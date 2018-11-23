5 Best Black Friday Board Game Deals on Amazon (Updated!)

Looking to score some awesome board game deals this Black Friday? Amazon has you covered. Here are the 5 best Black Friday board game deals on Amazon right now (and we’ll update this post frequently throughout the day):
Save 53% on Fallout The Board Game
If you're super disappointed with Fallout 76 like the rest of us, cheer up — you can pick up the Fallout board game for just $27.99 today only. That's 53% off its MSRP, saving you $31.96.
Save $47 on the Star Wars: Armada Core Set
One of the most popular Star Wars board games available right now, Star Wars: Armada, is available for $52.99 this Black Friday. That's a savings of $46.96/47%!
This is a 2-player Star Wars board game that isn't for the weak, as it takes roughly 2-2.5 hours to play.
Save $25 on Ticket to Ride
Another fantastic board game that's on sale today is Days of Wonder's Ticket to Ride, which is highly rated from over 4,000 customers! For Black Friday only, it's available for 50% off, bringing its price down to an all-time low of $24.99. That saves you a whopping $25!
Save $20 on Pandemic
Pandemic is another super popular board game that's on sale today. It's available for just $19.99, which is 50% off of its MSRP. That saves you $20 buckeroos.
Save $23 on Catan
The deal we saw yesterday at Wal-mart is available today on Amazon, with Catan dropping all the way down to $25.99 for today only!
Not only is the core Catan game on sale, but also all of its expansions and different editions are available with discounts, too.
This is, by far, one of the most popular board games for game night, and saving $23 on it is a sweet, sweet victory.