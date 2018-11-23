Save Up to 47% on Barbie Toys (Black Friday Only!)

It looks like one of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday toy deals of the day is a massive sale on select Barbie toys, with some Barbies seeing as much as a 47% discount! That creates a lot of great Barbie buys this morning if you’re browsing for Christmas ideas. Below, you’ll find the best Barbie deals available today.
Save $18 on the Barbie Ultimate Kitchen
The Barbie Ultimate Kitchen is a 20+ piece roleplay set that's aimed at food-lovers! Amazon's Deal of the Day includes this set for 36% off, dropping the price to an all-time low of $31.99. That's a savings of $18.00.
It comes with play DOUGH (yes, 'dough' not Play-Doh) that can be used to make a sandwich, pies, or fries, thanks to various molds that are included in the set.
Save 31% on the Barbie Glam Getaway House
The Barbie Glam Getaway House is on sale for just $26.50, dropping 31% and saving you $11.64. This set is a fully furnished mini doll house that uses a latch and carry handle so that kids can take it on-the-go.
Save 20% on Barbie and Ken Doll 2-Pack
Find a more iconic duo than Barbie and Ken. I'll wait.
For today only, you can pick up the Barbie and Ken Doll 2-pack for 20% off. That's only a savings of $4.60, but it's still a great set that you can buy for slightly cheaper today than the rest of the season.
Save 41% on the Barbie Convertible and Barbie Pack
The classic sparkly Barbie Convertible (which comes with a Barbie doll) is available for a discount of 41% off today, bring its price to just $16.99. That's a savings of $12.02.
This is a great go-to Christmas gift option for kids who love Barbie toys, as her two-seater vehicle is designed to be glittertastic. Kids love glittertastic.
Save $14 on Barbie Dreamtopia Fairytale Dress Up Doll
The highly-rated and incredibly popular Barbie Dreamtopia Fairytale Dress Up Doll (an Amazon exclusive) is available for $15.75 today only, dropping a whopping 47%, saving you $14.24!
This unique line of Barbie is inspired by fantasy elements and her candy kingdom, as she's cotton candy colored and comes with a mermaid tail and fairy wings.
Save $69.99 on Barbie DreamHorse & Blonde Barbie
THE hottest Barbie deal of the day is this massive savings on the super popular Barbie DreamHorse & Blonde Barbie set.
It's available for just $30.00 on Black Friday only, saving you a whopping $69.99 (70%).
This is a great deal, as the MSRP is $99.99. It comes with a blonde Barbie doll and a pretty white horse with pink reins and a pink saddle.
Save 25% on the Barbie Advent Calendar (2018)
The Barbie Advent Calendar (2018 edition, of course) is available for $23.23, dropping $7.76 from its MSRP. That's a savings of $7.76, and if you partake in advent calendars every year, now is the time you want to order one so you have it in-time.
Save 34% on the Jurassic World Barbie Claire Doll
For Black Friday only, you can pick-up this Barbie x Jurassic World mash-up which features the leading female character, Claire, for just $19.89.
That's a savings of $10.10 or 34%!