Patrol toys for sale right now:

1. Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck – $59.97

If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that kids LOVE fire trucks. And when that firetruck is Marshall’s fire truck from Paw Patrol, you’ve got yourself the perfect fire truck for your kids to play with.

The Rescue Fire Truck has an extendable ladder that extends to over 2-ft tall, and it has launching water cannons on both the front and back of the truck. It also comes with Marshall and a mini fire cart.

Out of all of the cool Paw Patrol toys we played with on this list, the Rescue Fire Truck was our favorite.

Price: $59.97

Recommended Ages: 3+

2. Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter – $12.99

Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter has room for two pup figures (it comes with one Skye figure). It has moving propellers and a super cool extendable rescue hook that can be attached to other Paw Patrol vehicles in their collection for a sweet rescue mission!

It’s one of the best Ultimate rescue vehicles available right now.

Price: $12.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

3. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller – $41.96

The Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle is going to be one of the hottest Christmas toys of 2018. It even won at the Toy of the Year Awards earlier this year!

It’s an awesome replica of the Sea Patroller seen in the show, and it has flashing lights and sounds. The Sea Patroller toy also has a moveable crane and attachable cage to go along with it, and it comes with a rescue ATV and Ryder.

It transforms from a boat to a land vehicle as well, so it’s super versatile, providing a lot of play options.

Price: $41.96 (30 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Ages: 3+

4. Paw Patrol Racers 3-Pack Set – $14.99

If the Sea Patroller and the fire truck are a bit too much for your child, get them a simple Paw Patrol Racers 3-Pack Set.

It comes with Chase, Zuma, and Marshall Rescue Racers. The wheels actually roll as they should, too, so your child can have racers with their new canine friends.

There’s also a Rescue Racers Track available, but honestly, it’s a bit frivolous and not the greatest quality. They’re better off just playing with them on a table or on the rug.

But these racers are great for ages 2 years and up.

Price: $14.99

Recommended Ages: 2+

5. VTECH Paw Patrol Treat Time Marshall – $29.99

VTECH is, of course, well-known for its high-quality tech-infused toddler toys, and the VTECH Treat Time Marshall is another example of that quality.

It comes with 26 dog treats for Marshall, and when those treats are fed to him, he’ll speak. For example, feed him the D treat and he’ll say, “Search and rescue for the letter D.” With the Treat Time Marshall, your kids will learn about phonics, letters, colors, and more. His ears and eyes are motorized and also react.

It’s a great way to infuse early learning into Paw Patrol toys.

Also, if you’re worried about those 26 dog treats getting spread in different rooms around your house and getting lost, don’t be — all of the treats store inside the included pup pack on Marshall.

Price: $29.99

Recommended Ages: 2+

6. Paw Patrol Air Patroller – $34.99

With the fire truck above being our favorite, the Air Patroller comes in at #2. It comes with a Chase figure also, which fits nicely in the cockpit, and there’s also a cool cargo bay.

This transforming Paw Patrol vehicle changes from a helicopter to a plane so that your kids can take-on more Paw Patrol missions.

Note: Batteries are included.

Price: $34.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

7. VTECH Pups to the Rescue Driver – $30.94

Ryder’s ATV could probably be its own character, and now your child can pretend to drive it with the VTECH Pups to the Rescue Driver.

With this, your kids can pretend to go on adventures with Ryder, whether on an ATV or a snowmobile. Use the turn signals, check the rear-view mirror and honk the horn. Each action will reveal numbers, road safety tips, and more.

Price: $30.94 (23 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Ages: 2+

8. Paw Patrol Paw Patroller – $52.37

This awesome Paw Patroller can hold up to three of the Paw Patrol vehicles inside. It comes with Ryder and his ATV. It has authentic sound effects from the show, and it has a working elevator for vehicles to get them into the command center.

Price: $52.37

Recommended Ages: 2+

9. Sea Patrol Pup Pad – $19.69

The Sea Patrol Pup Pad is a wearable that goes on your child’s wrist, and it comes with six different animated missions cards that bring the adventure!

When each mission card is placed in the Pup Pad, your child can push the pup character images on the side to hear sounds and phrases from the show.

Batteries included.



Price: $19.69

Recommended Ages: 3+

10. Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack Toy – $13.99

The Paw Patrol Rescue Pack is great for little wannabe firefighters! It’s essentially a water gun with a tank that they can wear on their backs that’s branded with Paw Patrol. It shoots water up to 30 feet, and the tank holds 33 ounces.

Price: $13.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Ages: 2+

11. Sub Patroller Transforming Vehicle w/ Lights – $24.99

If there’s one thing I can appreciate about Paw Patrol, is its many vehicles. Like the many different Octonauts toys available, Paw Patrol also has a ton of vehicle options for your kids to play with.

The Sub Patroller is another one of my favorite Paw Patrol toys. It transforms from hover mode to sub mode, and it comes with a Ryder figure. It has a launcher that shoots life rings to rescue baby animals.

It also has a cool search light (that actually works!) on the front of it, and it plays different sounds.

Price: $24.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Ages: 3+

12. Paw Patrol Roll Patrol Marshall’s Town Rescue Track Set – $15.97

Another Paw Patrol toy that’s great for toddlers is the Roll Patrol Marshall’s Town Rescue Track Set. It comes with an exclusive motorized Marshall’s firetruck, complete with lights and sounds.

Take Marshall to the water-fill tower and then send him off to save the day at the burning building.

Price: $15.97 (47 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Ages: 3+

13. Chase’s Off-Road Rescue Playset – $17.99

Chase’s Off-road rescue playset is a similar idea to the one above, but instead of using Marshall and his fire truck, it uses Chase and his police vehicle, equipped with a rescue hook.

I’ll note that the vehicle is exclusive to this playset, so you can’t buy it standalone anywhere else.

Price: $17.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

14. Skye Plush – $6.47

There are tons of Paw Patrol plush toys available now, but the cutest of the bunch is the Skye plush, obviously. It comes in at 7.5-inches tall.

Price: $6.47

Recommended Ages:

15. Paw Terrain Vehicle – $39.99

The Paw Terrain vehicle is easily the coolest-looking Paw Patrol vehicle available. It has a unique jungle theme, and uses brighter colors than the other Paw Patrol stuff. Your child will be tasked with rescuing the baby panther using the rugged-looking terrain vehicle.

It has real lights and sounds as well, and it comes with a working crane.

Price: $39.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

16. Paw Patrol Look-Out Playset – $39.95

Add the ultimate HQ to their toy collection with the Paw Patrol Look-out Playset. It comes with a real working elevator, complete with lights and sounds. It comes with tower, a Chase figure, and a vehicle.

The periscope at the top actually works, and it can rotate a full 360-degrees!

Price: $39.95

Recommended Ages: 3+

17. Paw Patrol Mission Cruiser Robo Dog & Vehicle – $46.07

The Mission Cruiser transforms into a control center, and it can launch the new mini vehicles when the side door opens up. It comes with the Robo Dog and a vehicle, as well as his adventure card (which is placed in the top of the command center). Other vehicles and adventure cards are sold separately, but this is more than enough to get them started on their rescue missions.

Price: $46.07

Recommended Ages: 3+

18. Zuma’s Hovercraft Vehicle – $15.88

Zuma’s Hovercraft is also a great Paw Patrol vehicle, and it has cool fans that snap onto the back of it. It comes with the hovercraft and the Zuma figure shown in the picture above.

Price: $15.88

Recommended Ages: 3+

19. Step2 Paw Patrol Water Table – $38.24

I don’t know about your kids, but my kids LOVE playing in water. Seriously, I could literally just give my daughter a tub filled with water and a bucket, and she would play for hours.

Step2 has a better way, though, with the Step2 Paw Patrol Water Table. It has cool lookout tower to help them find other doggies in distress, and it has a water launcher that can be squirted at the toy pups. It comes with Paw Patrol water toy figures that squirt water, as well as a water strainer, cup, and table springboard.

Price: $38.24 (24 percent off MSRP)

20. Paw Patrol Jumbo Mega Mat – $29.99

Anyone who has kids knows that a big play mat like this is essential for playtime. This one just happens to be themed with Paw Patrol. It measures at 5 feet wide by 3.5 feet tall, and its colors are vibrant.

It’s the perfect addition to any bedroom or playroom, especially if they love Paw Patrol.

Price: $29.99

Recommended Ages: 2+

21. Skye’s Transforming Sea Patrol Vehicle – $22.06

Skye’s transforming sea patrol vehicle is another great vehicle from the show. It transforms from watercraft to airplane in seconds, and the included Skye figure fits right into the cockpit.

Price: $22.06

Recommended Ages: 3+

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.