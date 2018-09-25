19 Best Vampirina Toys Available Right Now (2018)

Looking for some awesome Vampirina toys for your kids? We’ve got you covered here at Heavy.com.
Kids absolutely LOVE Vampirina, the Disney Jr. series that tells the tale of a ghoulish girl who moves with her family to a human world.
It’s one of the most popular animated shows for kids in 2018, and its popularity is exploding.
Luckily, that means there are tons of great Vampirina toys available right now. But how do you know which toys are worth it and which are duds?
We’ve compiled a list below of all of the best Vampirina toys we’ve seen so far, and we’ll keep this list updated as cool new toys are announced. Check out what’s available right now:
Just Play Vampirina B&B
The Just Play Vampirina B&B is easily THE best out of all of the Vampirina toys on this list. Essentially, Vampirina's home could be its own character. This playhouse stands 26" tall and has three floors, and it's designed to look like the Scare B&B from the Disney Jr. series. It also comes with two 3.5" figures: a ghoul glow Vampirina and a Poppy figure.
When Vampirina is placed on six special spots in the playhouse, she'll glow! She can also hang upside down from the ceiling for batacular poses!
If you're looking for Vampirina toys that she'll get the most play out of, the Just Play B&B is the best option.
Vampirina Fangtastic Friends Activity Set
This figure set comes with a total of 10 pieces and includes:
- Vampirina
- Oxana
- Boris
- Demi
- Bridget
- Vampirina 'Case of the Batty's'
- Nosy
- Gregorian
- Wolfie
- and her backpack accessory
Vampirina Sing Along Boombox
If you've got kids and have had them for a while, chances are that you've seen these little sing-along boomboxes before based on other big franchises (I actually have the Frozen version in my child's playroom!). They're super loud, and they're great for getting your kids up and singing and dancing! This one is based on Vampirina and it comes with preloaded songs to sing, and you're able to connect your own mp3 player (anything with a 3.5mm output jack) to sing along to other tunes!
Giant Vampirina Coloring Book Set w/ Stickers
One great go-to when you're looking for a quick gift idea for little girls is an activity book, and this Vampirina coloring book set comes with all of the stickers she could ever want. It comes with over 220 coloring and activity pages, so it'll keep your child busy for hours!
Vampirina Figure Set
I wouldn't bother trying to find individual Vampirina toy figures to play with. You can get them all in one go with this set of six that includes Wolfie, Vee, her parents, and her friends.
Vampirina Sparkly Lip Gloss Set
If there's one thing we can all be sure of, it's that little girls LOVE sparkly lip gloss. You know what they'll love even more? Vampirina sparkly lip gloss, which is sold only in this set.
Vampirina Plush Doll
This large 13.5-inch Vampirina plush is perfect for spooky snuggles. It's genuine and is available through the Disney Store's Amazon shop. Her ears are also 3D and not just flat, so they look more like actual batwings. Cool!
Vampirina Bat-Tastic Talking & Wolfie Dolls
Press Vampirina's necklace and she'll say fun phrases from the Disney Jr. show. With the Bat-Tastic Talking Vampirina, she also has lights and sounds. In fact, she says over 25 phrases and sound effects. Her bat wings illuminate, although they still don't outshine her bright purple eyes! This set also comes with Wolfie, her loyal canine.
Vampirina Spooktastic Spookylele
Rock out just like Vampirina in her TV show with the Vampirina Spooktastic Spookylele, which also comes with a set of spooktacular fingerless gloves. This spookylele looks just like the one used by Vampirina, herself, in the show, and it also features lights, sounds, and music that are also seen in the show. It requires 2 AA batteries (which are included). It's recommended for ages 3 years and up.
Vampirina Plush 4-pack
There is undeniably a metric ton of Vampirina plush toys available right now. So, you might as well just get a bunch of 'em in one go with this Vampirina Collector 4 Pack Bean Plush set. It comes with bean plushes for Vampirina, Wolfie, Demi, and Gregoria. They're great for playing and they're great for displaying!
Vampirina Boo-Tiful Dress
Nothing beats pretend play, and this Vampirina Boo-Tiful dress is perfect for preschoolers. This dress looks just like the one Vampirina wears in the show, featuring patterns that glow in the dark! It includes her bat wings and a headband, and it fits sizes 4-6x.
Vampirina Singing Doll
If there's one thing little girls love, it's singing — which is why we recommended this Vampirina Singing Doll for any little vocalist out there! It's one of our favorite new Vampirina toys available right now. Press Vee's necklace to hear sounds and phrases taken right from the show, and her wings will expand and illuminate!
Vampirina Spin Go Round Game
There aren't a ton of Vampirina games out there just yet, but the Vampirina Spin Go Round game is a really great game for preschoolers. It's intended to help teach color and shape recognition using fun, and it also helps to reinforce taking turns and playing together. It's essentially a Vampirina-skinned Bingo game, except players use a spinner. Each game takes roughly 15 minutes, so it's a great little time-killer!
Vampirina Backpack Play Set
Now, your kids can wear the Bootastic Backpack — just like Vee Hauntley! This awesome set comes with a bunch of accessories, including Vampirina's light-up necklace (which also makes sounds), a super cute pair of webbed sunglasses, glitter batwing hairclips, and a backpack clip of Caroline. The backpack has an adjustable nylon strap so your child can wear it comfortably, all while looking Batacular!
Scream-Tastic Hearse
Lookout! One of the spookiest vehicles to ever hit television is now available for your kids! The Scream-Tastic Hearst is a purple, black and pink Hearst from Vampirina, and this toy replica version has some cool features. For example, if you press the bat button on the hood, it activates cool head lights and plays phrases from the show, as well as spooky sound effects.
The vehicle also transforms into a ride-in style experience when you open the back, complete with a table, bench, and a movie screen.
This set also comes with a 3" Vampirina figure that can be posed as your kids see fit.
Our Review
If you want to buy just the Gregoria plush for your kids instead of buying the entire 4-pack, you can. He's available on his own for $9.99.
Wolfie Plush
Our favorite little fluffy pup, Wolfie, gets his very own plush...just remember not to give him any milk (or he'll turn into a werewolf).
Rock N’ Jam Touring Van
The Vampirina Rock N' Jam Touring Van playset is also a great Vampirina playset. It comes with the Rock N' Jam touring van, Vampirina and Poppy figures (both with guitars), a standing microphone, speaker, headphones, and more! The van rolls as you'd expect, and it also transforms into a lounge with cool piano stairs! The van also plays the "Living the Scream" song from the Disney Jr. series, so your child can sing along with it! The platform at the top of the van also lights-up, giving Vampirina a spotlight while she jams!
Case of the Battys Plush 8.5-Inch
Vampirina in bat form! In plush form! This flappable bean-filled Vampirina plush also has foldable/flappable wings. It sports a black body with Vampirina's blue face and purple wings. Her wingspan is just over 8-inches, and she's 5 inches tall, so it's the perfect-sized plush for batastic snuggles.