Cutetitos Burrito Plush Toys Revealed by Basic Fun! (Exclusive)

Toymaker Basic Fun! has given us an exclusive reveal for their hottest (pun absolutely intended) new toys for 2018: Cutetitos.

What are Cutetitos?

Cutetitos are a brand new line of plush stuffed animals from Basic Fun! that are wrapped in a burrito blanket. The blanket looks like a standard flour tortilla, but it’s soft like a plush toy. Inside that blanket, you’ll find one of twelve collectible stuffed animals that 7.5″.

Each of the Cutetitos has a personality “Hot Spot”, which are essentially different levels of spiciness (mild, medium, hot, or super spicy). Each of the plush animals has its own name, as well as a birthday. They each come with a Pet Collector Card.

I’ll also note that they’re packaged with the stuffed animal’s face down, so that you’re unable to know what plush is inside the burrito until you open the package and unwrap it.

Obviously, that gives Cutetitos a mystery surprise element that is all the rage in 2018.

As far as the stuffed animals, themselves, are concerned, they’re pretty cute. There’s a dog, cat, pig, sloth, and more available (and each of the Cutetitos comes with a sheet that tells you what other animals there are).

One thing that we thought was a nice touch was that these Cutetitos come with a wrapper on the bottom that looks like the foil you’d find on a real burrito. It’s cute, and gave us a chuckle!

Where to Buy Cutetitos?

Cutetitos are going to be available on Amazon, as well as Target and Walmart. You can pre-order them right now for $12.99 on Amazon.com, and they’ll ship in October.

