11 Best Gifts for 10 Year Old Boys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

Gaming is a common hobby for many ten-year-old boys. The Ozobot is a tech toy which helps kids explore their passion for gaming kicked up a notch by allowing them to easily design, create, and program their own games, mazes, and other coded DIY activities.

The toy allows kids to draw their own coded mazes using paper and marker as well as code their own games using a website that links to the toy. The Ozobot provides kids with hours of creative entertainment while also helping prepare them for life in a technologically-savvy world by advancing their coding and computer science skills. It’s one of the best gifts for boys who show an interest in technology and tinkering.