7 Best Inflatable Water Parks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Whether you’re planning a birthday party or you just want something for your kids to have for years to come, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of the best inflatable water parks for your backyard below:
Pirate Blaster
There’s no denying that kids LOVE to pretend to be pirates, using sticks as swords and using the pirate slang found frequently in today’s pop culture. The Pirate Blaster by Blast Zone is an impressive inflatable water park that has a lot to keep your kids occupied all summer. First, it holds up to five kids, and it fully inflates in less than two minutes — meaning they’ll be swashbuckling in no-time. The Pirate Blaster has a water slide, a splash pool, a climbing wall, a bouncer, a crawl tunnel that leads into the bouncer, and two water cannons that allow them to shoot their friends with blasts of water. At the top of the water slide, you’ll find a spout of water that shoots onto the slide, keeping it wet for your kids to slide on.
The water park also has a great look to it, not looking cheap or cheesy like many of these inflatables tend to do. Instead, it has a cool orange and blue colorway that’ll look great in your yard. PIt measures 20′ x 13′ x 8′, so make sure you have the yard space for this one. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.
Banzai Slide n Soak Splash Park
In all honesty, we’ve been less than impressed with the majority of Banzai products on Amazon. But the Slide n Soak Splash park is an exception, as it’s a well-made, quality backyard water park that your kids will absolutely love. It has a lagoon-style splash pool, waterslide, small climbing wall, and a unique shower that isn’t available on any of the other inflatables. What’s more, it also has a stream of water that blasts kids as they go down the slide. It measures 9.5′ x 15.3′ x 8′, and it’s recommended for 7 years and over (although younger ages will be fine with supervision).
Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer
For the younger crowd, Little Tikes is one of the most well-known toy brands in existence, frequently making our list of the hottest toys every year. The company also has their hand in backyard water fun with a few great inflatable water parks that are well-made and relatively cheap. One of these is the Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer, which has two slides, a rock climbing wall, and a splash pool.
What makes this one unique is that it has a random water dump bucket that pours water on those climbing the wall at any given time. This inflatable also has a raised rest area so that your kids can take a breather while keeping their feet in the water. The unit has a maximum occupancy of 4 kids and a maximum combined weight of 350 pounds.
It’s recommended for five years and older, and it comes in at under $400 typically on Amazon. It’s a pretty solid deal when you factor in how much use you’ll get out of it, and it’s one of the highest-rated inflatable water parks on Amazon, with a high 4.4 average rating from over 160 customers. (Measures 12′ x 12′ x 8.5′).
Blast Zone Hydro Rush
One of Blast Zone’s cheaper options is the Hydro Rush water park, which is recommended for ages 3 and up and can hold a maximum of 6 kids at once. What makes this inflatable water park so much fun is the water cannon that rests on its side, allowing kids to shoot their friends, brothers, or sisters with a blast of water. At the top of the slide, you’ll find two spouts of water that keep the slide (and your kids) wet. Like most Blast Zone products, it’s well made with quality construction. It measures 18′ x 11′ x 8′.
Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve
Little Tikes has another great cheap water park available called the Slam ‘n Curve. This one is really close in design to the Banzai Soak ‘n Splash, complete with a slide, splash pool, and climbing wall, except it also has a small basketball hoop. Throw in a bag of plastic balls, and your kids will be entertained for hours. It measures 14′ x 9′ x 7’, and it has a maximum number of kids of 3. Weight limit is a total of 350 pounds.
Bounceland Jump and Splash
The Bounceland Jump and Splash is impressive for what you’re paying for it. It measures at 11.5′ x 9′ x 6′, and it has a bounce house, splash pool, small climbing wall, and a slide. At the top of the slide, there’s a stream of water that splashes down upon those going down the slide. It also comes with the blower. It has a weight limit of 300 pounds.
Bounceland Island Water Park
Bounceland’s Island Water Park has a unique layout, with a bending slide, rockwall, and a second slide/ramp. It also has a small basketball hoop in the large splash pool, so your kids will be able to play a nice game of basketball. The top of the slide sprays water onto those who go down it. It measures 22′ x 13.8′ x 8.5′. It’s recommended for ages 3+, and it has a maximum individual weight of 100 pounds.