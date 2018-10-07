11 Cute Baby Girl Toys: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

The big-eyed look of owls is always mega cute, and when you pair that general look with a soft, cuddly shell, it makes for the perfect baby girl toy. The OK to Wake! Owl Night-Light is the perfect sleep buddy for your child that helps them be more independent by illuminating when it’s “time to get up.” If you have an early riser, this Owl is a huge help in correcting their sleep cycle and telling them when it’s ok to rise.

You can set it for a certain time, and when that time comes — the one in my house is set for 6:45AM — the owl glows in green, indicating that it’s okay for them to climb out of bed. The OWL is highly huggable, too, so they’re going to want to sleep with it every night. It’s a genius design that will help you get more sleep — what’s not to love?