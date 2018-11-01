11 Ridiculously Cool Toys Kids Actually Want This Christmas

Our Review

This is the closest your child is ever going to be to being Tony Stark.

The littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit includes everything he/she needs to build and customize an awesome super hero gauntlet. They'll personalize their interactive gauntlet with sticker sheets and household items, and after they build it, they will have 18 activities to tweak it that will teach them coding.

Best of all? No grown-ups necessary - it's super easy to follow thanks to step-by-step app directions that use video to show them how to do what they need to do.