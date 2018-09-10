31 Best Nerf Guns: The Ultimate List (2018)

It’s undeniable that Nerf has come a long way since their introduction in the 1970s. With each year that passes, foam dart guns are getting more and more advanced, and therefore, Nerf guns are getting cooler and cooler.

With Nerf recently announcing their new toy guns for 2018 (some of which won’t be available until later this year), we thought it would be only proper to take a look at the best nerf guns for sale right now.

Nerf blasters are great, and the newer guns from the past few years are some of the coolest toys on Earth. I’ll note that we excluded water blasters from this post, as we’ve done a separate post of the best water guns, and when most people search for Nerf, they’re searching for the foam dart guns.

But if you’re in the market for a cool new Nerf gun to play with, here are the top 31 best Nerf guns for sale in 2018:

1. Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow Trigger

If you’re more into Daryl Dixon than you are Judge Dredd, Nerf has their Zombie Strike Crossfire Bow that shoots foam darts, featuring real pull-back action firing. Its biggest drawback (no pun intended) is that it only comes with four darts. Luckily, darts are cheap enough when you buy them in bulk, and the darts work with plenty of other toy weapons. The bright green base color with orange highlights makes for one cool-looking crossbow.

Price: $30.59

2. Doomlands The Judge

Now, if you’re looking to strike fear in your opponents, check out The Judge, one of Nerf’s Doom Lands line. This baby shoots 3 darts at once, and holds a total of 30 darts at a time and using a mega-size revolving drum to shoot. These darts shoot rather far, and if you’re looking to emulate a shot similar to Soldier 76’s Helix Rockets, this is as close as you’re going to come.

Price: $49.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

3. NStrike Elite Rampage Sonic Ice Series Blaster

The NStrike Elite Rampage Sonic Ice Series Blaster has a great range, and it has a great primer mechanism. It comes with a big drum that holds 35 darts per round, and it’s single fire. There’s nothing too special about it, but it works well, and if you love the handle primers of other Nerf guns, you’ll love this one as well.

Price: $51.49

4. Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K – $199.85

One of Nerf’s new 2018 blasters is quite possibly its best, as Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K fires 8 rounds per second, thanks to its advanced acceleration system. 200 rounds per clip, and it surprisingly comes with a rechargeable battery (so you don’t have to worry about tracking down your own)!

It’s held from the top so it sits lower than most other Nerf guns while firing, so note that you’ll likely be shooting up at your enemies instead of straight at them like you would a normal blaster.

Recommended Ages: 14+

Price: $199.85

5. N-Strike Elite TerraScout RC Drone

If you’re more of a tactical kind of person and like to be more strategic in your play warfare, check out this ridiculously cool Nerf N-Strike Elite TerraScout RC drone (don’t worry — it’s a ground drone).

This all-terrain vehicle has tracks like you’d find on a tank, and it has a video live feed that hits the remote control so you can see your targets. It’s the perfect toy weapon to deploy when you find yourself cornered or held down in a bunker, as you can just send this little guy out to do your bidding for you. It has a clip that holds 18 darts.

Price: $199.00 (13 percent off MSRP)

6. Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Battle Gun 2 Pack

The Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Battle Gun shoots 12 high-impact round rounds. Each gun features flip-up sights, a trigger lock and a jam clearing door. The gun also has two tactical rails each for Nerf Rival accessories (which, of course, are sold separately). The magazines are ambidextrous, and they’re easy to load. But what makes this gun a standout is the high velocity in which it shoots (100 fps). Yowza!

The Rival Zeus is the best NERF rival gun available.

Price: $169.99

7. N-Strike Elite Strongarm Firestrike Blasters (2 pack)

The N-Strike Elite Strongarm has a barrel that comes all the way out, and it holds six rounds. Like the Doominator, it also supports slam firing, so you can just hold down the trigger and quickly pull the loader for an alternative method. Of course, it comes paired with the Firestrike, a small, easily concealable weapon that you can use when you find yourself in dire situations.

Price: $79.99

8. N-Strike Elite Centurion Mega Blaster

The N-Strike Elite Centurion Mega Blaster is for those who take their playtime warfare seriously — it’s a whole lot of gun. The Mega mag is truly mega — it might be troublesome for some kids with smaller hands. It shoots the mega rounds like the rest of the Nerf mega guns, and it has a pretty nice range of about 50 feet and a medium velocity to it.

Price: $67.61

9. Elite Mega Thunderbow Blaster

If you haven’t had a chance to experience any of the Nerf bows that are currently available, you’re missing out on some serious fun. With virtually all of your friends having some sort of toy Nerf gun, they’re less likely to have the Elite Mega Thunderbow Blaster, an incredibly fun gun alternative. It’s a little tougher for younger kids to fire because of the strength necessary to hold it steady when pulling the bow back. But for those capable, it’s one of the best Nerf options out there.

Price: $36.99

10. N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster

The Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster might be one of the more expensive Nerf guns, but it’s one cool toy. It uses two of the Rampage drums (each holds 25 this time). There’s no on switch, and you just push the tail end of the blaster to fire. The barrels move in and out as you fire, and it shoots roughly 80 feet.

Price: $209.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

11. Zombie Strike SlingFire Blaster Rifle

The SlingFire Blaster Rifle can be used with a drum or a cartridge, but either way, it’s great. It has a nice stock barrel on it, and a cool lever-action primer. Like the rest of the Nerf Zombie Strike line, it has a cool neon green and orange look, paired with some cool “bandages” (they’re plastic). It’s great to fire two-handed, and if you’re looking for a primary weapon for your office warfare, this is a solid choice.

Price: $73.60

12. N-Strike Elite Retaliator

Nerf’s modular guns are fantastic, in my humble opinion, and the Elite Retaliator isn’t any different. You can change up the stock, the barrel, and the cartridge with ease if you’d like. It comes with a clip that holds 12 rounds, and there’s a different paint job with inverted colors available (blue on white instead of white on blue).

Price: $47.70

13. N-Strike Nite Finder EX-3

This classic Nerf gun isn’t anything really to ride home about, but its size, ease of use, and the fact that it has a laser sight is what makes it one of the best cheap Nerf guns available. Plus, if it weren’t for the bright yellow and orange colorway, it’d look like the cricket gun from Men in Black. So, there’s that.

Price: $17.99

14. N-strike Mega Series Roto Fury

The N-Strike Mega Series Roto Fury Blaster is the most solid Nerf gun you’ll ever own. It uses a barrel that you pre-load, and it shoots the bigger Mega darts. Its accuracy is pretty good as well, and it has a high rate of fire, thanks to the fact that you can hold down the trigger and just pump it to fire (meaning, it fires as fast as you can pump). The red, white and gray colorway looks great, too.

The N-Strike Mega Series Roto Fury belongs on the top ten best nerf guns of all time because it’s so much fun to use.

Price: $74.11

15. Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster

The Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster is another great toy handgun, and it has quite impressive accuracy and decent range. It features a primer that’s similar to something like a Cougar Magnum and modern handguns. If Rick Grimes owned a Nerf gun, it’d be the Hammershot. I also recommend you check out the great prop mod by Bill Doran.

Price: $15.99

16. Elite Triad EX-3

If you need a secondary weapon for your Nerf wars, the Elite Triad EX-3 is a great choice. It comes in at just $20, and to my knowledge, it’s the smallest Nerf gun currently available (if there’s a smaller one, please alert me in the comments). There’s also a white version available.

Price: $19.99

17. N-Strike Elite XD Sonic Fire Blazefire

The best thing about the N-Strike Elite XD Sonic Fire Blazefire is its awesome look. For a handgun, it looks absolutely stunning with a red, orange and gray colorway that is intended to loosely look like it’s on fire. It has a similar design as Judge Dredd’s Lawgiver, obviously with a more kid-friendly vibe. It holds four darts at once, and it shoots them all one by one, from top to bottom, with each pull of the primer and fire of the trigger. Once depleted, you can reload.

Price: $30.00

18. Doomlands Lawbringer

The Doomlands Lawbringer looks like something out of Borderlands. It has absolutely fantastic firing ability, since it holds 12 darts and you can slam fire it (hold the trigger down and then keep hitting the primer). What’s more, you’re able to hold 12 more rounds in the stock (it also serves as a holder). I’m not a big fan of the orange and dark gray colorway, but that’s being nitpicky.

The Doomlands line is super fun, which is why this is on our list of the best Nerf guns for sale.

Price: $42.19

19. Star Wars Episode VII Stormtrooper Blaster

Of course, all things Star Wars are great, and when Nerf came out with their own Star Wars-themed blasters, we absolutely loved it. This one is all about the looks, as it’s only a single fire weapon. But if you’re a lover of sci-fi, it’s a must have.

Price: $12.99

20. N-Strike Alpha Trooper CS-12

The N-Strike Elite Alpha Trooper CS-12 has a 12 dart cartridge and slide action pump, and the N-Strike blue, orange and white colorway. It fires up to 75 feet according to the box (although, in reality, it’s roughly 60 feet).

Price: $95.99

21. Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Bow

Although its rate of fire makes it not quite as plausible on the battlefield, the Zombie Strike Dreadbolt crossbow is a hell of a lot of fun. It fires Nerf arrows that are a little stronger than your average dart, although parents won’t have to worry; it won’t hurt anyone.

It comes with 5 arrows, and the top has slots for you to lay them all down across the top for quick, easy access. It does take some skill to learn, but it’s one of NERF’s coolest guns once you get the hang of it, especially because the arrows whistle as they travel through the air, striking fear in your enemies.

We’ve included the Dreadbolt Bow on many different holiday gift lists this year, including our list of the best Christmas toys for tweens most recently. But we do appreciate that the bow isn’t for everyone.

Price: $44.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

22. MEGA Twinshock Blaster

The MEGA Twinshock Blaster shoots two MEGA darts at once if you want it to, or you can have it shoot just one at a time. It shoots darts up to 85 feet with ease, and it holds 10 MEGA darts per round. It has a slam-fire firing mechanism, meaning it’ll shoot as fast as you can shoot it. This humungous blaster only weighs 3 pounds, too, so despite its massive size, it’s still easy to use.

Price: $39.99

23. Zombie Strike Doominator Blaster + 50 Darts and Scope

Out of all of the toy guns on this list, I’d venture out on a limb and say that the Doominator Blaster is the most fun to play with. It has this cool cock n’ load mechanism on the front where you use a handle that sticks out from the gun (which can be assembled on the left, right, or bottom of the gun). And, the bottom trigger you see in the image above rotates to a new drum once you’ve depleted the drum you’re using. And, it has slam fire, so you can hold down the trigger and use the primer to shoot. It’s super fun to use.

Price: $65.92 (72 percent off MSRP)

24. N-Strike Elite Accustrike Raptorstrike Blaster

Despite its ridiculously long name, the AccuStrike RaptorStrike is one of Nerf’s best new guns of 2017. It lives up to the name, too, being more accurate than your average Nerf gun, thanks to its uniquely designed darts that spin as you shoot them. It also comes with a great tripod, so you’ll be able to find somewhere nice n’ comfy to rein down longshots on your unsuspecting victims.

Price: $49.97

25. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

The Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K is as awesome as its name suggests, using a fully motorized mechanism to rapidly fire 100 rounds. It’s highly accurate as well, so you’re likely going to hit what you’re aiming on, save for a gust of wind. It shoots hard foam balls that are slightly bigger than paintball size, and it shoots them at a rate that makes them virtually undodgeable (term coined Heavy.com 2017).

Price: $99.99

26. N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk

Nothing feels better than bolt action Nerf guns, and the easy-loading AccuStrike AlphaHawk feels good, man. It uses a revolver like you’d find in a revolver handgun, but it only holds 5 darts, not 6. And, it uses the same AccuStrike darts as the Raptorstrike, so you know your shots will count.

Price: $37.99

27. Artemis XVII-3000

Although not quite as formidable as the MXVII-10K, the Rival Artemis XVII-3000 holds 30 of the high-impact balls, and shoots from a rotating barrel. It’s quite a bit smaller than the MXVII-10K — about half the size — but it fires just as far and quick. It comes with 30 rounds, and it has an easy-load integrated magazine.

Price: $31.49 (30 percent off MSRP)

28. Zombie Strike Z.E.D. Squad Magnus Mega Series 2 Pack

The Zombie Strike Z.E.D. Squad Magnus Mega Series guns hold bigger than average ammo and each gun holds three rounds at a time. If you’re looking for a great set of guns that are lightweight and perfect for dual wielding, you won’t find a better pair than these.

Price: $39.95

29. MEGA Mastodon

2016’s highest-rated NERF gun on Amazon is the Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon, this massive Nerf gattling gun. It comes with 24 mega whistler darts, and it has a 24-dart holding rotating drum. Although it requires 6 D batteries to run, making it a battery hog, it manages to feel ultra powerful, so you care less about how many batteries you’re using and more about how many darts you’re firing. It shoots darts up to 100 feet.

Price: $69.99

30. Nerf Brainsaw Blaster

Nerf’s Zombie line is filled with fun designs (many of which also made this list), but one of them is so unique that we simply HAD TO include it. I’m talking about the Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster, which looks like something out of Gears of War. This blaster has a spinning saw blade and fires one dart at a time, and it comes with a handle on the top for the ultimate look.

Price: $29.20

Bonus: Prime Time Toys Dart Zone Powerbolt Pump Action Belt Blaster

So, technically, this isn’t a Nerf-brand toy gun, but its unique design warrants at least a mention on this list. It’s by Prime Toys, and it comes with 36 darts. It shoots up to 80 feet with angled shooting, and it has a unique chaingun design. It has a bright green and orange paint job with red chain. It’s easy to load, and easy to use, and it’s a great pump action blaster.

Price: $34.70

31. Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronos XVIII-500 Dual Pack

Deadpool x Nerf feels like a match made in nerd heaven, and it works incredibly well. You can buy the Nerf Rival Deadpool separately, or you can buy this dual pack for $84.39. Woot!

Price: $84.39

Buy the Nerf Rival Deadpool Kronis Dual Pack here.

