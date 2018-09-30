25 Best Toddler Toys for 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

One of Little TIkes’ hottest Christmas toys is the Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Zone. It introduces your toddler to three different sports: basketball, soccer, and bowling. It has three different mode settings on the backboard that will allow the toy to grow with your little one.

There’s Learn (which teaches numbers, colors and shapes), Move (which has lights and sounds to encourage crawling and movement), and Games (teaches the child to follow directions).

This toddler toy also folds up neatly so that it can be stored easily without having to take up precious rug space in your living room.