23 Best Disney Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

With Moana being one of the most well received Disney princesses of recent memories, you can’t go wrong with a buildable Moana lego voyage set! With legos increasingly becoming a popular toy for girls as well as the typical male audience, this is a great choice for any child who enjoyed the movie Moana.

This is an awesome idea for both boys and girls who are interested in buildable toys, as well. The buildable playset has high reviews on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why! Your children can have fun playing out scenes from the movie Moana, as well as use their imaginations to write a new story. As part of a set, this toy can also be used with others of the same series to create even more adventure!

This playset comes with Maui, Moana, Moana’s canoe, kakamora pirates, Te Feti, palm trees and even Heihei the rooster.

Want to see more of the best Moana toys? We’ve got that covered here.