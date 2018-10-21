10 Best My Little Pony Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

Looking for some awesome My Little Pony gifts? We’ve got you covered with the mega list below.

With the recent release of the popular My Little Pony Movie in theaters, there are all sorts of brand new My Little Pony toys and other merchandise hitting retailers nationwide in-time for the holidays. It’s been awhile since anything major happened in the world of My Little Pony, so it’s good to see a big event like this so that fans can get some brand new toys and merch under their tree this year.

My Little Pony is popular with all ages, ranging from 6 year olds to tweens and up. And, believe it or not, there are even adult male fans (called Bronies, for the record). We’re not looking at gifts for that crowd here, but instead, we’re focusing on the young to teen MLP fan.

From smaller gifts to full featured playsets, there is an awesome gift for everypony on your list. Check out the 10 Best My Little Pony gifts below.

1. My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

This large scale Twilight Sparkle toy is a special, interactive toy that is on many gift lists this year. Responding to both sound and touch, this pony is as close to the real thing fans can get. Not only does Twilight Sparkle have over 90 phrases to respond with, she also tells many stories and discusses spells.

When talking about her magic, her horn lights up, flashing with every word. Touching the star button on her hoof results in talks about friendship and maybe even a song or two. Twilight Sparkle even has a beautiful tiara fit for a princess. This gift is a top choice for a birthday gift because of how interactive it is, making for hours and hours of fun and playtime.

The Twilight Sparkle toy is about the size of a small dog, so don’t expect a small plush toy here. Instead, it’s a large, interactive and lifelike plaything that kids will adore.

It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.

Price: $97.50 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. My Little Pony Mug (12 oz)

Start each morning in style with this My Little Pony ceramic mug. Perfect for fans of all ages, this My Little Pony mug features a bright design with fan favorites: Pinky Pie, Rainbow Dash, and Twilight Sparkle. It is both microwave and dishwasher safe, making it easy to maintain and clean for day-to-day use.

It also comes in a special gift box, making it a great choice for the gift giver. Stuff it in a stocking or make it a main gift for the MLP fan in your life by adding some hot chocolate and marshmallows into the mix.

Price: $13.59

3. My Little Pony Ponyfied Reversible Comforter

Ponify her room for her birthday with this officially licensed My Little Pony comforter set from Hasbro. With soft 100% polyester fabric and fun reversible designs, this comforter set is a fun gift. On one side, you’ll find Rarity, Pinkie Pie, and Twilight Sparkle.

Want a different look? Switch the blanket over for a colorful design filled with silhouettes and bright rainbow color schemes. It is machine washable and also can fit a twin or full bed. It’s a great idea for fans who want something they will use everyday or wish to redecorate to represent their favorite TV series.

Price: $29.96

4. Under the Sparkling Sea Book

In this pony adventure book, readers can fall into the underwater world of Aquastria. Twilight Sparkle invites all of her friends (and Spike) to travel to the city. Leo, the king of Aquastria, welcomes them and reveals he is a member of the Cosmic Council.

In this story, seaponies and mermanes rival against each other and compete for the prize of the grand pearl. As the ponies face conflict, they make new friends and explore the new world. As an engaging and entertaining picture book, it’s a recommended read and educational gift for every-pony out there.

Price: $14.06 (Hardcover)

5. My Little Pony Bike

Grab the handlebars and pedal into “Ponyworld” with this little bike made especially for the child in your life. Complete with colorful designs and graphics, it’s bound to stand out from other bikes in town. There are also “pony-tail” streamers that hang from the sides, adding extra flair. For longer trips, there is a bag at the front to keep everything in place. Additionally, there are custom inserted wheel designs of the ponies, making it “ponyfied” every spin. It’s also easy to assemble, which is a huge plus for the parent who has to put it together.

Price: $89.99 (Take an extra 15% off with Coupon)

6. My Little Pony Deluxe Headband

Whether its for a birthday party or playtime, this cute My Little Pony headband is a good choice for a stocking stuffer. Complete with sequined ears and rainbow colored bangs, this gift allows your MLP fan to transform into their favorite pony. It’s perfect for dressing up or even everyday wear. It’s one size fits all, and a cute little gift. It’s inexpensive, but high quality that will hold up after many wears.

Price: $5.99 (42 percent off MSRP)

7. Canterlot Castle Playset

Based on the popular movie released earlier this year, the Canterlot Castle playset allows for hours of fun in the world of Canterlot. Inspired by the movie, this small scale replica allows for new stories and adventures to be created.

Containing thirteen accessories, this playset encourages users to recreate the magic from the feature film. Also included are Princess Celestia and King Storm figures. There are other figures that are sold separately that can also be added to the overall experience. Use the telescope to look over the cityscape or defeat King Storm and his hoard of storm creatures. There are endless possibilities.

Price: $29.99

8. My Little Pony Ornament Set

Trim the tree with ponies! This special My Little Pony ornament set features the main cast of MLP in their holiday attire, from santa hats to colorful scarves. Officially licensed, these resin designs are beautifully detailed and ready to be placed on the branches of your family tree. This festive gift can be put on a miniature tabletop tree or decorated where Santa leaves his presents at night. Perfect for fans of all ages, these will brighten any ponies holiday.

Price: $9.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Friendship is Magic: Holiday Hearts

Nothing puts someone in the pony spirit more than viewing that signature holiday episode of their favorite series. This My Little Pony holiday movie (available on DVD and through Amazon Prime Video) has episodes featuring Twilight Sparkle, Spike, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity and Fluttershy as they celebrate the holidays and embark on many different adventures.

Rather than one episode, this DVD features six separate stories that spread the cheer and spirit. It is a fun gift to watch on the day after unwrapping the birthday presents and relaxing the rest of the day.

Price: $9.96

10. Candy Land: My Little Pony Movie Edition

The classic board game of Candy Land is now remade into a My Little Pony magical adventure. Based on the story in the movie, King Storm has invaded the Canterelot Friendship Festival and it’s up to you to stop him! Choose your pony game piece and move along the board. The first one to the Rainbow Bridge wins, making it for hours of fun, friendly competition. This game is great for siblings or friends and fans to play with each other.

Price: $15.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.