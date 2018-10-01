19 Best Kitchen Playsets for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Our Review

KidKraft is definitely one name that you are going to see mentioned a lot in this article. Their Navy Vintage Kitchen Toy set is rather basic in terms of color themes, but very impressive in every other aspect. It comes in the form of one large cabinet that has everything integrated into it. One of the great things about this particular model is the fact that it’s not huge, but it isn’t small either. The size is just right for smaller kids to enjoy. Everything is within reach and easily accessible.

It has a retro-looking stove with an oven, a sink, a fridge, microwave, and even an old-school phone (you might have to explain to your kids what it is, though). Build quality is great, to say the least. Every door opens while the dials on the stove even click when you turn them. For all intents and purposes, that type of immersion is pretty impressive.