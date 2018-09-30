11 Best Robot Toys for Kids: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Every great sci-fi movie contains a great robot, and you might have noticed, but some of the best animated movies of the past decade have had a focus on cool robots too. Wall-E, Big Hero 6, The Iron Giant, Iron Man — they’re all incredibly popular among kids, and they prominently feature a robot hero. And if you look at the video game world, there are so many great games that feature robots as well, including Ratchet & Clank, Borderlands, and Fallout 4. Why? Simply put, robots are cool.

In fact, if you didn’t have an imaginary robot pal when you were a kid, you probably weren’t being a kid right. Robots are all around us, especially in our connected world. Those little computers in our pockets are basically robots, are they not? But, despite the fact that we’re constantly surrounded by them, kids want more robots in their lives.

So if your child seems to be amazed by robotics and things you can control with a remote, check out our ultimate list of the top 11 best robot toys for kids: