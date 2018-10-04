10 Best Christmas Train Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Our Review

Basically, there are two main brands of Christmas tree train sets on the market: Lionel and Bachmann Industries. In fact, in most retail stores, you’ll see these two brands prominently displayed.

One of the best on the market from Lionel is the Lionel North Pole Central Ready to Play Train Set, which comes in at just under the $100 mark. It has an oval track that measures 50″ x 73.2″, with 24 curved track pieces and 8 straight track pieces.

The train, itself, has a holiday-themed colorway of red and green. It says “North Pole Central” on the side of its four trains. It also has a working headlight at the front, and makes authentic train sounds. The caboose says reads “Merry Christmas” on the sides as well, giving it that extra bit of holiday flavor.

It comes with an easy to use remote control that has a dial for forward and reverse, and it also has a button to sound the whistle, a button to ring the bell, and a button to play announcements.

It requires Three AAA batteries for the controller, and train itself uses six C cell batteries. The North Pole Central Train Set has a high 4.1 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon from 99 customers, with 82% of reviewers giving it 4 stars or above.

It’s one of the best Christmas trains under $100 that you’ll find on Amazon.