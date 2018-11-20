12 Best Water Guns: The Ultimate List (2018)

With the warm weather around the corner, it’s only a matter of time before you’re ready to strap up for a mega water war. If you were dominated last year because you had a dinky water pistol, you might want to upgrade your blaster to something more…formidable.
There are tons of great super soakers and other water guns available that have more oomph to them. From big blasters to small, high-powered pistols, there are tons of cool toy guns available to help you be successful in your water warfare.
If you look at the reviews on Amazon, though, you’ll see a lot of customers noting that the gun they bought looks cool but doesn’t get the job done. In the list below, you’ll find 12 solid water blasters that not only work well but also look cool too.
Here are the top 12 best water guns for sale:
Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator
Get ready to take down the stampeding zombie horde ahead of you with the Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Contaminator. This pump fire soaker has a targeting scope and blasts water up to 30 feet, and it has 3 separate stream options for firing. It has the cool slate blue/lime green/orange colorway that Nerf is using for the Zombie Strike line, and it’ll quickly become a favorite in your water weapon arsenal.
NERF Super Soaker Soakzooka
The new NERF Super Soaker is one of their best so far, and we LOVE the Soakzooka. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s definitely going to give you an advantage in your water wars. It holds 55 ounces of water in the tank, and it has a unique lever-action mechanism for shooting (instead of a trigger), and it feels REALLY good to spray your friends with.
It’s lightweight so it’s easy to carry, and it shoots an impressively large blast stream of water, making it one of the best Super Soakers of 2018.
Toysmith Water Bazooka
Let’s take a short break from Nerf guns to talk about Toysmith and their Water Bazooka. What’s really great about this toy is the fact that you can use a standard water bottle as your tank, meaning that not only can you set various water bottles around your yard for quick reloads, but you can also use one of the bigger water bottles on the market as your tank (so you’ll have a bigger than standard capacity). That means you don’t have to buy clips (like you do with some Nerf guns). It has about a 10 foot range, and also features pump action.
Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster
All of your friends have a water gun, sure, but how many of them have a water gun attached to their bike? The Sky Rocket Fuze Cyclone Bike Water Blaster attaches to your bike’s handlebars, and it has a spinning turret that turns 180 degrees from left to right so that you can shoot your friends while you’re riding. What’s more, you don’t even have to take your hands off of the handlebars to fire, as it adds a quickfire button that also attaches to your bike’s handlebars for firing. It’s a drive-by shooting, bike style! This bike blaster requires 4 AA batteries (not included). It’s one of the coolest gifts for boys available.
Zombie Strike Extinguisher Blaster x 2
It’s no secret that I love all things Zombie Strike related (I even have a couple of them on my list of cool toys for boys), and their new Zombie Strike Extinguisher is very useful in battle. Why is it one of the best water guns available? Because of its small size and price (under $10), you can buy two and dual wield your weapon during your water war. The water tank lights up, and each pistol holds four ounces. It shoots over 20 feet away, which is impressive for a pistol of its size. If you want to get really crazy, you can buy three or four without breaking the bank, and you’ll be ready all summer for an impromptu water battle. (If you’re looking for one of the best cheap gifts for 10 year old boys, it’s a solid choice).
Stream Machine Water Launcher
Sometimes, you need a gun with quick reload capabilities, and the Stream Machine Water Gun is the clear choice. It pulls water from any pool of water, and it’s capable of shooting enemies from up to 70 feet away. This one has a 36 inch barrel (other sizes are available), and it comes in various colors. It’s high-powered stream will intensify any water war situation, and the fact that it reloads fully in just 2 or 3 seconds makes it a must have around the pool. If you really want to get your use out of it, I highly recommend making a shoulder strap for it, so you can strap it to your back and pull it out when necessary.
Super Soaker Switch Shot Blaster
The Super Soaker Switch Shot Blaster sports an STG-44 design, with a removable banana clip cartridge that can be quickly refilled or replaced in the heat of battle. It fires up to 25 feet away, and each clip holds up to 20 ounces of water (considered pretty good for a gun of its size). But what separates it from the rest of the best super soakers on this list is the fact that it has four different shot types (which are achieved by rotating the nozzle on the front of the gun). The stock is also removable, so you can change it up according to your preferences and whatever is more comfortable for you. It’s the best water gun available, and hopefully Hasbro comes out with more similar designs later this year.
NERF Super Soaker Scatterblast Blaster
Sure, this Nerf Super Soaker Scatterblast Blaster might look basic, but its simplicity is one of its strongest points. It shoots five streams at once, and is a pump action shotgun-style blaster that not only looks great, but it works great as well. There’s no batteries required, and it’s just a solid design all-around. It holds 22 ounces of water, and although it doesn’t shoot as far as some of the other Nerf guns for sale on this list, it’s perfect for close quarters warfare.
Nerf Super Soaker Tri Strike Crossbow Soaker
There really isn’t a better brand of water gun than Nerf, as they have the biggest variety to offer summer water fight lovers. The Nerf Super Soaker Tri Strike Crossbow Soaker fires like other Nerf water guns, but it has that cool crossbow look that Daryl Dixon lovers will want (that’s a Walking Dead reference for those keeping score at home). The crossbow soaker holds up to 40 fluid ounces and fires up to 38 feet away. The Crossbow arms are actually deployable via a switch, and when they’re deployed, the soaker will fire three streams of water. It’s a pretty sizeable water gun that’s incredibly fun to use.
Mizumi Shubi Watergun
Shield yourself from your foes with the Mizumi Shubi Watergun, which has a uniquely integrated defense-shield. It holds .4 liters and only shoots 10 meters, but for close range water warfare, it’s a great option. It’s a great water toy for roleplaying especially, as you won’t find another water gun that looks anything like it.
Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Contaminator
Another impressively-designed super soaker is the Nerf Zombie Strike Revenge Contaminator, which is one of the coolest-looking water guns on this list. It holds 24 fluid ounces and shoots up to 38 feet, and it uses pump action. The tank is filled at the top, and there are 3 stream options.
Super Soaker Max Infusion Helix
The Super Soaker Max Infusion Helix is a great mid-size water pistol. With it, you’re able to blast with a constant stream of water or by pulling back the trigger to create a quick flash flood (a small blast of water). It features two separate water tanks and uses Hasbro’s patented constant pressure system to hit targets up to 35 feet away (which is slightly above mid-range for a water gun). The last drop of water has the same amount of force as the first.