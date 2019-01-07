11 Best Farm Toys for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

Sure, you could find any ole’ barn toy that’s likely cheaply made of plastic and bad paint, but Melissa & Doug’s has a quality standard above the rest on this list (in fact, we have a handful of M & D toys on our list of the best toys of 2017). Their high-quality toys don’t break easily, and they’re not made of plastic.

Instead, it’s made of wood. This Fold and Go Wooden Barn opens wide for easy play access and it features a handle at the top for easy carrying. It comes with seven toy animal figures as well, including a horse, cow, and a pig.