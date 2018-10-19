12 Best Kids Slides: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Our Review

Another great model for smaller kids comes from Little Tikes, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Sure, it lacks the side basket, but it also features a more linear design. The length of the slide is 3 feet, making it pretty short. However, it is 3 feet at roughly 45 degrees of linear slope, which means that the ride is going to be fast and fun. It’s also easy to fold for storage purposes.

When it comes to materials and build quality, it’s pretty solid. The type of plastics they have used is hard to bend and quite thick, especially in the ladder portion of the slide. The entire thing is fairly stable, so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over as your child is climbing up, or coming down the slide. The best thing about this particular model is its affordable price, as it offers the best bang for your buck under $30.