21 Best Creative Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

When you want your kids to be a little more creative, there’s nothing better than having them dive into a toy with their hands. Unlike regular sand that gets everywhere, this kinetic sand is moldable and easy for your child to play with. Plus, it isn’t going to harden and crumb up all on your floor like play dough does either. This kinetic sand challenges your child because they can make different shapes and play with it for hours. The different colors are bright and unique, and it allows your child to mold different shapes and figurines. It’s a soft and pliable sand, and you’ll want to dive right in and play with it as well!

It's one of the better creative educational toys out there, and it comes in at a good gifting price point.