30 Best Paw Patrol Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Our Review

If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that kids LOVE fire trucks. And when that firetruck is Marshall’s fire truck from Paw Patrol, you’ve got yourself the perfect fire truck for your kids to play with.

The Rescue Fire Truck has an extendable ladder that extends to over 2-ft tall, and it has launching water cannons on both the front and back of the truck. It also comes with Marshall and a mini fire cart.

Out of all of the cool Paw Patrol toys we played with on this list, the Rescue Fire Truck was our favorite.