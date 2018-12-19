19 Best Stocking Stuffers for Kids: Cheap Ideas (2018)

The holidays are here, full of long Christmas lists with the latest game systems, the hottest new toys, and cool gifts for boys and girls. However, let’s not forget about filling those stockings!
Those large red and white socks are typically filled with little treats and goodies left by Santa Claus before he goes back up the chimney. Typical stocking stuffers for kids include small and cheap toys, tiny gifts, and candy so that they’ll have a full stocking filled with many surprises. This list contains several gift options for children of all ages, making their Christmas merry and bright. Here are the top 20 best stocking stuffers for kids this year:
Bag of Reindeer Farts (Cotton Candy)
What's sounds more appetizing than a bag of reindeer farts? Nothing!
Kids will laugh out loud when they find this bag of reindeer farts in their stockings. It's really cotton candy, which is obviously something kids love. But the fact that the packaging claims it's "100% Magical, Majestic, and Merry" will give them a laugh.
On top of that, 10% of all sales will go to charities that provide toys for children in need, so you're not only giving your kids a laugh and cotton candy, but also helping kids in need. Awesome.
Pomsie Poos
Pomsies are on just about every little girl's Christmas list this year, and now they've got a smaller version that's perfect for stockings. They're officially called Pomsie Poos, and they're just the darn tootin' cutest little things you've ever seen.
Kanoodle
Kanoodle is a fantastic brain teaser for young kids with over 200 logical thinking puzzles. It comes with just 12 puzzle pieces and a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, as well as a carrying case, making it perfect for frequent travelers.
It's one of the highest rated educational toys available right now, and the fact that it comes in under $15 and has a small size makes it a great stocking stuffer idea for kids.
Monopoly Deal Card Game
The game of Monopoly is a classic board game that provides hours upon hours of fun. However, sometimes it can take too long to complete or play the original game. An alternative to the long game is Monopoly Deal, which provides a quick, 15-minute experience with the same idea, collecting property and dominating your brothers and sisters. Players must make deals in order to succeed and obtain three properties of their own. It’s a great choice to play with family, friends, and fans of board/card games, making it one of the best stocking stuffers for kids this year
LED Bike Wheel Lights
The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing being lit up this year, and these awesome bike lights are a great option to light up your ride all year round. Coming in six different colors from red to green, these lights can be placed in the wheels of his/her bike, lighting up in the dark and making a cool light show. More importantly, however, the bike lights are great safety features that improve visibility for those who ride in the night.
Fun With Hand Shadows Book
A fun and free pastime that has been around for generations, hand shadows have been an interesting form of entertainment. This handbook from the 19th century comes with 28 illustrations that guides you into creating shadow images from birds to bunnies. Fun for all ages, the classic book creates many nights of fun-filled imaginations, no batteries required.
Inflatable Reindeer Antler Ring Toss
Join in the reindeer games this holiday season with this fun and hilarious antler ring toss game. Users can throw inflatable rings with the goal of getting as many rings on the antler head as possible. Fun for the whole family, this game is great for holiday parties or playtime. This set comes with five pieces: a set of inflatable antlers and 4 inflatable rings.
Mini Art Painting Set
The idea of stocking stuffers for kids is to give small, creative, and memorable gifts that come at a good price. This mini art painting set is a smaller sized easel with three canvases and a variety of paints, and it comes in at under $12. It also includes six mini tubes of paint, a mini artist pencil, a white eraser, sharpener, and a travel tote for on the go fun. Both fun and cheap, it is a great art kit for the creator, artist, or child looking for a way to get creative.
Glow Toy Parachute
With a neat design and the ability to glow in the dark, this tangle-free parachute can be tossed into the sky. Requiring no batteries or anything but the parachute itself, this Glow Toy Parachute is very durable and can be used year round. Although the toy parachute can be launched by hand, it also can be used with a balloon launcher and other devices for max entertainment. Not only is it compact, it is suitable for all children over 3 years old. When I was a kid, I used to take these parachuters and drop them off of the balcony outside of my home — it was a blast!
Stocking Stuffers Word Search Puzzle Book
With the name “stocking stuffer” in the title, this word search book is bound to be a great option. Christmas themed, the book features fun puzzles for children that are fit for the holiday season. This book features over 20 separate puzzles with over 275 words to find and circle. It’s a great option for a car ride to a family party or just a snowy day indoors. Books make GREAT stocking stuffers, so be sure to check out our list of the best new kids books of 2016.
Husky Plush
With a very cute and cuddly design, this mini stuffed Husky Plush is an adorable stocking stuffer for animal lovers. Made with Eco-friendly cotton, this plush comes in 3 different sizes: 7, 9, and 11 inches. It’s very soft and is lifelike in a way, making it an ideal plush for those who love dogs or just want an adorable plush to cuddle up with. It comes in at under $10, and it takes up a good amount of space in their stocking, making it easier to fill.
Pokemon Action Figures, Pikachu and Bulbasaur
Gotta catch ’em all! This Pokemon figure set contains two classic favorites, and it’s a great stocking stuffer for any Poke-fan. Officially licensed by TOMY — a well-known toy brand that makes impressive Pokemon toys — these figures are battle ready or can be placed in your child’s room to prove their trainer status. If your child is not a fan of these Pokemon, there are also other sets available, including Mudkip vs. Pikachu, Squirtle vs. Charmander, and Treecko vs. Torchic.
Slinky
With over 300 million units sold across the world over 70 years, the classic Slinky toy is still a favorite stocking stuffer and fun toy. Stretching like an accordion, the slinky has the ability to walk down steps when placed in a certain way. It wiggles, jiggles, and is made of metal so it will not break easily. For children, it is an entertaining toy that will bring nostalgia back to their parents or gift givers that once had a Slinky long ago.
Crayola Color Dropz
Made bath time more colorful and bright with the Crayola Color Dropz. Place the bathtub tints to change the color of the water, making bathtime more fun. This specific product contains 60 bathtub tints and can be mixed and matched to form the colors of the rainbow. They also do not stain, allowing for maximum fun and creativity. For added fun, children can use their hands to paint the walls, which can be washed off very easily. Obviously, this type of thing is better for the younger crowd, but if you’ve got a toddler’s stocking to fill, it’s a great choice.
Disney Tsum Tsum 9 Pack Figures
These Japanese style Disney figures are great stocking stuffers for your favorite Disney fan. Tsum Tsum figures come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. They can be stacked on top of one another for maximum cuteness, featuring figures from a wide range of Disney films and series from classic to new. Each tsum tsum pack contains 9 figures, including a special mystery figure in the medium size. This pack includes Disney’s most popular characters, including Elsa, Mickey, Pooh, White Rabbit, a mystery figure, Marie, Perry, Figaro, and Donald.
Make Your Own Bouncy Ball Kit
Bouncy balls have always been a favorite little toy for children of all ages. However, what’s more fun than buying one out of a machine is making your own. This fun kit doubles as an art and science project, allowing kids to put together molds and powdered rubber that can be made in a matter of minutes. The Make Your Own Bouncy Ball Kit comes with 8 different kits that can make up to 2 bouncy balls.
Chocolate Coal
Finally, the biggest joke in any stocking is coal, but getting plastic coal is pretty much a pointless stocking stuffer for kids. Let’s fill them up with chocolate! Make the gift of coal worthwhile with Palmer’s chocolate goal. This tasty treat will make up for the fact that your child received coal in their stocking. Complete with a mesh bag, this bag features 10 yummy chocolates.
Uno Card Game
UNO is a classic card game that's quick and fun to play for kids of all ages. If they don't already have UNO, it's a great stocking stuffer for kids. It's also available right now via Amazon Prime, and it'll ship in-time for Christmas.
Nickelodeon Gak
Nickelodeon's Gak is making a huge comeback, as kids love it! It's like ultra slime that's not only gooey but stretches, too. There are many colors and varieties of Gak available right now, and most of them will still ship in-time for Christmas with Amazon Prime.