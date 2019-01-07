7 Best Inflatable Water Parks: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Our Review

There’s no denying that kids LOVE to pretend to be pirates, using sticks as swords and using the pirate slang found frequently in today’s pop culture. The Pirate Blaster by Blast Zone is an impressive inflatable water park that has a lot to keep your kids occupied all summer. First, it holds up to five kids, and it fully inflates in less than two minutes — meaning they’ll be swashbuckling in no-time. The Pirate Blaster has a water slide, a splash pool, a climbing wall, a bouncer, a crawl tunnel that leads into the bouncer, and two water cannons that allow them to shoot their friends with blasts of water. At the top of the water slide, you’ll find a spout of water that shoots onto the slide, keeping it wet for your kids to slide on.

The water park also has a great look to it, not looking cheap or cheesy like many of these inflatables tend to do. Instead, it has a cool orange and blue colorway that’ll look great in your yard. PIt measures 20′ x 13′ x 8′, so make sure you have the yard space for this one. It’s recommended for ages 3 and up.