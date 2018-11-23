Save Up to 47% on Barbie Toys (Black Friday Only!)

Our Review

The Barbie Ultimate Kitchen is a 20+ piece roleplay set that's aimed at food-lovers! Amazon's Deal of the Day includes this set for 36% off, dropping the price to an all-time low of $31.99. That's a savings of $18.00.

It comes with play DOUGH (yes, 'dough' not Play-Doh) that can be used to make a sandwich, pies, or fries, thanks to various molds that are included in the set.