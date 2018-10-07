11 Best Melissa and Doug Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

With the weather being what it is right now, your kids are, unfortunately, stuck inside, staring out their windows longing for sunny days. Of course, when they’re cooped up inside of your home, it’s helpful if they actually have some cool toys and stuff to play with.

Sure, you could go to any big box retailer and blindly pick out a toy your kid may or may not enjoy. But — let’s be honest — toys are expensive, so buying them without doing a little bit of research first isn’t a good idea.

If you’re looking for quality toys, Melissa and Doug toys are some of the best in the business, especially when it comes to toddler toys. So if you’re looking for some toys for toddlers, here are the top 11 best Melissa and Doug toys available: