8 Best Drone Toys For Sale: Your Buyer’s Guide

RC drones have seen a meteoric rise in popularity in 2019. Most of the best drones, like the DJI Phantom 4, will cost you upwards of $1000. And while those high-end have their purposes and are a great deal, they aren’t intended to be used as toys. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best toy drones under $100 to help our readers find low-cost, high-reward drones that they (or their children) can have fun with without having to worry about breaking (since they’re not as expensive as anything DJI or Parrot releases into the wild).

When you’re buying one of these toys, there are a couple of things you should keep in mind. First, all drones have mediocre battery life at best, and you won’t find one that flies for 20 minutes without having to pay a premium price. Second, there are a few different sizes of drones, ranging from micro (fits in the palm of your hand) to full-size drones (intended for capturing footage).

So without further ado, here are the 8 best toy drones available (some of which we included in our list of the 100 best gifts for boys):