36 Best Gifts for 12 Year Old Girls: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

There are so many great board games for kids available right now, but one of my personal favorites was given to me as a Christmas gift last year. It’s called Betrayal at House on the Hill, and it’s a delightfully spooky survival game that literally everyone loves. The game starts out with you and your friends discovering new rooms in a mansion, and that alone is enough fun to keep you playing. But then, after a certain phase begins, the game gets even more interesting.

At the start of the second phase, there are eight different scenarios that can take place, each of which presents a new set of rules that pits a team of players against one other player, and it creates a new set of rules for victory. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s recommended for ages 12+.