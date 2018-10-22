27 Best Gifts for 8 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Gaming is a very important hobby for children and adults alike, allowing them to connect with friends and play their favorite games on top of the line consoles. The new Xbox One S is slick, redesigned and is ready to handle the latest and greatest titles.

This particular bundle includes the revamped console, with 4K capabilities and 500GB. It also comes with a controller and a full download of Battlefield 1, which is one of the most anticipated AAA titles of 2016. Another nice addition is a free two-week trial of Xbox Live, which is perfect for playing with friends over spring break. For the 8-year-old gamer, this is the perfect gift.