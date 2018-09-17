23 Best Spider-Man Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for some awesome Spider-Man toys for your kids or to add to your own collection? Look no further than the ultimate list below.

Spider-Man is one of the most well-known superheroes of all-time, and he currently holds the #2 spot on many lists of the best comic book superheroes of All Time.

Sure, Spidey’s superpowers are pretty cool, but that’s only half of why he’s so popular. The other half is because of the great Spider-Man merchandise you can find in virtually any retail or online store; Spider-Man is everywhere.

You’ll especially find the hero in your favorite store’s toy section, and prominently featured on online storefronts like Amazon. With his likeness being so recognizable, it’s no wonder that toy stores around the globe are pushing his merchandise.

With that in mind, here are the top 23 best Spider-Man toys available right now:

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man New Suit Funko Pop

FunKo POPs are incredibly popular among the geek crowd, and many nerds around the nation already have their shelves filled with many of these stylized figures (myself included). Now, thanks to the recent release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, there’s a new Spider-Man New Suit Funko Pop available featuring Peter Parker’s latest high-tech wear.

Price: $8.99

2. Marvel Legends Spider-Man Homecoming 6-inch Action Figure (Build Vulture’s Flight Gear)

Marvel’s Legends series of toys is quite popular among the geek crowd and toy collector as well, and there’s a new Spider-Man: Homecoming Spidey Action Figure that features Vulture’s Flight Gear as well. The figure, itself, stands at 6-inches tall, and if you collect other Marvel Legends Series figures, you’ll eventually have enough parts to build a Vulture figure.

This toy has bendable knees, feet, hands, and elbows, and his neck and waste can both turn. He also comes with interchangeable hands and a different head to create different photo opportunities.

Price: $28.99

3. Spider-Man Titan Hero Series

For a more classic-looking Spider-Man, check out this heavily discounted Spider-Man Titan Hero Series. It comes in at a full foot tall, and it has basic articulation. It has the classic red and blue Spidey look. It’s basic, but it’s one of the best Spiderman toys for sale because of A) the price and B) how much use your kids will get out of it.

Price: $7.19 (71 percent off MSRP)

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider-Man w/ Spider Racer

The Spider Racer makes its toy debut thanks to this officially licensed NERF car. It launches projectiles from a side cannon. The kit comes with not only the car but also a 6-inch scale Spider-Man and two web darts. It’s a unique toy, and you won’t find another Spiderman vehicle this size nor this awesome.

Price: $15.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

5. Marvel Hot Wheels Spider-Man Web-Car Launcher

What if Spider-Man had a Batmobile-esque vehicle that he used all of the time instead of swinging around the city? To my knowledge, Spidey has never had anything of the sort in the comics, but the new Marvel Hot Wheels Spider-Man Web-Car Launcher is still pretty damn cool.

Price: $11.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

6. Spiderman Ultimate Pillowtime Pal

If you didn’t have a Pillowtime Pal as a kid, then you weren’t doing it right. I had an Ultimate Warrior one when I was a kid, but it pales in comparison to the Ultimate Spider-Man Pillowtime Pal we have here. It’s super soft and it’s filled with stuffing for comfy cuddling.

Price: $10.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

7. Marvel Legends 12-Inch Spider-Man

If you’re looking for a much better-looking 12-inch Spider-Man than the one above, check out the Marvel Legends Series 12-Inch Spidey. It sports a premium design with over 30 points of articulation. It comes with the figure and two extra head variants, as well as four extra hand variants as well. You can pose this figure into various different poses, and he’ll look great among the rest of your Spider-Man collectibles.

Price: $29.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming Spider Sight Mask

It should be no surprise that kids LOVE to pretend to be superheroes, especially Spider-Man. Whether it’s the cool way that Spider-Man swings around the city or the way he flicks his wrist in such a unique way for his web-slinging, kids absolutely love being Spidey.

The new Spider-Man: Homecoming spidey suit has a new look and mask to it, which is why there’s a new Spider-Man Sight Mask available. This mask also has an incredible expressive eye-motion mechanism that mimics what’s seen in theaters. It’s truly AWESOME, and your kids will love it.

Price: $19.99

9. Ultimate Spider-Man Talking 14″ Action Figure

The Ultimate Spider-Man animated series is quite popular on the Disney Channel, and so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that there is a slew of merchandise surrounding it. Check out the Ultimate Spider-Man Talking 14″ Action Figure, which not only looks great but speaks 15 phrases as well. He also has two web slingers, each of which shoots up to 2 feet.

Price: $29.09

10. Spider-Man Q-Fig Figure

Q-Figs are awesome, FunKo-esque PVC figures that have a cute, big-head look to them. There are all different types of Q-Figs available, ranging from Zelda to Overwatch. Now, there’s a brand new Spider-Man Q-Fig figure from Quantum Mechanix that has Spider-Man hanging from a lamp post with his web while snapping a picture with his camera.

Price: $20.95

11. LEGO DUPLO Super Heroes Spider-man Web-Bike Workshop

LEGO DUPLO is a line of LEGOs aimed at the 2-5 year old crowd, so if you’re looking for some awesome toys for the younger ones, this LEGO DUPLO Super Heroes Spider-Man Web-Bike Workshop is a GREAT option. I mean — it’s not like you’re going to find another Spider-man toy set that has an awesome Spider-Man motorcycle, right?

This kit comes with a wrench, engine, oil can, some spider decorated bricks, and the Spider-Man bike and workshop that comes with a ramp and storage cupboard.

Price: $11.97 (20 percent off MSRP)

12. LEGO Juniors Spider-Man Hideout

The LEGO Juniors sets are a slight step up in age from their DUPLO line, with these kits being aimed at 4 years to 7-year-olds. This incredible kit comes with 137 pieces to build and play with a Spider-Man hideout. It includes Green Goblin and his air glider, Spider-Man and a Spidey-themed helicopter, the hideout, and more accessories. It also comes with super easy to follow instructions so that your kids can build it on their own if they’re in the older tier.

Price: $23.99

13. Spiderman Hero Helmet

All I can say about this is: where was THIS Spider-Man Hero Helmet when I was a kid? Getting your kids to care about safety is ultra tough, and that’s why getting them to wear a helmet without seeing eye-rolls and getting some ‘tude from them is impossible.

But with the Marvel Spiderman Hero Helmet, they’ll have no problem grabbing it. It sports the appearance of everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero, with wide white eyes and a red helmet with black webbing.

Seriously, how cool!?

Price: $16.79 (38 percent off MSRP)

14. Spider-Man Homecoming Homemade Suit Funko

Before Peter Parker gets his shiny, tech-infused suit from Tony Stark in the recently released Spider-Man: Homecoming, he makes his own suit. And, this homemade suit is certainly not the best Spidey suit we’ve seen. However, it’s incredibly cool in that it’s like a pre-official Spider-Man suit. This FunKo Pop figure will look great on their shelf!

Price: $10.10

15. Tech Suit Spider-Man

Speaking of the tech suit, this new Tech Suit Spider-Man figure features 40-plus motion-activated iconic phrases and sounds. It has two play modes — Battle and Flight — and it has light-up eyes in both modes. The figure stands at a whopping 15-inches in height, so it’ll likely tower over any of your child’s other collectible action figures.

Price: $25.59 (27 percent off MSRP)

16. Sphero Spider-Man

Sphero has done some undeniably cool things with licensing over its lifetime, including the awesome Sphero BB-8 ball that made our list of cool toys for boys three years in a row. Now, they’ve got this awesome Spider-Man by Sphero toy that’s going to be one of the hottest toys of 2017.

With this Sphero toy, they’ll embark on new missions against some of Peter Parker’s greatest foes, and thanks to his Wi-Fi capabilities, he’ll be able to receive new missions via updates. The toy can also strike up some witty banter with your child, and it’s a great way to keep your kids engaged with their toys. It also has illuminating eyes. He’s ultra snarky, just like Spider-Man!

Price: $149.99

17. Legends Series Symbiote Spider-Man

This highly articulated Symbiote Spiderman hails from the Marvel Legends series. The figure stands at 6-inches tall, and he’s ultra posable. It comes with two accessories in the form of hand variants, and it also comes with part of Marvel’s Sandman build-a-figure collection.

Price: $15.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

18. Diamond Select Toys Green Goblin Action Figure

Diamon Select Toys is synonymous with great action figures, and their Green Goblin Action Figure is no exception. This incredibly creepy-looking version of one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. It has 16 points of articulation, and it’s designed and sculpted by Art Asylum. Also worth noting is that it’s the comic book version of Green Goblin, not any movie version (which is why it looks so great).

Price: $23.91

19. Medicom Amazing Spider-Man 2 MAFEX 6″ Action figure

This highly-stylized Spiderman toy features his likeness from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It stands at 6″, and it’s highly articulated (even the upper thigh swivels for some reason). He’s ultra cool-looking, thanks to the paint and sculpting looking incredibly great. It might not be what you’re looking for if you want them to play with it heavily, but if you’re looking for something to add to their display collection, it’s a great option.

Price: $39.46

20. Legends Series 8 Doc Ock Action Figure

While Green Goblin is Spidey’s most popular villain, Doc Ock will always be my favorite. This Marvel Legends Series 8 Doc Ock Action Figure is incredible, and it has bendy tentacles that you can move as you please. Sure, it’s a bit on the expensive side, but if you’re looking for a great display figure to add, this is a must-have.

Price: $95.60

21. Spiderman Edition Rubiks Crew Puzzle Figure

This big-headed Spiderman is a collectible Rubik’s Crew Puzzlehead. It comes with a display stand body, so when you figure out the puzzle (which is super easy, for the record), you’ll have this cool-looking Spidey on display.

Price: $12.99

22. Spider-Man and Mary Jane Animated Statue

Gentle Giant has a lot of great figures and products in their catalog, and one of our favorites is the brand new Spider-Man and Mary Jane Animated Statue. For more than 50 years, we’ve followed the love between Peter Parker and Mary Jane, and this artsy statue commemorates that. The figure will be released in June, but you can pre-order it right now.

Price: $114.99

23. Spider-Man Quick Shot 6-Inch Action Figures Wave 2

If you’re looking to buy just one of these Spiderman toys and get a variety pack, this Wave 2 Quick Shot pack is probably your best bet. It comes with five awesome Spiderman figures, including Spider-Man, Venom, Kid Arachnid, Spider Girl, and Hobgoblin.

These figures are all great for playtime for kids, but they’re also great for displaying on your nerdy shelf if you’re a teen or adult.

Price: $84.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.