5 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals on Toys & Games (2018)

Had your fill of turkey yet? Before that tryptophan kicks in and renders you useless for the rest of the day, you should definitely check out some early toy deals on Amazon right now. Here are the 15 best Amazon Thanksgiving deals on toys and games below:
Save 30% on Select Lionel Trains
Okay, so you probably already know that Lionel Trains is one of the leading brands when it comes to toy trains for kids, and not only do they have some great under the tree trains that are great for Christmas but also year-round trains that have nothing to do with Christmas.
One of today's Deals of the Day on Amazon is a savings of 30% on select Lionel trains. So, for example, you'll save $30 on the Thomas & Friends train set.
But it isn't just Thomas that's on sale. The most popular trains are on sale as well, including the Polar Express Ready to Play Train set (now $58.72), the North Pole Central Ready to Play Train Set is just $49.99, and more!
Save More than 20% on Anki Cosmo
Right now, you can save 22% on the Anki Cozmo - one of the most popular robot toys available in 2018. That brings its price down to just $139.97, saving you $40.02 — it's the lowest price of the season.
Save $30 on Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet
One of the hottest toy deals on Amazon right now is on some Osmo toys, and the best deal, by far, is the Osmo Genius Kit for Fire Tablet. Today, it's down from $99.99 to $69.99, saving you $30.
The Osmo Genius Kit is a brilliant educational toy that has been around for iPads for a few years now, and it's highly-rated. It has five award-winning games that will teach your kids different things while they're having fun on their tablets, turning the tablet into a hands-on learning tool.
It's recommended for Ages 5-12, but that 12 is really being a bit generous. I'd personally recommend for ages 5-10.
There are also other Osmo toys on sale today, as the Osmo Creative Kit is $21 off and the Osmo Coding Jam Game is $20 off.
Save 23% on 14 Piece Tegu Magnetic Wooden Black Set
The popular Tegu Magnetic wooden blocks are on sale over at Amazon today, dropping 23% to just $26.96. That's a savings of $8.03!
These wooden blocks have magnets in them so that building is unique and fun, and the Tegu set is super high-quality. In fact, it's a premium heirloom-quality toy that will stand the test of time.
Save $30 on Wonder Workshop Dash Coding Robot
The Wonder Workshop Dash - one of the highest-rated coding robots for kids - is available on sale today for $30 off its MSRP of $149.99, making it $119.96.
WIth Dash, there are a handful of apps that allow kids to code in different ways, creating virtually endless ways to play and learn.
Kids can watch their coding come to life, whether they simply create a path for their robot, create and solve puzzles, or create their own Xylo tunes - and so much more!