11 Best Backyard Water Slides for Kids (2019)

Looking for the best backyard water slides available to get your summer off to a great start? We’ve got you covered with the list below.

The summer is here, and that means it’s time to get the swimsuits on, get out in the yard, and get wet! Of course, in order to do that, you need to get your kids some backyard water toys to play on. Luckily, there are quite a number of different options to choose from, including water slides, bounce houses, slip n’ slides, inflatables, and more.

Amazon is loaded with fun backyard toys that will get your kids soaked, cooling them off for the hot summer we have ahead of us. From great brand names like Banzai, Blast Zone, Intex, and more, here are the 11 best backyard water slides for summer 2019:

1. Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Slide Bouncer

The #1 best-selling backyard water slide comes from Little Tikes, and it’s their Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer. It includes a climbing wall, two different slides, and a splash pool at the bottom. It has a maximum number of kids of 4 and has a total weight limit of 350 pounds. It also has a surprise dump pocket atop the water slide which fills on its own and dumps water on the kids climbing up the wall!

It measures 161″L x 169″W x 103″H. As it’s the most well-known brand name on this list, you should expect super high quality. In fact, it’s the highest-reviewed of the backyard water slides on Amazon.

Price: $370.91 (26 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Little Tikes Water Slide Bouncer on Amazon.

2. Wahii Waterslide 75

Sometimes, the simplest things can result in the most amusement, and that’s the case with the Wahii Waterslide 75. This big water slide claims to be the world’s biggest backyard lawn water slide in existence, measuring 75 feet long and 12 feet wide.

To use it, you’ll roll it out (preferably down a small hill in your yard), set up a hose or sprinkler at the top of it, and you’re good to go. It’s super-tough, ultra-slick, and it has a UV protective coating on it so that it’ll withstand wear from the sun for years to come. It also has unique, patented fasteners to ensure that it stays in place.

Price: $149.95

3. H20GO! Shark Attack Water Slide

The H20GO! Shark Attack Water Slide is great for ages 3-8. It’s a single slider, and it measures 18 feet in length. Instead of water pouring down from the top of it, the Shark Attack has a hose hookup that shoots water up from the side and over the slide. It also has a speed ramp that provides a soft landing so that they don’t lose the wind in their sail upon landing on the slide. Your kids will slide right through a great white’s mouth — cool!

Price: $25.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

4. Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide

We all know the brand Little Tikes, and it’s likely that you have one or two of their toys already in your child’s toy box. The Slam n’ Curve Slide is a great backyard water slide that also serves as something for them to climb on, thanks to its inflatable rock wall. The gentle curve slide leads right into a landing pool (w put those plastic balls in ours as well for some added fun).

It also has a small hoop so that they can play a game of basketball. It uses stakes to anchor the bouncer to your lawn, and it can hold up to 3 kids and/or a max weight of 350 pounds.

Measures: 14’L x 9’W x 7’H

Price: $349 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Intex Surf N’ Slide Inflatable Play Center

Intex has a lot of great backyard water toys for your kids, and one of our favorites that we’ve seen is the Intex Surf N’ Slide Inflatable Play Center. If you’re looking for a cheap water slide that won’t break the bank, Intex’s is a great option. It measures roughly 13’L x 5.5’W x 5.3’H, so it’s not super huge, making it great for smaller yards. It comes with two inflatable surfboards to slide on, but it can be used with or without (some kids actually prefer it without the boards).

It’s recommended for ages 3 months and up, but I’d say the cutoff is around 8 years old. It doesn’t come with an air compressor, so if you don’t have one already, keep that in mind (you can get a decent one for $32 on Amazon).

Price: $60.73

6. Banzai Blast Dual Racing Slip n Slide

Banzai has a lot of water slides and inflatables that are honestly not great, but their Dual Racing Slip n Slide is an exception. It measures 16′ x 4.8′, and it has two lanes for your kids to race on. At the end of the two lanes, there’s a splash pool with an inflatable bumper.

The first racer to make it to the splash pool wins the race! It has a hose hookup, and water shoots up from the sides to cover the slide in water, allowing your kids to slide to the end with ease.

Price: $51.50

7. Wahii Waterslide 50

For slightly smaller yards, Wahii also has a 50′ version of their water slide that’s 50′ length by 12′ width. Kids love it just the same, so if you’re a bit more limited on space (or you want to save $20), check out the Waterslide 50, which is one of the best backyard water slides for 2018.

Price: $129.95

8. Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water Park

There’s definitely an influx of brand new backyard inflatables over the past couple of years, and if it’s quality you’re looking for, check out the Blast Zone Hydro Rush Inflatable Water Park. Not only does it have a climbing wall and a water slide, but it also has a cool and unique water cannon on the side that allows kids to blast their friends or siblings with water, with a blast strong enough to rival even the best water guns out there.

At the top of the slide, there are two streams of water. At the bottom of the slide, there’s a pool for splashing around. It inflates in less than two minutes, so you can have it up and running by the time it takes your kids to get their swimsuits on. It’s recommended for ages 3+.

Measures: 18’L x 8’H x 11’W

Price: $399.99

9. Turbo Slide Inflatable Water Slide

The Turbo Slide has the steepest decline you’ll find on any of the inflatables you’ll find on Amazon. It’s also super durable, made out of 600D, 300D and 200D polyester with a PVC coating. The colorful slide has a stream of water at the top, and a small splash pool at the bottom.

What’s more, there’s a water cannon aimed right at the slide. As far as bang for your buck is concerned, the Turbo Slide is probably the best option if you have the room for it in your yard, and it’s an inflatable that they’re going to use for years to come. The inflatable measures 15.5’L x 6.6’W x 7’H. It’s recommended for ages 3 years to 8 years, and it has a maximum weight limit of 135 lbs.

Price: $180

10. Banzai Inflatable Pipeline Water Slide and Splash Pool Water Park

Banzai’s Inflatable Pipeline Water Slide and Splash Pool Water Park is also one of the company’s better products. Not only does it look great, with a cool aqua blue, neon green, and orange colorway, but it also has a great layout. The climbing wall leads up to a mesh-screened area that leads to the water slide, and the water slide drops right into the pool below.

It’s pretty sizeable, too, coming in at 14.5’L x 8’W x 8’H — so make sure you have the room in your yard. It’s one of our favorite summer toys for the backyard this year.

Price: $392.95

11. Blast Zone Great White Water Slide

If you’re looking for a water slide that’s going to last them for years to come, check out this crazy cool one by Blast Zone. It’s the Blast Zone Great White Water Slide, and it’s immediately apparent why it’s called that: because it’s intended to look like a great white shark.

There’s a climbing wall on the back that leads them to the great white’s mouth. Once they’re at the mouth, two streams of water will help to glide them down the slide. It’s a great design, and it looks great in the backyard.

Although it might be slightly more than you want to pay, keep in mind that it’ll last for more than just one summer. It’s one of the coolest-looking waters slides that’ll actually fit in your yard, which is why it’s on our list of the best backyard water slides for 2018.

Price: $429.99

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.