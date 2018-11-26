Save Up to 50% on Nerf Guns: Cyber Monday Amazon Deal

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the deals stop. In fact, real shoppers know that they can score even better deals on things like electronics and toys on Cyber Monday. One of today’s hottest Cyber Monday sale is on Amazon where you can save up to 50% on select Nerf guns. Here are the top Nerf guns on sale right now:
Save $40 on Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K
One of the most popular Nerf guns of all-time, the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K, is available with big savings today, as its price has been slashed by $40 for Cyber Monday only.
It's available for just $59.99 today on Amazon.
It's a fully motorized blaster that shoots high impact rounds. It holds 100 rounds in the chamber, and it's easy to reload.
Save $35 on Nerf Doomalnds The Judge
One of the most original and best Nerf guns of all-time is on sale for $35 off, as the Nerf Doomlands The Judge is now just $24.99.
This is actually one of my favorite toy guns ever made, and it's the one that I use most frequently. It shoots 3 darts with every single trigger pull, and it holds 30 darts in the drum. It's super fun to use, and its big size makes it a standout.
Save $31.50 on Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4K Blaster
Another one of my favorite all-time Nerf guns is on sale today in Amazon's Cyber Monday toy sale. It's now down to $38.48 for today only, saving you $31.51 off of its MSRP.
It's a high-powered, UMP-esque blaster that shoots 40 high-impact rounds at a velocity of 100 FPS. It's fully motorized, meaning you can just hold down the trigger and it'll fire automatically.
It's a lot of fun!
Save $80 on Nerf TerraScout RC Drone N-Strike Elite Blaster
Another highly-rated Nerf gun on sale for Cyber Monday on Amazon is the TerraScout Drone N-Stirke Elite Blaster. This highly-rated toy is $80 off, bringing its price down to an all-time low $149.99!
This is essentially just a Nerf gun RC tank that can be controlled remotely. It comes with the drone, the gun, the controller, charger, 18 darts and a rechargeable battery.
This blaster can not only be controlled remotely but it can also be used to record RC battles and send a live video feed to the handset so that you can see out-of-sight targets right on the LCD screen.
Save 44% on Nerf N-Strike Elite SurgeFire
One of Amazon's hottest Cyber Monday toy deals is on this Nerf N-Striek Elite SurgeFire blaster, which comes in at $11 off. That puts it at an all-time low of $13.91, which is a savings of 44%!
It's a highly-rated, pump-action blaster that has a 15-dart rotating drum, allowing you to slam-fire darts rapidly at your enemies. It fires darts up to 90 feet, and its pump-action blasting makes it tons of fun for all ages.
Save $20 on the New Nerf Evader Modulus (Lights up!!)
How about a Nerf blaster that's designed for stealth? Check out the sale on the all-new Nerf Modulus Evader, which can be picked up for $20 less than its normal MSRP on Amazon.
That brings it to an all-time low of $19.90, saving you 50%.
This gun also illuminates in the dark, bringing a cool green glow to your Nerf warfare.