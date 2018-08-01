Disney Doorables: Where to Buy These New Toys (Updated!)

On the hunt for those awesome Disney Doorables from Moose Toys? Wondering where the best place to buy them is? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.

Moose Toys, the company behind Shopkins toys and Little Live Pets, now has a brand new toy line based on the Disney license called Disney Doorables, and they’re growing rapidly in popularity.

Oddly, they’re not being shoved down consumers’ throats yet, as we’re not seeing them everywhere. However, that will soon change with the holiday shopping season right around the corner. In fact, a brand new Disney Doorables commercial was just released an hour ago (you can watch it at the bottom of this post).

Essentially speaking, they’re just another cute thing for your kids to collect. There are already over 80 Disney Doorables to collect, and there will undoubtedly be a second wave if they’re a big hit (spoiler: they will be). What makes these a bit different than the other collectible figures on the market is that they’re the only figures to include those glass glitter eyes that give them a distinct, cute look.

They’re being sold in sets for each property (Alice in Wonderland, Mickey and Friends, Zootopia, Monsters Inc, etc), and there are many sets available right now.

They’re undeniably super cute, and they appear to be very well-received by toy buyers.

So, where can you buy Disney Doorables toys and who still has them in stock?

Now that Toys R’ Us is gone permanently, your first stop for great toy deals should be Amazon, as they not only have the biggest stock of toys but they also allow you to pre-order many toys before they’re actually released.

Luckily, Disney Doorables are already in the wild, and you can find them right on Amazon.com for $19.85. There are MANY different skus currently available, but essentially, we recommend just buying any of the 2-packs to get your kids started.

As of writing this post, they’re still in stock, as well. So, ordering is super easy.

They’re all also available with 2-day Prime shipping, so if you have an Amazon Prime account, you’re golden.

Here are the sets currently avaialble

Peter Pan

Alice in Wonderland

Mickey and Friends

Zootopia

Monsters, Inc

Thunderfish Multi Peak

Tangled Multi Stack Playset ($49.94)

Frozen Multi Stack ($49.94)

Beauty and the Beast ($27.99)

Tangled Mini Stack ($32.95)

Lilo and Stitch Mini Stack ($11.42)

Target has the Disney Doorables Deluxe Playset available for $29.99 both online and in-stores.

Personally, I’ve always had a hard time navigating through Target’s toy section. But, maybe your local Target toy associates take better care of their department than mine.

Yes, good ‘ole reliable Walmart is also carrying these toys slightly cheaper.

However, we’re already seeing them all out of stock. We’ll keep an eye on their listings to see if they come back any time soon, and we’ll update this post accordingly.

