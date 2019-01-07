16 Best Toy Guns: The Ultimate List (2019)

When you’re a kid, nothing beats toy guns. In fact, when you’re an adult, you’ve probably wished for a toy gun at your ready once or twice, too (like when they botch your coffee order at Starbucks or the mailman leaves your mailbox open and all of your mail gets wet). Don’t worry, we’ve had those thoughts too.

Today’s toy guns aren’t the same as the ones that were around when I was a kid; today’s toys are much more advanced and cool-looking. From Nerf guns to BOOMco to officially licensed products, this list will satisfy those ready for an epic war with their friends (or the cat). (See Also: Top 50 Best Gifts for Boys).

So without further ado, here are the top 16 best toy guns for sale 2019 edition: