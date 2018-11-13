25 Best Food Toys: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

This 28 Piece wooden food play set is my top pick for teaching a wide variety of skills and having kind of fun details kids love. It comes with a sturdy wooden ice cream counter with a plastic viewing window on one side and storage for ice cream and toppings on the other.

There are eight wooden scoops of ice cream in different flavor-colors including chocolate chip cookie dough, mint chocolate chip, and rocky road. These are easily picked up by the included ice cream scoop and released into the cup or two cones in the set. The scoops are also stackable so they can build their cones nice and tall.

Your little ice cream scooper, or their "customer", can choose from six toppings including chocolate sprinkles, rainbow sprinkles, hot fudge, and realistic, dripping strawberry sauce. And whipped cream and a cherry of course.

The set comes with a menu to place orders with, wooden play spoon, and six play money bills for completing their ice cream sales giving them an opportunity to put their math skills to use.

Being a sturdy, wooden kitchen set, this will last for years of play. I like that the counter is its own storage box so there's always place to keep all of its individual pieces together.

This is best for ages three and up.