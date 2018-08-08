11 Best Bruder Toys for Sale (2018)

Bruder is a well-known German toy company that’s popular in Europe for making incredibly detailed 1:16 scale vehicles and other toys, and while Bruder toys aren’t exactly commonplace here in the U.S., their quality is second-to-none.

Which is why, needless to say, they’re becoming more popular here in the States.

Meanwhile, Bruder toys are in every toy store in Europe, and for good reason: quality. The company’s model vehicles are expertly designed and intricately detailed, so they not only make great toys to play with, but also great props for city models, stop motion movies, and more.

With all that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Bruder toys currently available that both kids and adults will appreciate.

Here are the 11 best Bruder toys for sale:

1. Bruder Mack Granite Flatbed Truck w/ JCB Loader Backhoe – $107.00

The Bruder Mack Granite Flatbed Truck is one of the company’s most impressive toys to behold yet. The level of detail here is unprecedented in the toy truck sector, and not only do you get the Mack truck and the trailer, but you also get the yellow tractor to play with as well.

It’s one of the best additions to a child’s construction site on the market right now, as you’re getting two vehicles in one package.

Price: $107 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Bruder MAN Cement Mixer – $49.78

Another great Bruder toy for sale is this Cement Mixer, which can also be equipped with the Bruder Light and Sound Module that will add, well, lights and sounds!

But even on its own, this awesome-looking cement mixer is a sight to behold, with a highly detailed blue-bodied truck and a spinning blue and white cement mixer. The drum empties through the silver shoot, and the hand wheel actually turns the drum to mix the contents.

It also has a tilting cab, and the water tank is fillable, so you’re able to easily mix contents into the drum to create mud that will slide down the rear cement chute.

Price: $49.78

3. Bruder Man Fire Engine – $57.96

The Bruder Fire Engine is, hands-down, the best toy firetruck on the market. It’s big and highly-detailed, and it’s loaded with cool features like an actual water pump that allows you to shoot actual water, and a fully extendable ladder.

Its realistic details and functions encourage imaginative play, so your child will play with it for hours.

Plus, you know, what kid doesn’t want just a big red firetruck?!

Price: $57.95 (24 percent off MSRP)

4. Bruder Cat Track-Type Tractor – $27.90

One of our favorite Bruder toys for sale is this basic CAT Track-Type Tractor, which has a completely functional leveling blade and a removable rear ripper.

It also has individual chain linked tracks, just like the real thing, making it great for the sandbox, the yard, or any other terrain your kids can throw at it. They can also be fitted with rubber treads for use on slippery surfaces like snow.

Again, its Bruder’s attention to detail that makes it a standout tractor toy in the industry, and its surprisingly competitive price point makes it a great option for construction-loving kids.

Price: $27.90 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Bruder Tga Tow Truck w/ Cross Country Vehicle – $61.96

The Bruder Man TGA Tow Truck comes with a bright red cross country vehicle that looks like a Jeep of sorts, and both of the vehicles are highly detailed.

The MAN tow truck is a bright yellow, and it comes with a bright red and yellow extending crane arm. It even has an extending wheel lift that can tow another vehicle behind it!

It can also be equipped with the Light and Sound Module for added stimulation.

Price: $61.96 (18 percent off MSRP)

6. Bruder Crane Truck – $51.72

The Bruder MAN Crane Truck also has some great realistic details and touches that make it one awesome toy truck for kids. It has a fully functional crane boom that can be lifted and lowered, as well as retracted with a crank. It extends to up to 30-inches!

It also has stabilizer legs that can be slid into place, just like the real MAN crane trucks, so that it’s stable when lifting heavier objects.

Of course, it compacts and folds down nicely for transporting, and the crane hook can even be attached securely to the front of the truck — just like in real life!

Price: $51.72 (19 percent off MSRP)

7. Bruder Scania R-Series Liebherr Crane – $103.86

Another awesome Bruder crane is this Scania R-Series Liebherr Crane that has incredibly realistic detail. This one is actually a step above the one above as far as details are concerned (but also twice the price).

But its worth it, for sure. It stands at a whopping 4-feet tall when fully extended, which means it will tower over some of the smaller builders out there. This crane has four support legs, and when they’re fully extended, they can lift the vehicle off of the floor.

It also actually comes with the Light and Sound Module, so you won’t have to spring for the added $10 if you were to buy it separately.

Price: $103.86 (18 percent off MSRP)

8. Bruder John Deere w/ Track Belts – $102.88

It’s no secret that we here at Heavy.com love John Deere toys and frequently write about them. And now that you know just how much we love Bruder toys, it shouldn’t be any surprise that we picked this Bruder John Deere tractor to include on our list of the best Bruders toys for sale.

The John Deere 9620RX sports the iconic John Deere green and yellow colorway and it uses tracking instead of wheels.

The real vehicle can pull up to 12,000 pounds, making it one of John Deere’s most powerful tractors on the market. And although this toy 1:16 scale replica can’t pull that much, it’s still one of the coolest Bruder toys you can buy right now.

Price: $102.88

9. Bruder Orange Garbage Truck – $104.37

This gorgeous orange garbage truck by Bruder looks absolutely incredible, and we all know that kids love to play with toy garbage trucks.

It has a tiltable bin for collecting garbage and a turning wheel mechanism that allows for loading and unloading garbage. It comes with two garbage cans.

Price: $104.37

10. Bruder Claas Axion 950 w/ Snow Chains and Blower – $93.41

The Bruder Claas Axion 950 is easily one of the coolest-looking Bruder toys on Amazon right now, complete with snow chains and a massive snowblower on the front. It’s ready for the winter ahead!

The driver’s cab is fully glazed and both the Bonnet and doors open and shut. It’s also compatible with the many Bruder trailers that are available for hauling.

The real Axion 950 that it’s based on has a whopping 400 horse power engine, so you know it comes packed with power.

Price: $93.41 (5 percent off MSRP)

11. Bruder Claas Jaguar 900 Field Chopper – $69.99

The Bruder Claas Jaguar 900 Field Chopper is ready to cut down those fields! It’s a hulking kids toy that’s, simply put, way cool-looking.

It’s a nice lime green color that’s attractive to the eye, and it comes with four big spinning choppers on the front. The hood opens and closes (and there’s an engine inside!), and it has an adjustable spout for kids to tinker with.

This hulking beast is one of Bruder’s most-detailed toys yet.

Price: $69.99

