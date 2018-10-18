13 Best Octonauts Toys 2018: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

Ahoy, matey! One of the biggest kids shows on TV right now is Octonauts, which is a huge hit for the Disney Junior channel. With that in mind, here are the top 13 best Octonauts toys on Amazon right now:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octonauts Remote Control Gup-K (Fisher-Price)
Our Review
The Gup-K might be one of the least-used aquatic vehicles in the show, but it’s undeniably one of the coolest toys available. This Remote Control Gup-K has super cool chomping action, where its jaws open and close. It comes with a remote that allows kids to easily control the Gup-K, driving it forward or in reverse. It also comes with a water dart cannon to replicate the Gup-K’s water shooting abilities. It also has cool removable swamp speeders for the figures to ride-on. It comes with a Captain Barnacles figure as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octonauts Gup-Q Undersea Explorer (Fisher-Price)
Our Review
The Gup-Q is an undersea explorer that’s perfect for tub time. This hammerhead shark-inspired vehicle works on both land and sea, and it comes with lights. It also comes with a Kwazii figure, complete with glow-in-the-dark legs. Kwazii can fit into the driver’s seat, allowing your kids to take him on their own bath tub adventure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octo-Crew 8 Figure Pack
Our Review
Of course, when looking for the best Octonauts toys available, you can’t go wrong with the Octo-Crew 8 figure pack. It comes with the eight-most prominent characters in the show: Dashi, Tunip, Tweak, Peso, Kwazii, Captain Barnacles, and Shellington. Each of these figures stands between two and three inches tall. These figures are perfect for younger kids since they don’t have any little pieces for them to potentially choke on. As the Octonauts always say, safety first!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sea-Slimed Octopod Playset
Our Review
The Octonauts Sea-Slimed Octopod Playset is undeniably one of the hottest Octonauts toys on Amazon right now, with a 4.6 out of 5.0 star rating from over 100 customers. The Octopod opens up to reveal headquarters and the famed Launch Bay (in the show, you’ll frequently hear Captain Barnacles say, ‘To the Launch Bay, mateys!’). It comes with 4-pods: Barnacle, Peso, and Kwazzi’s rooms, and the Garden Pod. There’s also the Octo Hatch which allows Barnacles (included) to make a quick exit. It also comes with a slime launcher, which allows kids to fling balls of slime (don’t worry — they’re not messy).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher-Price Octonauts Octopod Playset
Our Review
This Octopod Playset by Fisher-Price comes with both Kwazii and Barnacle figures. It also has a button that’s easily clipped to your child’s clothing that sounds the OctoAlert that’s heard in every episode. The same button also plays phrases from the series. It comes with ten play pieces, including an anchor, traps, and a mini Gup-A vehicle. Your child will absolutely love sounding that OctoAlert, letting everyone around him/her to spring into action!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Vegimals Figure 5 pack
Our Review
The other Octonauts figures pack includes five of the Vegimals, the underwater critters seen frequently in the series. These critters make kelp cakes and do other things around the Octopod. The figure pack includes Tunip, Tominnow, Codish, Barrot, and Grouber figures, and it also comes with a small Vegimal booklet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octonauts Gup-T Rescue Rover
Our Review
One of the coolest-looking vehicles in Octonauts is the Gup-T Rescue Rover, which comes equipped with two sea slime cannons (don’t worry — the slime is actually hard plastic designed to look like slime, not actual slime, although it also comes with actual slime). It comes with a Kwazii figure as well. The middle hatch door opens, which is useful as a transport area or for a decontamination chamber for slimed creatures.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octonauts Gup S Polar Exploration Vehicle
Our Review
The Gup-S is the polar exploration vehicle for the Octonauts. This vehicle transforms into two separate vehicles, the Octo-Sled and the Octo-Shuttle. The front of the vehicle has an ice drill that allows Captain Barnacles (included) to drill through icebergs and snow. It also comes with two mini skis that have interchangeable rescue tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher-Price Octonauts Flying Fish Gup-B
Our Review
Fisher-Price’s Gup-B Flying Fish comes with a Kwazii figure dressed in purple. It has a sleek shark design and it can transform into Flying Fish Mode. It’s Kwazii’s favorite vehicle to race with, and he also uses it for numerous undersea missions. It also squirts water, which also flaps its purple wings. It also has wheels on the bottom so that it can be taken on land as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Octonauts Memory Game
Our Review
The Octonauts Memory Game is a great game for young kids, and it can be played with 2 to 6 players. It comes with a full set of 48 Octonauts memory cards, and it’s recommended for ages 3 years and up. Each of the cards features characters from the show. It’s one of the highest-rated Octonauts toys on Amazon, with a 4.3 out of 5 stars.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fisher-Price Octo Glow Crew Pack
Our Review
Glow in the dark is always cool, and that’s why this Octo Glow Crew Pack is one of our favorite Octonauts toys for our kids. It’s an 8-pack containing all of their favorite Octonauts characters, each of which has a glow-in-the-dark Octo-suit!
That’s right, Barnacles, Shellington, Tweak, and Tunop each have green-glowing arms and leggs, while Kwazii, Peso, Dashi and Inkling’s arms and legs glow orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kwazii’s Shark Adventure Playset
Our Review
Kwazii is on a mission to rescue a lost dwarf lantern shark, and to complete his mission, he’s going to have to use some extra cool gadgets! The kit comes with three different diving helmets, a fish biscuit launcher, three fish biscuits, and a dwarf lantern shark.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Peso’s Medical Bag
Our Review
If your kid wants to play doctor like their penguin friend Peso, you can pick up Peso’s Medical Bag at any online toy retailer. It comes with a soft plush Peso doll and snot sea cucumber figure, as well as a large medical tote bag that has a stethoscope, thermometer, a plastic bandage and a fabric bandage. It also comes with the included creature card for the Octo Tablet.