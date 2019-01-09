Artie 3000: A New Artistic Coding Robot from Educational Insights

While Toy Fair isn’t until February, CES gives us a slightly earlier look at what the tech side of the toy world has in store for us later this year. And at CES 2019, Educational Insight is making waves with their just-announced Artie 3000 — a brand new and interesting take on coding robots for kids.

The Artie 3000 is a coding robot created by Educational Insights (a leader in the educational toys space) that helps kids to learn the basics and essentials of coding through drawing. This bot can create simple or complex artistic creations on paper and translate them into an easy-to-understand drag and drop code on any device.

That means that children will be able to watch as the Artie 3000 robot draws what they’ve coded on their screen using four thin-tip, colored markers that lower as the bot spins, rotates, and moves forward/backward.

Artie has a built-in Wi-Fi server so it actually works with just about any desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone without the separate need for an internet connection to play.

The Artie 3000 allows for both freeform coding and pre-programmed activities with a variety of designs, including numbers, letters, shapes, and various games.

Recommended Age Group

The Artie 3000 coding robot is specifically designed for kids ages 7-12.

Price

The Artie 3000 will have an MSRP of $69.00 when it launches in Spring 2019.

Where to Buy Artie 3000

There’s no word on the availability of the Artie 3000 just yet, but fully expect it to be on Amazon and available at other big retailers like Target and Walmart, as they each carry all other Educational Insights toys.

