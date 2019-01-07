8 Best Minnie Mouse Toys for Toddlers (2019)

Our Review

Battery powered ride on toys are among the best gifts that children can receive, being both a very fun toy and a way to move around the backyard, sidewalk, or anywhere around the house. It’s almost as if a child is granted a mini-driving license, but in a totally safe way.

With the Fisher-Price Power Wheels Minnie Mouse Ride On Toy, the driver's seat door opens and closes. There is also a foot pedal that controls the car. Although this may not sound like the safest option for children to drive in, it only can go 2.5 miles per hour. It can be recharged and includes a 6 bolt battery. One of the most distinctive features, however, is the adorable Minnie Mouse design. Polka dots line the sides of the car and the lights have tiny eyelashes above them. The colors are great, adding to the cuteness factor.