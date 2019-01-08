10 Best Outdoor Playhouses: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Looking for the best outdoor playhouse for your kids this summer? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

Keeping your kids active can sometimes be tough, thanks to the invention of tablets and video games. But the CDC is as active as ever in their push to keep kids active with 60 minutes or more of physical activity every day.

With the summer just around the corner, it is time for your little ones to start exercising by playing outside, and that means it’s time to start thinking about getting some new outdoor toys for kids to play with. Playhouses are one of the best ways to make that playtime exponentially more fun.

The list below contains the 10 best kids playhouses on the market, each of which offers something a bit different. Whether you’re looking for the best kids playhouse, or you’re just looking for something cheap for your kids to play with in your backyard, this list contains some awesome options.

Here are the best outdoor playhouses available in 2019:

1. Step2 Neat and Tidy II

To kick things off, Step2’s Neat and Tidy II is a great relatively cheap playhouse option. The “building” is made up of highly durable and easily cleaned plastic. The design is pretty open, with only walls being those on the bottom of the house. The top part of the playhouse has numerous window sections, which not only allows your kids to interact with other children who aren’t inside of the house, itself, but it also has more visibility than most other playhouses (so that you know what your kids are doing). What really makes this set attractive is its simplicity and a great level of detail. The color combination Step2 went with is very easy on the eyes, with very earthy colors, allowing the playhouse to blend in well with just about any surrounding.

It comes with working Dutch doors and shutters on both windows. In terms of features, you get a nice looking mailbox, a doorbell, and a well-stocked interior. They’ve actually included a fireplace along with a kitchen table and many more fun details. Needless to say, it’s a great value for the money.

Price: $149.97

2. Backyard Discovery Timberlake All Cedar Wood Playhouse

If you are not a fan of plastics and are looking for a more old school type of playhouse, Backyard Discovery has what you are looking for. Their Timberlake All Cedar Wood Playhouse brings a well-known, classic design. The playhouse features semi-closed architecture, with the front wall having a Dutch door that has a window on each of its sides. Every other side of the playhouse contains a wide open cutout that makes it very easy to keep your kids within sight.

In terms of build quality, this playhouse is as solid as they come. One of the main issues parents have with all wood playhouses is the assembly difficulty. Thanks to a pretty smart design, the Timberlake Cedar Playhouse doesn’t have those issues. The entire thing comes in large panels, which make it fairly easy to assemble, which is why it’s one of the best wooden playhouses available in 2018.

Price: $184.00

3. Little Tikes Princess Cape Cottage

If you are looking for a lightweight playhouse that offers a bit more color, the Princess Cape Cottage is the way to go. Produced by one of the largest brands in the toy business, Little Tikes, this model is a great solution for those on a budget.

The house itself comes in a pink and purple combination, with closed off walls and a Dutch door. Even though it is not exactly the most complex playhouse out there, the Princess Cottage playhouse comes with some features kids will love.

Its exterior walls feature a facade brick portion, while you also get a mailbox and a house number. What’s more, there’s a flag holder (kids love flags!). All of its walls are covered with windows, some of which are functional. For such a light model, this playhouse is made pretty solid. Putting the whole thing together is easy and takes very little time. The best thing about the Princess Cape Cottage is the fact that you can easily relocate it since it is so light.

It’s the best outdoor playhouse for 6 year old girls especially, thanks to its pink design.

Price: $119.99

4. Little Tikes Picnic on the Patio

Playhouses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and some don’t come with any accessories. This one, however, is a perfect example of thinking outside the box. Little Tikes’ Picnic on the Patio playhouse offers a bit more than your usual model. It is a composite playhouse that comes with a picnic table attached to one of its sides. On top of that, you also get a set of chairs. The house itself is pretty simple.

Doors are a standard Dutch type that we have seen being used in almost all entries on our list. With that said, this model comes with a good window coverage but no shutters. On the inside, you will find a small kitchen that comes complete with burners and similar details. Since its a bit more complex than your usual playhouse, wondering about how difficult it is to assemble is only natural.

Luckily, Picnic on the Patio playhouse comes panelized, so it won’t take you long to put everything together (it’s just a few snaps, no tools involved). It’s possibly the best outdoor playhouse on this list.

Price: $307.12

5. Backyard Discovery Windsor Castle All Cedar Playhouse

The Windsor Castle is something undeniably a little different from what we have shown you on this list of the best playhouses so far. Backyard Discovery is a brand that takes pride in their all-wood playhouses, and their Windsor Castle is exactly that, a castle. It comes with one two-story tower whose upper section is accessed using a side ladder. The tower has a single-story element attached to its side.

Both of these feature open doorways and windows, while the second floor of the tower comes with a middle-age looking cross cutout. Overall, the aesthetics of the Windsor Castle playhouse are spot on. The only thing you need to consider with this model is the time and skill necessary to assemble it. You will need some power tools and a bit of time if you want to get it right. However, considering what you get in the end, the effort is well worth it.

Price: $384.56

6. Step2 Neighborhood Fun Center

If you want a more open playhouse design for your kids, the Step2 Neighborhood Fun Center might be exactly what you are looking for. It is a composite playhouse that comes with a variety of cool features that make it suitable for a whole group of kids to play with. The roof is a semi-open and features an upper deck. They have included a slide that is attached to the side of the house, so those on the upper deck can have fun coming down.

With an attached table and chairs, this playhouse can be a real hangout for your, as well as neighboring kids. While you wouldn’t really call this affordable, the price is more than decent considering everything this playhouse has to offer. Lastly, this model requires a bit of time to assemble due to all of its components. However, no power tools are required, meaning that anyone can putt it together with not much effort.

Price: $378.00

7. Step2 Sweetheart Playhouse

Next model also comes from Step2, only this time we are looking at a playhouse designed for little girls. Step2’s Sweetheart is made of composite materials and features a cozy, closed off design. One thing that really sets it apart from other models on our list is the fact that it comes with actual doors. The color theme is a pink and white one, making it somewhat flashy.

Windows all come with working shutters, while there is also a skylight on the roof. Overall, Sweetheart playhouse is very solid in terms of build quality. They’ve done a great job with exterior details, and have also made it pretty easy to assemble. Considering the price, this kids outdoor playhouse offers a lot of value for the money.

Price: $349.99 (5% off MSRP)

8. Step2 Naturally Playful Front Porch

You might have noticed that all of the entries on our list are missing a proper porch. In order to fix that, we are including Step2’s Naturally Playful playhouse. Like most of their models, it is made of composite materials. The porch in question is covered by the roof, making it a great place to hang out during a particularly sunny day.

The house itself comes with a decent amount of windows, while the doors are the standard Dutch type. Overall build quality is typical of Step2, using the same plastic they use in all of their playhouses. The inclusion of the porch might make you think that this playhouse is more difficult to assemble, but that isn’t really the case. All of the molded pieces fit together easily, so all you need is a bit of time.

Price: $344.99

9. Little Tikes Endless Adventures Tikes Town Playhouse

The last composite playhouse we’d like to show you is the Endless Adventures Tikes Town Playhouse made by Little Tikes. It is a fairly large playhouse that comes with some pretty rare features. What Little Tikes has done with this model is make each of its four sides into their own separate units. In other words, you get a gas station with a working gas pump on one side, followed by a schoolhouse on the other.

There is even a firehouse. All of the sides are covered with large windows, although there are no shutters. The great thing about this model is the fact that it takes very little effort to assemble. The entire house is divided into large panels, and it all comes down to fitting them together. If you are looking for something a bit different and multifunctional, Endless Adventures Tikes Town is a great choice.

Price: $409.00

10. Little Cottage Company Victorian DIY Playhouse Kits

Last but not the least, here’s something absolutely different. The Little Cottage Company offers pretty realistic and complex playhouse kits, which are made of real, good quality wood. The one shown above is among the smaller kits, coming at 6′ x 8′ in size. The house features realistic roof tiling, a small porch with a fence and even a chimney.

Windows not only come with shutters, but they also feature safety glass panels that give them a pretty realistic feel. This is by far one of the most complex playhouses on the market. As such, it comes with a steeper price tag. However, the quality and features you get make it more than worth the investment. The only thing to be aware of is that you will have to put in a bit of time to get the cottage assembled. Thankfully, the kit comes with a pretty detailed manual.

Price: $1,869.98

