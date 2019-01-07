8 Best Minnie Mouse Toys for Toddlers (2019)

8 Best Minnie Mouse Toys for Toddlers (2019)

Minnie Mouse, first drawn in the late 1920’s, is still popular today, and she is so much more than Mickey’s girlfriend. Minnie Mouse has her own line of toys and products for fans of Disney to enjoy. So without further ado, here are the top 8 best Minnie Mouse toys for toddlers:

    The Fabulous Shopping Mall

    When you think of toy houses, usually the first thing that comes to mind are Barbie products. However, Minnie has her own play set, titled the Minnie Mouse Fabulous Shopping Mall. In this mall, there is beauty salon, a pet store, and a food court. Children can play with Minnie and her best friend Daisy for hours with this large and colorful set. This is a great toy set that is more unique than a basic play house or structure. There is also a spinning carousel on the second floor, making it a shopping adventure to remember. This is not the only playset available either, as there are many options available for fans to play with and experience.

    Bow-tastic Headphones

    There are many headphones on the market, but there are very little that are as cute as these. The Minnie Mouse Bow-tastic headphones are an adorable product for music lovers. These headphones are kid safe with a built in volume limiter that will not allow them to be too loud for children to listen to music. The little bow on the top is probably the cutest feature of this product, looking just like Minnie’s signature bow. Pictures of Minnie are on the sides, and there is a flower located on top of the headphone jack.

    Buttons and Bows Playland

    Although smaller toys can be fun, larger products can bring lots of joy. Ball pits have been a fun option for children throughout the years, and this Minnie Mouse Playland is no exception. This particular ball pit features a large structure and an inflatable swirl ramp in which participants can roll the one of the fifty soft flex balls into the playland. Like the headphones, this structure features two pictures of Minnie Mouse on the sides, adding to the color and style of the play structure. Although it is a bit larger than most of the toys on this list, it can easily fit into a bedroom or play room of any sort, especially since it is inflatable. It’s one of the best Minnie Mouse toys for toddlers I’ve seen.

    Minnie Mouse Convertible Ride-On

    Battery powered ride on toys are among the best gifts that children can receive, being both a very fun toy and a way to move around the backyard, sidewalk, or anywhere around the house. It’s almost as if a child is granted a mini-driving license, but in a totally safe way.

    With the Fisher-Price Power Wheels Minnie Mouse Ride On Toy, the driver’s seat door opens and closes. There is also a foot pedal that controls the car. Although this may not sound like the safest option for children to drive in, it only can go 2.5 miles per hour. It can be recharged and includes a 6 bolt battery. One of the most distinctive features, however, is the adorable Minnie Mouse design. Polka dots line the sides of the car and the lights have tiny eyelashes above them. The colors are great, adding to the cuteness factor. Check out more of the best ride-on toys for toddlers.

    Minnie Mouse Plush Singer

    Plush dolls are always cute and huggable, but are even better when they can talk. This Minnie Mouse plush toy is able to say particular phrases and sing songs. Since it is a Disney doll, it is very nice quality, making it for a new stuffed toy . Made of very soft materials, it is perfect to cuddle up to when falling asleep or watching your favorite episode of House of Mouse or a classic Disney flick. It also is a good choice for Disney collectors or any Minnie Mouse fans in general.

    Fisher-Price – Disney Minnie Mouse – Fabulous Shopping Mall

    Art imitates life, the saying goes, and your child can get their first taste of the old adage with this Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Fabulous Shopping Mall. Your little one will have hours of fun imagining antics for Minnie and Daisy as they explore the tiny plastic shopping centre; the two-storey playset features several shops and shopping accessories, a revolving carousel, elevator, and revolving door.

    Visit the shoe shop and look for new shoes, visit the grooming salon for some pampering for Figaro, the carousel for a ride, or the hair salon for a shopping break! Be sure to check out the cafe as well for a mid-shopping break too! This toy is ideal for ages two and up. This toy comes with one 3-inch Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Figaro the cat, two floors of fun shopping adventures, a moving escalator and revolving door, shopping bags, car, and carousel.

    NEW! Disney Minnie Mouse Happy Helper Ride-on

    Prepare for the ride of your child’s life with this Minnie Mouse Happy Helper Quad! Young fans will find the adorable details of this quad endearing and reminiscent of their favorite female mouse.

    With detailed lace benders and Minnie Mouse decals it is sure to compete against any Roadster racer! This will be a favorite for any Happy Helper, with its light up bow bumper and pink details! This toy has a push button start, and a quick 1.5 MPH as its top speed, and can even reverse!

    This toy is intended for children eighteen to thirty months in age, and please keep in mind the weight limit is also forty-four pounds. This quad toy comes pre assembled, so it’s easy to charge and go, as well as with a wiping cloth to remove the dirt, as well as the 9-volt battery that is needed to use the quad.

Disney has a long history of making cartoons, being one of the most influential and successful animation companies of all time. With their original movies, features, and iconic characters, Disney has stayed on the radar for years. One of the most interesting things about Disney is that characters made nearly 100 years ago still are loved today.

