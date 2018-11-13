31 Best Big Kid Toys: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Hoverboards are everywhere in 2018, and it's clear that the market has recovered from the botched launch a few years ago (you know, where they were all catching on fire!?).

Now, you can find many high-quality and reliable hoverboards that big kids will love. Our personal favorite comes from GOTRAX, one of the coolest companies around, in my opinion.

The GoTrax Hoverfly can hold up to 200 lbs and can go up to 7mph. It features wheels with lighting on them and LEDs in the front to make it look ultra cool at night.

Most importantly is that it's up to the highest standards and has been certified to UL2272 safety standards (meaning: it won't catch fire!).

There are quite a few different colors available so you can find one your big kid is sure to love without any issue.