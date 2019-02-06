30 Best Paw Patrol Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

30 Best Paw Patrol Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

  • 8.1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Looking for some new Paw Patrol toys for your kids? Look no further than the mega list below. Kids. Love. Paw Patrol. Here are the 30 best Paw Patrol toys for sale right now:

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
30 Listed Items

Paw Patrol is to kids what the Avengers are to comic book nerds like myself. While the Avengers are essentially the rockstars of the Marvel universe, Paw Patrol are the rockstars of kids television shows.

So, it should be no surprise that Paw Patrol toys are all the rage in 2018, as just about every child under 5 likely has an obsession with Skye, Ryder, Chase, Zuma, or any of the other heroic pups.

Unfortunately, it's not like you can walk into a Toys R' Us anymore and just head to the Paw Patrol section.

Luckily, we're in the know here at Heavy.com, as we've been hands-on with many new toys this year in preparation for the rest of the year - after all, you've likely got birthday gifts and holiday gifts to buy, right?

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
,