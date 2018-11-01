11 Ridiculously Cool Toys Kids Actually Want This Christmas

How many top 100 toy lists do we need every year before we’re drowning in (and overwhelmed by) the number of options? Let’s narrow it down a bit, shall we? Here are 11 ridiculously cool toys your kids will actually want this Christmas:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My First Mind-Blowing Science Kit
Our Review
This 20 piece kit isn't just another great STEM toy, but it's a super cool science kit that shows them how to create some of the coolest chemical reactions on the planet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Kit
Our Review
This massive Harry Potter LEGO kit provides everything they'll need to create the mega Hogwarts Great Hall. It has 878 pieces, including 10 minifigures (Harry, Ron, Hermione, and more), a buildable Basilisk, and more. Once built, the Great Hall is a massive 14" high, 11" wide, and 7" deep. It's perfect for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 14, and honestly, I wouldn't mind having this, myself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Avengers Hero Inventor Kit by littleBits
Our Review
This is the closest your child is ever going to be to being Tony Stark.
The littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit includes everything he/she needs to build and customize an awesome super hero gauntlet. They'll personalize their interactive gauntlet with sticker sheets and household items, and after they build it, they will have 18 activities to tweak it that will teach them coding.
Best of all? No grown-ups necessary - it's super easy to follow thanks to step-by-step app directions that use video to show them how to do what they need to do.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rescue Runts
Our Review
These super cute adoptable pets task your kids with rescuing, grooming, and loving a pet. They show up in the box as ragged-looking feral pets, but after they're cared for and groomed, your child will feel a sense of pride and accomplishment.
Rescue Runts are recommended for ages 3+, and they're best-suited for 3 to 7 year olds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K
Our Review
Nerf's COOLEST blaster ever is this super high-powered Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K.
It comes with 200 high-impact rounds that are shot at a velocity of 100 ft/second and up to 8 rounds per second (read: it shoots super fast), and it uses a rechargeable battery (so you never have to worry about tracking some down).
It's recommended for ages 14+.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
K’NEX Thrill Rides – Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set
Our Review
Sure, we've all been able to build roller coasters and mega structures with any number of the popular brands that make building toys, but what the K'NEX Thrill Rides Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Set does is provide a way for us to "ride" that cool roller coaster after we've built it.
It comes with a VR viewer and app that will allow your kids to have a VR experience that places them in a roller-coaster cart as they ride their creations.
Super. Cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit
Our Review
Let your kids build a wand and code a wand with the brand new Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit. It has a codeable LED, button, and it responds to the movements that they code with the companion app.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Thames & Kosmos Robotics Kit
Our Review
This is a follow-up to last year's best-selling Robotics: Smart machines kit.
This time around, the focus is on wheeled robots! With this kit, your kids are taught how to build 8 motorized machines that are controlled by programs and an ultrasound sensor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
UBTECH Unicornbot
Our Review
Build a codable unicorn robot using Blockly coding. With it, your kids can program their unicornbot without the need for any tools or grownup supervision.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Exceed RC SunFire RC Car
Our Review
Tweeners are at a great age where you don't want to buy them some cheap, unimpressive RC car toy from one of the big box retailers. But what you can do is buy them something a bit more advanced than the typical RC car - something with a bit more speed!
The Exceed RC SunFire Buggy is a great RC car for beginners looking to get into the hobby side of RC cars. In fact, we included it on our list of the best RC cars for 2018 for that reason.
This little baby can zip, hitting a top speed of 25 mph (about 20 mph higher than the average toy RC car you'd find at Walmart or Target.
It's the speed boost that makes it a much more attractive gift for tweens.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kuroba! Toys
Our Review
Kuroba! toys is a super cool new take on the rock, paper, scissors formula in toy form, with a fun twist – A fun COLLECTIBLE twist that will likely cost you a lot of money!
Just kidding; they’re not that bad at under $20 for a set.
Each Kuroba toy represents one of the five elemental tribes: terra, fire, ice, water, or night. Your kids create unique Kuroba by mixing their tribe panels – meaning the more Kuroba toys you have, the more combinations you can make.
To play, you take two Kuroba toys, one for each player. Each player picks one of the five elemental tribes (secretly, without telling the other player), and then the two toys are rolled towards each other, and a winner encapsulates the other Kuroba.