21 Best Special Needs Toys for Children This Christmas (2018)

Here’s a list of the best special needs toys that meet the “play needs” of all senses: auditory, visual, olfactory, vestibular, proprioception, tactile, and more. I hand picked each one of these special needs toys thoughtfully. Share any other suggestions in the comments!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
5pc Kids Ball Pit with Tents Tunnels, Basketball Hoop and Dart Wall Game
Our Review
One of the best sensory toys ever! This bright and vibrant ball pit playhouse obstacle course playset will keep your children entertained for hours. Kids can customize the many different combination maze options, keeping this playset fun and exciting! Easy assembly and storage... but why would you ever want to store this, unless you're taking it to Grandma's?
Therapeutic benefits: helps develop arm and leg muscles and gross motor skills. Best ball pen for sensory processing disorders, ADHD and other developmental issues.
You're also gonna want 2 or 3 bags of these.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sea Sound Drum by Edushape
Our Review
Your child can have the ocean in the palm of their hand! Plastic beads are held in the transparent head and create the sound of the ocean. Fish graphics bring this drum to life. Includes a mallet for playing like a drum, but it can be removed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up & Down Roller Coaster Ride On by Step2
Our Review
TELL ME THIS ISN'T THE BEST TOY EVER. I DARE YOU. Over 1,500 five-star reviews tell you a lot about this toy! Indoor or outdoor for kids ages 2-5.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Special Needs Toys: Pedal Go Kart Trike. Kids 3-Wheel Bike.
Our Review
Way cooler than a bike. This trike allows your child to sit and pedal rather than maintaining balance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No-Pedal Balance Bike by Strider
Our Review
For those who are unable to balance on a regular bike: this one helps you ride, balance, and glide on concrete, dirt, and grass. It's the answer to your bike problems. Also available in pink or red. Includes stationary pedals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Everything Kids’ Science Experiments Book: Boil Ice, Float Water, Measure Gravity-Challenge the World Around You!
Our Review
Blow up a balloon with a banana and other cool stuff. With your help, your child will have a blast creating these wacky science feats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Little Tikes 3′ Trampoline with Handle Bar – Amazon Exclusive
Our Review
If your child needs a little help with balance but still loves jumping on the trampoline: boy, do I have the best gift for you! For ages 3-6.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sit ‘n Spin Toy – Playskool Play Favorites
Our Review
Anyone else have one of these as a kid? Sit and spin. It's as simple as that, and your child will LOVE it. They control the speed of the spinning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Space Capsule HangOut
Our Review
Young astronauts will be over the moon about this gift! He or she will feel safe and protected in their very own hanging spaceship as they make their way through space! Printed controls and play buttons are accented by interior hanging planet lights. Comfy pillow, quality materials. This is one of the best toys for autistic children because it allows them a safe space (see what I did there?) of their own. Max weight 225 lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Indoor Therapy Swing – Cuddle Hammock
Our Review
Sensory-seeking kids love the enclosed feeling this swing gives. Not only is this hammock fun, but it's also great for sensory integration. Compression is comforting to most people, not just kids with special needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Silver Companion Cat With White Mitts by Joy For All
Our Review
Pets bring comfort to people. Let your child have a soft and cuddly pet of their own with fur inspired by real cats. Features FibraPurr technology for purrs that sound and feel like real purring. That means real comfort. These beautiful cats respond to petting, hugging, and motion much like cats you know and love and make a great sensory toy. Choose from four different colors, or why not the cutest golden pup ever?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ocean Explorers Tactile Sensory Kit – Sea Animal Creatures Included
Our Review
Add water to 10,000 beads and let them explore the ocean they just created! This toy is fun while improving fine motor skills. Want to add some more sea animals to make this even better?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Play Food Set for Kids & Toy Food for Pretend Play
Our Review
In a world of technology, playing kitchen is still lots of fun. Inspire imagination and encourage play. This is one of the best special needs toys because the possibilities for additional gifts are endless. Teach them how to cook in their own play kitchen. Here's a set of cutlery and cookware. Here's the same in a different color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
3.9 ft Bubble Tube Floor Lamp w/ 10 Fish, 20 Colors – Tall Water Tower Tank with Remote by SensoryMoon
Our Review
You may even want one of these for yourself. This 3.9-foot bubble tube floor lamp with 10 fish changes to 20 different colors by pressing the color on the remote. Coolest nightlight ever? I think so.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
24 Emoji Stress Balls – Assorted Colors
Our Review
Bounce them, toss them, or use them to help express emotions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
B. Critter Clinic Toy Vet Play Set
Our Review
Encourage active exploration with this vet set. Key-operated and private "hospital rooms" encourage spatial orientation, directionality, and finger dexterity. Kids use problem-solving skills to manage the child-friendly medical equipment and adorable stuffed animal "patients". Let their imagination run wild! BPA and lead-free.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Miracle-Gro Kids: My Very Own Flower Garden by Miracle-Gro
Our Review
Gardening is just about as multi-sensory as it gets. Fine and gross motor, tactile, proprioceptive, auditory, olfactory -- even taste if you plant vegetables (also available through this link). Working with our hands is empowering and therapeutic for anyone.
Plant your garden, then paint and personalize the planter and garden stakes. Your young green thumb will love this!
P.S. Oh Say Can You Seed?: All About Flowering Plants (Cat in the Hat's Learning Library)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Essential Oil Diffuser Aromatherapy Bracelet with Gift Box | Stainless Steel Pendant Locket with Leather Straps | 8 Changeable Color Scent Pads
Our Review
Stainless steel is supported by leather straps in this aromatherapy bracelet, which makes a great special needs toy for older kids. Comes with 8 interchangeable felt pads in stylish colors. Psst ... want some more kid-safe essential oils?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keyboard Playmat 71″ – 24 Keys Piano Play Mat – Piano Mat has Record, Playback, Demo, Play, Adjustable Vol
Our Review
For the rockstar in your life! This piano play mat comes with 8 Musical Instrument sounds - Piano, Violin, Saxophone, Trumpet, Clarinet, Banjo, Xylophone, and Guitar. Also allows record, playback, and adjustable volume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Playfoam Combo 8-Pack: Never Dries Out! by Educational Insights
Our Review
This stuff personally entertained me for hours on end as a kid. Hands down one of my favorite toys. Promotes creativity and fine motor skills through sculpting masterpieces. It's also a tactile paradise. Non-toxic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
2-in-1 LED Light Up Sword FX Double Bladed Dual Sabers (2 Pack)
Our Review
Star Wars fan or not, your kids will have a blast playing with these LED lightsaber toys. I doubt they'll put them down for weeks. Connect the two to make one MEGA lightsaber, or wield one in each hand (or, yanno, share).
No judgment if the other one is for you.