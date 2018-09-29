60 Cheap Toys Your Kids Will Love This Christmas (2018)

Toys have become expensive, haven’t they? It feels as though kids only want the top-of-the-line, tech-infused toys, and those tend to be costly! Sure, we all love to spoil our loved ones for their birthdays and holidays, but between every kid you know having a birthday, every commercialized holiday, and every other gift-giving occasion, things can add up pretty quickly, and before you know it, you’re broke.

With that in mind, you don’t have to break the bank to get those gifts you need, and better yet, there are tons of cheap toys online at sites like Amazon and Walmart.

While we already have lists of the hottest toys of the year, the majority of those come in at well over the $25 price point. Instead of worrying about finding toy sales during the season, I decided to craft a list of the 60 best cheap toys under $25 that typically stay under that price point on any given day. Check them out in the list below:

1. Pokemon Clip N’ Carry Set

Although the hype of Pokemon Go may have died down a bit (and in reality, not by all that much), Pokemon is still going strong, especially with the release of Sun and Moon this November. Now, your Pokemon trainer can be equipped with the Pokemon Clip N’ Carry Set, an adjustable belt that includes two pokeballs, one being an exclusive never been released poke ball. For an added touch, there is also a small Pikachu figurine that can be placed inside. Gotta catch ’em all this holiday season!

Price: $19.99

2. VTech Kidbeats Drum Set

If your child intends on starting a band or just making music, the VTech Kidsbeats Drum Set is a great choice for future musicians this Christmas, Built for toddlers, this set features three drum pads that aid in sensory development. There are four modes of play including: free play, letters, numbers, and follow along. There are also nine different melodies, from rock and pop to dance.

Price: $18.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Fisher Price Animal Farm

When it comes to playsets, one very popular location/choice is the Fisher-Price Little People Animal Friends farm, one of the best toddler toys for cheap. This two story playhouse is perfect for children who want to own their own mini-barn, complete with several animals and even a worker. Another cool feature in this playset is the animal sounds and music that activates when opening the barn door/gate. For children, this farm is great for encouraging imagination, creativity, and play.

Price: $22.39 (44 percent off MSRP)

4. Mermaid Crochet Blanket

Whether it be snuggling up this winter or a playtime prop, a mermaid tail is a perfect toy this holiday season. Coming in a wide variety of colors, this Mermaid Crochet Blanket doubles as a blanket and a wonderful toy for all the mermaids and mermen out there. It is cute, fashionable, and is only $20, making it one of the more affordable blankets out there.

Price: $20.80

5. VersionTech VR Headset Goggles (4th Gen)

VR has become mainstream in gaming, especially with the fall release of the Playstation VR. However, for those who don’t wish to drop hundreds on a headset, you can find a much cheaper alternative, like the VersionTech VR Headset, that can be used with a smartphone for use with some cool VR apps. On both the Google Play and Apple Stores, there has been several VR apps that give users a cool experience. This headset allows you to place your phone, wear the goggles, and use virtual reality apps to immerse yourself in a new world. For only $20, it is worth it.

Price: $20.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

6. Bump N’ Check Bumper Cars

1…2 …3…GO! RC cars are fun for all ages and genders, and these Bump N’ Check Bumper Cars are no exception! Compete with brothers, sisters, and friends with these remote controlled bumper cars that can run into each other and most things around them. The goal of the RC bumper cars is to eject the other player’s driver, allowing for hours of endless fun and competition! The cars are also easy to maneuver and use.

Price: $20.65

7. National Geographic Geode Crystal Set

Science kits are always a great gift that facilitates learning outside of the classroom, and can be lots of fun as well. In this set, users can explore crystal caves, excavate 10 different geodes and discover the crystals that are present in our own Earth’s soil. The National Geographic Geode Crystal Set features geodes found in special mines and even has a learning guide for future scientists and students. Also, the crystals look gorgeous and are fun to discover, which is why it’s one of our favorite learning toys on the market.

Price: $24.99

8. Laser Maze Logic Game

For the puzzle lover, this laser maze game has a simple outcome: manipulate the beams to hit the targets to win. However, getting there isn’t simple, and is great for a mental challenge. Featuring 60 challenges, the Laser Maze Logic game has varying difficulties, from beginner to expert. Not only is this game fun for those who love to crack the toughest of puzzles, it has the added bonus of building reasoning and planning skills that can be applied to school, work, and everyday life.

Price: $19.99

9. Nerf Zombie Strike Brainsaw Blaster

Nothing can truly be more epic than a spinning saw blade/Nerf gun combo, otherwise known as the Brainsaw Blaster. Firing one dart at a time, this blaster is just what your Walking Dead or zombie hunter needs in their life. For play or for fun, this Nerf line is great for the incoming zombie apocalypse. Not only is it one of the best toys under $25, we even included it on our list of the best nerf guns available.

Price: $23.38 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. Crayola Tracing Pad

For days in and the budding artist at heart comes Crayola’s Light Up Tracing Pad. Featuring a LED background, this pad allows artists to easily trace their favorite scenes to recreate their favorite pictures/art. Twelve colored pencils are also included so that they can color in the picture after tracing is done, allowing for customization. Another great feature is that there are over 100 different images to trace, allowing for many scenes.

Price: $22.29 (8 percent off MSRP)

11. Mindscope Twister Tracks Vehicles Race Series

Racing cars are always fun. However, what if they lit up in the dark? With the days getting darker due to daylight savings, there is even more time for awesome, light up cars to control with the tip of your finger. Using transparent material and LED lights, the Mindscape Twister Cars can be raced in the dark. Although they are not remote controlled, they are still a great toy this holiday season.

Price: $19.90

12. Educational Insights Playfoam Combo 20-Pack

Fun without the mess! The Educational Insights Playfoam Combo pack is perfect for the creator at heart. This no-stick playfoam never dries out and can be used again and again to make fun sculptures and creations. Playing with foam is fun at any age, and is especially good for younger children to develop motor skills and creativity. This pack includes 20 pods that is great for parties or a fun day on holiday break.

Price: $20.22

13. Science Wiz Cool Circuits

As we stated before, educational kits can make great gifts and be enjoyable too. The Science Wiz Cool Circuits kit is a challenging, yet fun puzzle set has attractive LED lights that encourages players to complete puzzle challenges on the light up board. The set includes the light up game board, 3D circuit pieces, a solution book, and 40 puzzle cards. Listed for ages 8 to 80, the circuit kit has much to enjoy.

Price: $24.99

14. Lipless! The Hilarious Mouth Party Game

What if you couldn’t talk with your lips? It’s not as easy as it sounds, and it’s actually quite hilarious. In the Lipless game, players must use mouthpieces to try to convey the words they are saying on the card. It’s a family friendly game and is great for parties and more. The mouthpieces are safe, washable, and can be used again for nonstop fun.

Price: $20.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

15. Orbeez Crush Sweet Treats Studio

Although making sweet, edible treats is fun, there’s also the option of making fun and colorful pretend treats. Thanks to the new Orbeez Crush, fake cupcakes and cookies can be made with the bright beads. Using a crusher, you can customize colors and the pretend treats to show your friends or admire your own creations.

Price: $18.39 (30 percent off MSRP)

16. Discovery Kids Spaceship Laser Tag

Laser tag doesn’t have to be limited to a fun center or arcade. Engage in epic battles and endless fun with the Spaceship Laser Tag set by Discovery Kids. Players attach the devices to their hands, using lasers to try and hit their “base”. Once hit, players will feel a vibration and sound. Included in this set are two “shapeships” to get your tag squad started. Hours of fun without breaking the bank? No wonder it’s on our list of the best cheap toys under $25.

Price: $22.99

17. Mini Quadcopter Drone

Drones have become a craze over the past few years. However, spending a large amount on a drone isn’t always the most feasible solution or gift, especially when they crash. This mini quadcopter is great for those who want to practice flying a mini-drone before moving to a bigger model. It also is a very cute and compact size that can be taken most anywhere. For more small drones, check out our list of the best drones under $100.

Price: $22.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

18. Star Wars Force Awakens Deluxe 10 Piece Playset

Although the Force Awakens premiered last year, the hype is still strong and many children of all ages love their favorite Star Wars heroes (and villains). This special playset includes “Han Solo, General Leia Organa, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Flametrooper, Captain Phasma, Kylo Ren, Rey, Finn & BB-8”. At such an affordable price, children can spend hours playing and recreating their beloved scenes and interactions. For Star Wars fans young and old, this is a must, and we also included it on our list of the best Star Wars toys last year.

Price: $21.25

19. Monopoly Electronic Banking Edition

Monopoly is a classic fun game that has been around for decades of family fun…or feuds. Now, there is an awesome updated version that makes banking easier and gameplay faster with electronic banking cards. Instead of losing paper cash, load your millions on your cards, increasing or decreasing the amount of money you have on your properties. For younger children, this also can be a good tool for learning the basics of electronic money. There’s no denying that Monopoly is one of the best board games for kids, and it’s a game that’s going to live on infinitely.

Price: $19.79

20. Spy Gear Spy Go Action Camera

Join the special ops with this exclusive spy gear that won’t break the bank. This camera allows users to record everywhere, especially with the detachable headband. It can also be clipped anywhere, and not just the head mount. There are also 3 modes: burst mode, single frame capture, and video recording for ultimate stealth missions.

Price: $24.95 (38 percent off MSRP)

21. Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set

Although bowling is fun, what about giant bowling? The Etna Giant Inflatable Bowling Set is made for the outdoors and is a great, active gift that encourages physical activity and is enjoyable to play. Contrary to standard bowling, this set is over-sized and can be played with one or many. Need a fun holiday party idea? Play a round of snow bowling!

Price: $20.47

22. Play-Doh Classic Tools Playset

Play-Doh has been a classic toy and still is just as fun today, so why not try the old school tools? According to the description, the set includes classic tools such as ” 1 x 1-ounce cans of Play-Doh, 1 Rolling Pin, 2 Texture Rollers, 3 Texture Stamp Cubes, Hammer, Trimming Knife, Sculpting Tool, Double-sided Laminated Play Mat, Idea Guide, and reusable Jumbo Storage Can”. There are even retro designs on the packaging, making for a nostalgic flashback for parents and a new, fun time for children that will last for many years.

Price: $19.98

23. Click N’ Play Knight Castle Design Play Tent

Every child has to have their own secret base. This unique castle tent is perfect for playtime fit for a king or queen. It’s easy to assemble and store for adventures on the go. It also can be used both indoors and outdoors, and there are many possibilities. It’s an especially great gift for younger children who like to play pretend.

Price: $18.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

24. My Arcade Retro Machine Handheld Gaming System with 200 Built-in Video Games

Having an actual arcade cabinet in your room would be quite fun, but can costs hundreds or thousands of dollars. This mini-arcade machine, however, is perfect for gamers on a budget. Featuring 200 retro games, this small machine feels like an arcade cabinet and can be played on a desk for stability. The game library includes full color games with simple controls and plenty of nostalgia. Game on!

Price: $21.97 (21 percent off MSRP)

25. Seedling Design Your Own Headphones

Music is important for people of all ages, and not much is cooler than being able to design your own headphones. The Seedling Design Your Own Headphones kit comes with everything you need: a blank pair of headphones, paints, craft markers and stencils. Paint your favorite artists, songs, or designs on the headphones, plug them in and go!

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Best Toys Under $20

26. Crayola Inspirational Art Case: 140 Art Supplies

If you’re looking for something that will keep the kids busy during their Christmas break, you’ll definitely get the bang for your buck with the Crayola Inspirational Art Case. This baby comes with 140 different art supplies, including a massive collection of crayons, colored pencils, paper, and washable markers, and it’s all brought together nicely and kept organized with a colorful case.

Price: $16.50 (34 percent off MSRP)

27. Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-Pack Egg Carton

Of course, we all remember last year’s big Hatchimals craze, where just about every retailer ran out of stock and eBay scalpers were able to feast for months off of jacking up the prices. This year, get them the Hatchimals Colleggtibles, presented here in a 12 pack egg carton. These are much smaller than the original Hatchimal toys, but you get a full dozen of them.

Kids will hold each egg in the palm of their hand, rub the purple heart until it turns pink, and then they’re able to press down on the shell to crack it and hatch a new cute friend. Best of all? They can do it for just under $20, making this one of the best cheap toys for Christmas this year.

Price: $19.99

28. LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket

For the preschool crowd, I can’t stress enough how great the LeapFrog Shapes and Sharing Picnic Basket is. It not only helps children to build up their motor skills with sorting, matching, stacking, emptying and filling, but it’s also great for fueling pretend play.

It’s also one of the higher quality toys under $20 that’ll find, made with high quality and durable plastic.

Price: $16.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

29. Soggy Doggy Board Game

One of 2017’s most wanted toys is on this list, as the Soggy Doggy Board Game comes in at just under $20. This fun-filled board game is action-packed, tasking your kids with racing around the board until the dog shakes himself dry. If you get wet, you’re forced to go back to start, but if you make it around the bathtub, you win. The game is one of Spin Master Games’ best new board games of the year.

Price: $19.82

30. Etch a Sketch Freestyle

The old Etch a Sketch is boring, with a colorless face. But the new Etch a Sketch Freestyle injects an abundance of color. What’s more, it also comes with a stylus for added control over what they’re trying to draw. It’s highly portable, and it makes for a great car toy.

Of course, it also erases like its predecessor does, by shaking it uncontrollably, so they’ll be able to use it again and again without using up all of the paper towels or making a mess.

Price: $19.97 (20 percent off MSRP)

31. Star Wars Forces of Destiny Rey of Jakku Figure

With The Last Jedi set to release in December just before Christmas, there’s no denying that the popularity of Star Wars Rey toys is going to be at an all-time high. For just $16, you can pick up a highly poseable 11-inch Rey Adventure Figure modeled after her likeness in the Forces of Destiny animated series, which also comes with her iconic staff. If you squeeze Rey’s legs, her staff swings, too, giving her an action.

Price: $16.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

32. Crayola Fashion Superstar

There are many kids out there who love the idea of being a fashion designer, and Crayola’s Fashion Superstar kid makes a great gift for them. With this kit, you’re able to create fashion designs and then upload the designs to a free app that will allow them to build their own virtual closet. They’ll be able to mix and match their own outfits using their own creations.

The kit comes with a 62-page design book, 24 colored penciles, and 18 super tip markers.

Price: $19.95

33. VTECH KidiBeats Drum Set

If you have your own kids, it’s likely that you’re familiar with the VTECH brand, and one of our favorite toys from this company is the KidiBeats Drum Set. It has three drum pads and a cymbal that each have their own unique sounds. Each drum has its own red LED light, too. The drum set has four modes of play: Free play, letters, numbers, and follow-along.

It’s one of the highest rated VTECh toys on Amazon, with an average customer review of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars from over 2,000 customers. It’s recommended for ages 2 to 5 years old.

Price: $18.19

34. NERF Modulus Recon MKII Blaster

While the majority of the best NERF guns on the market come in at well over the $20 price point, the NERF Modulus Recon MKII Blaster can be picked up for just $17.77.

It’s highly customizable, and it can be added to down the road (if they want to pick up different parts/clips for it to change it up.

Price: $17.77 (29 percent off MSRP)

35. LEGO Technics Getaway Racer (42046)

We compiled a massive list of the best LEGO Technics sets in 2017, and although that list mostly contains more expensive options, it also contains this $19.99 option: the Getaway Racer (#42046). This awesome-looking pull back car comes with 170 pieces, and it’s great for ages 7-14. It’s a great, challenging toy that will keep them busy, and that’s why we’ve included it on our list of the best cheap toys for Christmas 2018.

Price: $19.99

36. Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit

Star Wars-lovers will love the Yoda Jedi Starfighter LEGO Building Kit (#75168) which includes Yoda and R2-D2 minifigures. This awesome-looking ship has folding wings and two laser cannons, each with spring-loaded shooters. It’s intended for ages 8-12, and it’s great for both playing with and displaying.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

37. Beat Bugs Musical Submarine

You can find a few good options at Target when you’re looking for clearance toys. And, one of their best toys under $20 comes from the Beat Bugs series, the new musical Netflix TV series inspired by The Beatles. This year, Target debuted an exclusive new Beat Bugs toy, the Beat Bugs Musical Submarine. It plays the songs Yellow Submarine, All You Need is Love, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It comes with a 3-inch Fab Figure of Jax, and it fits up to five Beat Bugs within (although they’re sold separately). Batteries included.

Price: $19.99

38. Octonauts Memory Game

The Octonauts Memory Game is a great game for young kids, and it can be played with 2 to 6 players. It comes with a full set of 48 Octonauts memory cards, and it’s recommended for ages 3 years and up. Each of the cards features characters from the show. It’s one of the highest-rated Octonauts toys on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Price: $19.95

39. K’NEX Turbo Jet 2-in-1 Building Set

Hitting the $20 price point to the mark is this great building toy set from K’Nex: the Turbo Jet 2-in-1 building set. It comes with over 400 colorful pieces, including a battery-powered motor that will make their toys go. The kit comes with a manual that shows your kids how to make both a helicopter and a turbo jet, but the real fun starts when they start building their own creations.

It’s great for ages 7 to 12.

Price: $20.00 (33 percent off MSRP)

40. Barbie Birthday Wishes

Finding quality Barbie dolls under $20 is definitely tough, especially if you’re looking in bigger retail stores like Toys R’ Us or Wal-Mart. One of last year’s most popular Barbie dolls, the Birthday Wishes Doll, is available now for $19.99 on Amazon.

It has Barbie in a beautiful pink gown, and it stands on its own for easy display on their dresser or one of their bedroom shelves.

Price: $19.99

41. Marvel Legends Captain America: Civil War Falcon 6-inch Figure

There are so many great action figures under $20 that we had trouble picking just one for this list, but we chose the Falcon figure from Captain America: Civil War. This 6-inch figure is highly detailed and it comes with Redwing and two attachable accessories.

Price: $20.00

42. Barbie Spaghetti Chef Doll & Playset

The Barbie Spaghetti Chef Doll and Playset sort of normalizes Barbie, taking her away from being an all-pink-everything doll to a toned down version. It comes with a small kitchen, including a noodle-maker. This Barbie under $20 will inspire young chefs to get into the kitchen and make something delicious.

Price: $19.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

43. Ultra Dash

Ultra Dash is a game of speed, and it’ll bring out the competitive nature of any child. Your kids will place color targets around the living room (or outside, in the garage, etc), and they’ll be tasked with getting the right color target in the time allotted and in the right order. It’s a GREAT way to get your kids active even on rainy days, as they’ll race around trying to get the fastest/best score they can. And, because it can be played with more than just one player, it’s a game that competitive kids will especially love.

Price: $19.82 (21 percent off MSRP)

44. Kingdomino

Kingdomino is an award-winning new strategy game from Blue Orange. It tasks players with building the best Kingdom they can, and it’s a great family strategy game for ages 8 and up. Each game lasts roughly 15 minutes, and it can be played with up to 4 players. It comes with 8 wooden King tokens, 4 3-D castles, and 48 dominoes. This game is a lot of fun, especially for the 8-15 year old crowd.

Price: $17.02

45. Wonder Woman 12″ Action Doll

This DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman 12″ Action Doll has a cool look inspired by the original Wonder Woman, and it has bendable elbows and knees so that they’re able to pose the doll just how they want to. It comes with her iconic lasso and some fierce boots.

Price: $16.11 (19 percent off MSRP)

Best Toys Under $15

46. Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit

Science toys are really in this year, and that’s why we’ve included the Scientific Explorer Mind Blowing Science Kit on our list of the best toys under $15. This 20 piece kits comes with numerous experiments to showcase some of the cool things science can do.

It’s recommended for ages 6 and up.

Price: $14.44

47. Mega Bloks 80 Piece Big Building Block Bag

You can’t go wrong with a building blocks set for kids, especially when it’s a colorful set from Mega Bloks and that set is under $15.

Price: $14.99

48. LEGO Ninjago Kryptarium Prison Breakout Building Kit

Finding LEGO kits under $20 is nearly impossible these days, unless you want something dinky. But that’s not the case with the LEGO Ninjago Kryptarium Prison Breakout Building Kit, which comes with 207 pieces and gets bonus points because the Lego Ninjago Movie happens to release in 2017. It comes with a drop-down main entrance gate, two prison cells, a toilet escape route, and a security camera-style element, as well as various figures and weapons.

Price: $13.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

49. ZOOB BuilderZ Inventor’s Kit

Another great building toy kit for under $15 is the ZOOB BuilderZ Inventor’s Kit, whichc omes in at $13.06 right now on Amazon. It comes with 100 ZOOB pieces and instructions on how to build a handful of creations, but it also encourages those who use it to create their own builds.

Price: $13.06 (59 percent off MSRP)

50. Rick & Morty Total Rickall Card Game

It’s undeniably tough to find something suitable for the older/teenage crowd when it comes to finding cheap gifts for Christmas. However, if they’re old enough to watch Rick & Morty on Adult Swim, they’re old enough to play the hilarious Total Rickall Card Game based on one of the funniest episodes of the series to date.

Price: $14.29

51. Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game

A Star Wars-themed Simon game that comes in at under $15? Suitable for those who are on the Dark Side.

We also included this Darth Vader Simon game on our list of the hottest Christmas toys of 2017.

Recommended Ages: 7+

Price: $14.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

52. Floof: Reusable Indoor Snow Set with 22 Accessories

Floof is a fun indoor snowman creator kit that doesn’t use real snow, and it comes with 22 accessories, including Snowman molds and things to build your snowmen with.

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $14.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

53. Roblox Work at a Pizza Place Playset Series 1 + Virtual Exclusive Item

Obviously, Roblox is one of the most popular games among 5-12 year olds, and its popularity is only growing. Earlier this year, the company announced a brand new first wave of Roblox toys, including this Pizza Place Playset.

Price: $12.69

54. Playkidz Super Durable 31 Piece Kids Play Dishes Playset

Kitchen playsets will never go out of style, and they remain popular for 3-7 year olds. The Playkidz Dishes Playset comes with 31 pieces, including plates, cups, plasticware, and more. It’s high quality, and the plastic is BPA-free.

Price: $15.00

55. 5 Second Rule by PlayMonster

PlayMonster’s 5 Second Rule game is incredibly fun, and it’s a game you can play over and over again without it getting old. The game is simple to play, too. Players will pick a card, and then with just 5 seconds on a timer, they’ll have to name 3 things that fit that topic. It’s a lot harder than it sounds, but it’s so much fun, which is why we consider it one of the best gifts for 12 year old girls.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

56. Cabbage Patch Kids Adoptimals Bulldog

These 9″ Cabbage Patch Kids Adoptimals are totes adorbs. This Bulldog comes with a brush and a bowl, it interacts with any 14″ Cabbage Patch Kids’ heart key (the heartbeat will unlock with a kids key). Press the heart locket to hear dog sounds, and the dog comes with an official certificate of ownership paper, complete with a space to name their pet whatever they want.

Price: $14.96 (41 percent off MSRP)

57. Cars 3 Trouble Board Game

Trouble is a classic board game that kids love to play, thanks to the pop-o-matic roller. One of the best Cars 3 toys you’ll find right now is a Cars 3 Trouble Board Game which is obviously skinned with visuals from Disney’s latest. Players are tasked with getting their four cars all the way around the derby to the finish line before the rest of the players do the same. It’s a classic game that’s a lot of fun, and they’ll appreciate the Cars 3 skin if they’re big fans of the movie.

Price: $13.59 (20 percent off MSRP)

58. Moana 6 Piece Percussion Set

A unique Moana inspired toy, this 6 piece Moana percussion set allows you to create your own music based on the hit movie. Inspired by Polynesian culture, the set includes real working maracas, a tall drum, a slit drum, and two drum sticks. Kakamora can also hold the drum sticks for added convenience. With it, children will be able to create their own songs or try to recreate Moana‘s incredible music!

Price: $15.62 (22 percent off MSRP)

59. Egg Babies

Wicked Cool Toys, makers of Hatchimals, has introduced Egg Babies this year. They’re cheap, giant-size eggs that crack open to reveal a furry friend within. Styles and colors will vary, and there are six different plush friends to be found within. They’re pretty sizable, too, so they’ll take up a good amount of space under that Christmas tree of yours.

Price: $12.99

60. PJ Masks Cat Boy Car

PJ Masks is another incredibly popular kid’s TV show, and this year’s new PJ Masks toy is the PJ Masks Cat Boy Car. It’s a stylish blue and light blue car that comes with a 3″ articulated Cat Boy figure. The car also fits other PJ Mask 3″ figures, and there are also a number of other vehicles and characters available, including Owlette and the Owl Glider, and Gekko and the Gekko Mobile. But for $11, you can pick up the PJ Masks Cat Boy Car.

Price: $10.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

