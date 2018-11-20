12 Best Water Guns: The Ultimate List (2018)

With the warm weather around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before you’re ready to strap up for a mega water war. If you were dominated last year because you had a dinky water pistol, you might want to upgrade your blaster to something more…formidable.

There are tons of great super soakers and other water guns available that have more oomph to them. From big blasters to small, high-powered pistols, there are tons of cool toy guns available to help you be successful in your water warfare.

If you look at the reviews on Amazon, though, you’ll see a lot of customers noting that the gun they bought looks cool but doesn’t get the job done. In the list below, you’ll find 12 solid water blasters that not only work well but also look cool too.

Here are the top 12 best water guns for sale: