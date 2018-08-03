27 Best Toys for 5 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Shopping for 5 year olds is really hard, isn’t it – especially if that 5 year old isn’t yours! Nowadays, young kids have a seemingly endless supply of new toys to play with, thanks largely in part due to the slew of popular kids shows and movies that they’re exposed to.

But if you’re looking for some awesome gift ideas for your five year old, Heavy.com has you covered with our list of the best toys for 5 year old boys.

Below, you’ll find a massive list of the best toys for 5 year old boys, handpicked by yours truly – the resident toy expert at Heavy.com. I’ve included movie toys, board games for kids, riding toys, learning toys, and more on this list so that there’s something for every type of five year old boy.

Here are our 27 favorite toys for the age of 5:

1. The Incredibles 2 Jack-Jack Attacks Figure – $39.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $39.99

The Incredibles 2 is THE biggest animated of 2018, and the star of the movie is Jack-Jack, who debuts his powers for the first time.

The Jack-Jack Attacks figure is one of the best new toys of 2018, and it’s perfect for 5 year olds who loved the movie. The figure laughs, giggles, and goes through his powers cycle, and when you hold its belly, Jack-Jack explodes with colors, lights and sounds (as if his powers were activated).

It’s a super cool movie toy, and your child will love it.

2. Don’t Step in It Game – $18.99

Recommended Ages: 4+

Price: $18.99

At this point, you’ll just have to accept it – boys love poop jokes and fart jokes and all things gross. The sooner you can accept that as a parent, the easier your life is going to be. In 2018, we’ve reached peak toilet humor with the Don’t Step in it Game from Hasbro Gaming.

That’s right, Don’t Step in it tasks your kids with…not…stepping…in…it. Don’t worry – the poo isn’t real, and the compound used to make it is included in the packaging. Whoever steps in the fewest poops wins the game.

3. Jurassic World Thrash n’ Throw T-Rex – $39.95

Recommended Ages: 4 to 8 years

Price: $39.95

If there’s one type of toy that our kids will never get tired of, it’s easily dinosaur toys. Nothing beats destroying your other unsuspecting toys with a giant T-Rex, which is why we absolutely LOVE the Jurassic World Thrash n’ Throw T-Rex that’s new for 2018.

This baby not only looks great with a high level of detail, but it’s also near 2-feet long! It has chomping and stomping action, so your kids will absolutely love it.

While it’s doubtful you let your 5 year old watch Jurassic World (you shouldn’t…please don’t let your kids watch it!), the result here is a great dinosaur toy. And, if there’s one thing I’m sure of in life, it’s that kids love dinosaur toys.

4. Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme – $65.79

Recommended Ages: 3 to 8 years

Price: $65.79 (40 percent off MSRP)

The Imaginext brand has done some super cool things with the Batman licensing, and our favorite is the DC Super Friends Batboy Xtreme Robot.

It stands 2-feet tall, and it comes with everything a kid could ever want: wings, a punching mechanism, projectile launchers, a motorcycle, and a small Batman figure. Seriously, it’s a lot of fun, and I my kids love playing with it.

5. Fingerlings Raptor

Recommended Ages: 5+

Price: $14.84

If you pay attention to the toys market at all, the Fingerlings brand had a stellar year last year with their initial line of small, cute monkeys that hung around on your kid’s fingers. In fact, they were sold out everywhere by the time Christmas came around.

This year, they’ve introduced the Fingerlings Untamed Raptor, which makes those monkeys (and unicorn) into a raptor. Again, dinosaur toys are where it’s at, especially for 5 year old boys.

6. Hot Wheels Track Builder Stunt Bridge Kit

Recommended Ages: 4 to 9 years

Price: $43.88 (58 percent off MSRP)

One of last year’s hottest new toys came from Hot Wheels in the form of the Builder Stunt Bridge Kit. It lets kids test their timing skills by aiming and launching a car into an epic jump across the bridge gap. You can send two cars down the ramp at a time, allowing you to race your friends.

7. Matchbox Stinky Dump Truck – $41.29

Recommended Ages: 3 to 9 years

Price: $41.29 (31 percent off MSRP)

Again, boys love weird “gross” things, and this gross thing is a LOT of fun. We LOVED the Matchbox Stinky Dump Truck when it first debuted, and we still love it now.

8. Pomsies Grumblies

Recommended Ages: 5 and up

Price: $19.99

This Grumblies are too darn cute that we can’t stand it. They’re grumpy-looking plush monster toys that are interactive, with 40 different reactions and custom sounds. The more your kid messes around with them, the angrier they get, and they’ll eventually reach the point of meltdown mode.

9. Play-Doh 36 Pack

Recommended Ages: 2+

Price: $24.99

There are plenty of ways to fuel creativity, and one of my favorite ways to do that with my own children is with Play-Doh. This 36 pack of Play-Doh is the mega pack they need to get the creative juices flowing. Plus, you’ll have a lot of fun creating things with Play-Doh, too, admit it!

10. Osmo Genius Kit

Recommended Ages: 5 – 12 years

Price: $99.99

The Osmo Genius Kit is proof that stuffing your child’s head into a tablet screen isn’t always a bad thing. This is one of the best STEM toys on the market, even two years after its initial release. It fuels learning starting at age 5 using a stand, a unique camera, and pieces that your kids will use alongside an app. Best of all, it grows with your children, so whether they’re just getting started on their path of learning or they’re entering 6th grade, there are add-ons and other kits that will be appropriate learning for their age (up to 12 years).

11. LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box

Recommended Ages: 4 – 99

Price: $47.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Like Play-Doh, LEGOs are a great tool to fuel creativity. This mega-sized LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box contains 790 pieces total of varying colors, including 8 different types of windows and doors, two big green baseplates, six tires, and all the colored bricks your poor feet can handle.

12. Franklin Sports MLB Baseball Pitching Machine

Recommended Ages: 5+

Price: $28.49 (32 percent off MSRP)

This baseball pitching machine is perfect for kids, and if you want them to develop a home run swing, it’s a great option. It’s one of our favorite toys for 5 year old boys because it is a great way to fuel his interest in sports.

13. Magnetic Building Blocks Set 56 pieces – $27.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $27.99

I’m sure you’ve heard of Magformers, right? Well, they can get expensive quick. This cheaper, no-name brand version Magnetic Building Blocks Set is just as awesome as the original toy set, but it comes in at a significantly lower cost per block (which is why it’s Amazon’s #1 best-seller in Toy Stacking Block Sets.

14. Automoblox Mini S9/T9/C9 3 Pack – $22.98

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $22.98

Automoblox are a super cool line of wooden toy cars for kids that uses a unique universal connector system which allows kids to swap parts quickly and easily. They can change out the rims, tops, front end, back end, and more to make their own unique car.

15. Yeti Set Go

Recommended Ages: 4-10

Price: $19.99

PlayMonster’s new Yeti, Set, Go! game sort of mixes Hungry, Hungry, Hippos with, like one of those old basketball flip games. Fun!

16. Melissa & Doug Giddy Buggy Camping Tent

Recommended Ages: 4 to 7 years

Price: $41.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

We can’t get enough of Melissa & Doug toys, and this Giddy Buggy Camping Tent is one of the best toys for 5 year old boys.

17. RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kids Bike w/ Training Wheels – $109.99

Recommended Age: 4 – 6 years

Price: $109.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

This is a great starter bike for kids. It comes with training wheels, and there are a few different styles. Personally, I think the best for most 5 year old boys is the BMX Freestyle 16″.

18. Power Wheels Dune Racer – $335.48

Recommended Age: 4-7 years

Price: $335.48

The Power Wheels Dune Racer is one of their most popular and best riding toys available right now. It looks super cool, works really well, and kids love it (most importantly). It seats two, so it’s great for siblings or two friends.

19. Little Tikes Super Slam ‘n Dunk – $214.95

Recommended Age: 5-9

Price: $214.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

The Little Tikes Super Slam ‘n Dunk is a large inflatable toy that combines jumping and classic trampoline basketball. It’s truly incredible and a lot of fun, which is why it’s on our list of the best toys for 5 year old boys.

20. Hauck Batmobile Pedal Go Kart – $129

Recommended Ages: 4-8

Price: $129.00 (19 percent off MSRP)

Where was this when I was a kid? Batman everything!

21. Garmin Vivofit Jr. – $59.99

Recommended Ages: 4-9 years

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

The Vivofit Jr is an advanced kid’s watch that’s wearable 24/7 (yes, it’s water resistant!) and it utilizes an app for activity tracking. But this app basically assigns points for completing goals and tasks, whether they’re for physical activity or chores. Those points can be redeemed based on whatever system the parents set up.

As a very basic example, you can set a chore that’s worth 10 points. Once they complete that chore, they earn that 5 points. You can set rewards like a $5 iTunes card for the app store set at 100 points, or make their favorite dinner at 50 points, etc.

He’ll also be able to compare his scores with the rest of the family, creating a friendly competition.

22. Intex Jump-O-Lene Inflatable Boxing Ring Set – $56

Recommended Ages: 5-7 years

Price: $55.96 (30 percent off MSRP)

My older brother and I would’ve never left the ring if they had this when I was a kid. It measures at 89″L x 89″W x 43.5″H, so make sure you’ve got the indoor room to set it up before purchasing. However, if you’ve got the yard for it, it’s a LOT of fun. Our only gripe is that it isn’t built for adults. Bummer.

23. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle – $37.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $37.99

Paw Patrol is super popular among four and five year old boys, and this new Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle is the best new Paw Patrol toy of the year. In fact, it was a winner at this year’s Toy of the Year Awards!

24. Big Dig Working Crane – $34.99

Recommended Ages: 4+

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Kids LOVE to dig, and whenever this type of crane is at a playground, it quickly becomes a focal point. Believe it or not, they’re actually cheap enough to have right in your backyard, and super easy to install. Just set it in a small sand pit, add some sand, and you’re set.

25. POOF Strato Slam Rocket Battle Blast – $32.75

Recommended Ages: 5-11 years

Price: $32.75 (11 percent off MSRP)

The POOF Strato Slam Rocket Battle Blast is, essentially, competitive Stomp Rockets. They’re a lot of fun for kids.

26. Melissa & Doug Let’s Play House – $26.99

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $26.99

Melissa & Doug’s quality can’t be denied, and if you’re looking for a great indoor play option for 5 year old boys, check out the Let’s Play House set.

27. Franklin Sports Mini Hockey Set – $31.99

Recommended Ages: 5-9 years

Price: $31.99

Kids love playing hockey, and this set is great for indoor and outdoor playtime. It comes with two balls, a rolling puck, four sticks, and two nets.

