21 Best Creative Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List (2018)

Have a creative kid on your hands? If you’re looking to fuel that creativity, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the 21 best creative toys for kids this Christmas, including art toys, musical toys, dress-up stuff, and more:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pix Perfect Pixel Art Kit
Our Review
This is a unique way to get your child to start up on art. It takes a while so it will keep them busy for hours on end. The end results are really cool, and your child will love hanging up their creations in their room. All they need to do is inset the pegs into the panels and hand the colorful sequins. There are a ton of instructions if they don’t know what to create, but they can also go off and do their own thing if they’d like! There are over 8,000 reusable sequin pixels in 20 different colors. There is also one black panel, one bag of pegs, and a wall mounting canvas. With the 50 ideas it gives you and thousands more available online, this is a toy that your child will never get sick of. It’s challenging and fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech DigiArt Easel
Our Review
Combining the best of both worlds, this digital easel will teach your child how to draw, and they will be entertained for quite some time. This is perfect for young kids who love to draw but need a little bit of inspiration. It talks, and it has lights that show your child how to draw the shape. It’s a really cool toy that has some modern interactions in it, so it keeps those young children occupied and entertained. Unlike regular easels that you need to buy colors for, this is all digital. It’s a plus because no colors are going to end up on your wall! For a mess-free option that will keep your child entertained, this is the perfect toy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creative Educational Kinetic Art Sand
Our Review
When you want your kids to be a little more creative, there’s nothing better than having them dive into a toy with their hands. Unlike regular sand that gets everywhere, this kinetic sand is moldable and easy for your child to play with. Plus, it isn’t going to harden and crumb up all on your floor like play dough does either. This kinetic sand challenges your child because they can make different shapes and play with it for hours. The different colors are bright and unique, and it allows your child to mold different shapes and figurines. It’s a soft and pliable sand, and you’ll want to dive right in and play with it as well!
It's one of the better creative educational toys out there, and it comes in at a good gifting price point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk
Our Review
Is there anything little girls love more than Disney princesses? Now they can be their favorite princesses in this exclusive Disney dress up trunk. It comes with four different princess outfits, and there are accessories that will make them look absolutely stunning! It also has its own trunk to store everything, and it is decorated with pink princesses. Cinderella, Aurora, Snow White, and Belle will become their new favorite dress up characters. It’s a great price and the short dresses can fit 4-7 year old children perfectly. It’s a toy that will grow with them, and the trunk can store more dress up items as well! The dress-up set includes four shirts, three skirts, two headbands, one tiara, one choker, three bracelets, one pair of earrings, one necklace, and one storage trunk.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Click ‘N’ Play Gigantic Keyboard
Our Review
If you have a little Mozart on your hands, or you wish you did, this is such a fun toy for them to play with. This gigantic keyboard will keep kids entertained as they stomp out their own tunes. While it might not be the quietest toy, it is definitely one of the best ones! Your child will actually get to learn a thing or two about piano notes, but it’s in a platform that is fun and engaging. They will love to stomp around and make music, and over time they will definitely learn which notes sound better than others. Even if your child isn’t into playing the piano, this is a fun and interactive toy that keeps them busy.
It's one of our favorite creative toys for toddlers because it lets them explore music AND gets some of their energy out!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crayola Inspiration Art Case
Our Review
Crayola makes some of the best art supplies around, and this is no exception. This art case comes with 140 pieces, so there’s nothing your child cannot create. With hours of fun, this includes 64 crayons, 20 pencils, 20 markers, 20 fine tip markers, and 15 large pieces of drawing paper. What’s even best is that it is included in its own case, so everything won’t be lying around the house. Both you and your child can get in on this gift and play together, and the creativity they develop while playing with it makes it worth every penny.
I'll note that we love it so much that it also made our list of the hottest new toys of the year last year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Art 101: 142 Piece Wooden Art Set
Our Review
Challenge your child creatively and get them an art set. Unlike the children art sets that come with markers and crayons that children really don’t want to play with, this set comes with everything your kid will need to be a little rock star artist. It truly has over 100 pieces, and it includes high-quality crayons, oil pastels, watercolor paints, and colored pencils. They will be able to create whatever they dream of with this art set, and there’s nothing easier than closing it all up in the included wooden case. It keeps things neat and tidy, which is what all parents dream of!
This is one of the best, go-to creative toys available right now, and even if they already have some of these supplies, this is a great way to get them organized and all in one place.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Musical Instrument Set
Our Review
What better way to see what instruments your child likes than by buying them a set? They will love to play with all these instruments, and there are no doubts that it will keep them entertained. This set comes with everything you could ask for, and there are over 22 pieces. With the shaking, tapping, and rhythm they will have going on, you’ll know you made the right choice. This musical instrument set is fun and colorful so it will engage even the youngest of players. There is even a storage backpack that is included so you won’t have to have a bunch of instruments strewn across the house. A toy that stays within its own carrying case is really the best toy that you could have.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Classical Ukulele Guitar
Our Review
One of the simplest instruments to learn is the ukulele. If you’ve noticed any musical talent in your child, this is a great way to test them out. The ukulele is a fun and exciting instrument to learn, and it’s also very soothing. You won’t be covering your ears and cringing when they hit a wrong note. Because it’s a ukulele, it’s the perfect size for children and grows with them. This toy will teach your children basic rhythm, and that’s something that is needed throughout the rest of their lives. The strings aren’t too tight so your little children’s fingers won’t be injured. It’s a great toy that is fun to play!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug Doctor Costume
Our Review
All children love to dress up, and a doctor costume is a great way to foster your child’s imagination. They can be a vet or a doctor with this set, and they will love to imagine while in this outfit! It’s perfect for both girls and boys, and it will fit a wide variety of ages. If you have a little one that loves to dress up, you really cannot go wrong with this outfit. It is made by Melissa & Doug, which is a well known and customer-friendly brand. You know that the outfit will be high quality when ordering from them, and they specialize in making fun and exciting toys that don’t need batteries. This is a great way to get your child to become more creative!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech Kids Drum Set
Our Review
Are you a former rock star? Do you wish your toddler were a rock star? If you answered yes to either of those questions, good news! This is the perfect toy to have your child bring out their inner rock star. This drum set is fun for your toddler to play on, and it really does make drum sounds. However, it is electronic, so you get to control the volume. There’s a loud and quiet option, so if you are done hearing the drums from across the room, you can choose the quiet version. There’s no better way to make your child become more creative than when you give them some music to play with. This is the perfect instrument for kids who are just starting to explore the music arena, and you're looking to fuel their interest in music, the VTech KidiBeats drum is one of the best creative toys on the market.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Craft City DIY Squishy Art
Our Review
The newest thing among kids right now is the squishy craze. If your child hasn’t brought home a squishy yet, they will be shortly. This is the perfect kit to buy so your child can make their own squishy. It comes with everything you need. There are six chalk colors, four bottles of puffy paint, one bag of sprinkles, and one bag of larger sprinkles. There are three different squishy foam molds. It’s a cupcake, donut, and a special mystery shape! It’s really easy to use, they just need to decorate and then let it dry. This is the perfect toy for kids around 8 years old. Squishy toys are slow rising, and there is something about them that makes them so dang squishable! You’ll want to squish these cute toys just as much as your kid does.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Backyard Safari Costume
Our Review
When your child is ready to explore, they need the outfit to do so! This backyard safari costume is the perfect toy to get your child. Boys and girls will love this dress up outfit and it couldn’t be easier to clean when the time comes. There are seven pieces, including a real flashlight, so it’s fun for your child to get down in the dirt and explore! It also includes a whistle, magnifying glass, binoculars, and a compass. Whether you’re buying it for your child or another, it’s a toy that surely won’t disappoint. Foster their creativity and get them exploring outside! You never know what they are going to find.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Music Karaoke Microphone Toy
Our Review
What child doesn’t love karaoke? Get your child ready for some amazing karaoke with this microphone toy. It is a recorder, voice changer, and it plays some music of its own. There are also two different volume controls, so you can turn it down or turn it up. Whether you have a young toddler or a baby, siblings will love to play together by recording funny voices and playing back their singing. It’s a great way to have two kids of different ages bond. It’s really unique, so you don’t have to worry about kids having another toy like it. If you are looking for a child who seems to have everything, this is the gift to get!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kidzlane Light Up Dance Mat
Our Review
Remember the days of Dance Dance Revolution? Well, now you can get your kid in on the fun and have the dance mat right in your own home! This light up dance mat is awesome, and it will keep the whole family entertained for hours. Just jump onto the blinking arrows and dance the night away. You can play with the built in music, or you can attach your own music thanks to the AUX and Bluetooth it comes with. It’s well padded and easy to play, and there are three arcade games included. There’s even an adjustable volume dial, so you can play as loud or as quietly as you’d like. Perfect for children and adults of all ages, this is the toy to buy for the whole family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aeromax My First Career Gear
Our Review
Dress ups are fun, but they are even better when they come in a set. This is a set of six different costumes, so your child and their friends can all dress up! With a pink doctor, blue doctor, chef, firefighter, policeman, and road crew costume, your child will be set for the years to come. The details are intricate and it’s very realistic pieces. The front opening pieces are a simple hook and loop closure, so they will stay on, but your child can put them on themselves. They are meant to fit boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 6. It even has clear pockets attached where you can put your child’s name in, so they can really make it their own! It’s the perfect set of dress ups for a boy and girl to share.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mermaid Adventure Scratch and Sketch
Our Review
This art activity book is unlike anything you’ve seen before. It comes with a wooden scratcher, and your child will scratch away at the black pages to reveal rainbow-colored pages below. This is a sketch one, so it comes with models that you can trace to create beautiful pictures. Your child will love the mermaid designs, and the colors are bright and neon. This adventure book has the mermaid racing to the princess ball, so it’s perfect for the girly girl in your life. Just have them trace the white on the black, and beautiful colors will be revealed. It’s surprisingly not messy, so you don’t have to worry about getting black shavings everywhere.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Choice Products Musical Kids Keyboard
Our Review
A keyboard and a microphone for your child to dive in and play with, so the fun truly never ends. This is a real working keyboard, so your older kids will have a blast with it. If your child has been showing a budding music interest, now’s the time to get it started! With this keyboard, they can play and sing at the same time. It’s a 37 key keyboard, so they will be able to play a variety of songs on it. It also comes with a stool, and the keyboard lights up as you play. Your child can record songs and play it back, and there are 8 different musical sounds. There are also 8 included rhythms, and 5 different drum sounds, 4 animal sounds, and you can change the tempo. It’s great for those who are 3 and up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alex Toys Giant Art Jar
Our Review
In this giant art jar, you’ll find a bunch of crafting supplies. It all comes in a reusable container, which makes it easy on you. What’s great about this toy is that it comes with a lot of supplies for them to make whatever they want, but it also comes with ideas if they aren’t ready to jump right into crafting. There are felt shapes, craft sticks, googly eyes, buttons, spools, colored papers, textured papers, glue, glitter glue, craft scissors, paper plates, paper bags, feathers, pom poms, ricrac, pipe cleaners, sequins, stickers, flowers, and foam shapes. There is nothing that your child can’t make with this craft set! It’s easy to store, and it’s fun for you to get involved with your kiddo as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Set of 3 Teaching Musical Instruments
Our Review
If you want your child to explore with musical instruments, this is the perfect way to do so. This toy set is amazingly fun and unique, but it actually teaches your child how to play three instruments. The notes are color coordinated, which makes it easier for your child to play the songs and remember the notes. It comes with a trumpet, a clarinet, and a saxophone. There are 11 color-coded songs that it comes with, and the instructions are simple to read. The toys themselves are made in Italy, and they are high-quality plastic. It’s nice because you don’t have to worry about your child ruining expensive metal ones, and they can also see which of the instruments they like best. They are made smaller, so they are perfect for toddlers and small children. All three are about 16.5” long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Alex Art Fantastic Spinner
Our Review
Spinning art is fun and creative, and it doesn’t require a ton of effort. What’s so awesome about it is that no two pieces are alike! This is a great way to make some cool spin art paintings. It is completely kid powered, so there are no batteries needed. It has a blue spinner, four bottles of paint, 20 pieces of spin paper, three colored cards, a splash shield, and instructions. It is made for children ages 6 and up, but even younger kids could enjoy this with some help. They use a hand pull to get the art to spin, and it’s nice because it doesn’t spin fast enough to really splash anywhere and make a mess. The pieces also dry fairly quick, so it minimizes the chance of a disaster happening. It’s a great way to get your child to do something creative without a ton of effort on their part!