11 Best Moana Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

The Moana Adventure Collection toy pack is our #1 pick on this list, as it gives you the best bang for your buck. The collection features Moana, Maui, Mei Mei the rooster and Pua the pig. It’s perfect for reenacting the various scenes of the Disney feature film. The Moana toy collection includes a doll, outfit, two animal friends, and accessories, including an oar and Maui’s hook.

It’s a great option for children who have seen Moana and want to create their own adventures during playtime. The Moana and Maui dolls have a good level of detail for the price and the animals/accessories are a nice touch. Plus, just look how cute Pua is!