13 Best Octonauts Toys 2018: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Our Review

The Gup-K might be one of the least-used aquatic vehicles in the show, but it’s undeniably one of the coolest toys available. This Remote Control Gup-K has super cool chomping action, where its jaws open and close. It comes with a remote that allows kids to easily control the Gup-K, driving it forward or in reverse. It also comes with a water dart cannon to replicate the Gup-K’s water shooting abilities. It also has cool removable swamp speeders for the figures to ride-on. It comes with a Captain Barnacles figure as well.