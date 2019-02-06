30 Best Paw Patrol Toys: The Ultimate List (2019)

Looking for some new Paw Patrol toys for your kids? Look no further than the mega list below. Kids. Love. Paw Patrol. Here are the 30 best Paw Patrol toys for sale right now:
Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck
If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that kids LOVE fire trucks. And when that firetruck is Marshall’s fire truck from Paw Patrol, you’ve got yourself the perfect fire truck for your kids to play with.
The Rescue Fire Truck has an extendable ladder that extends to over 2-ft tall, and it has launching water cannons on both the front and back of the truck. It also comes with Marshall and a mini fire cart.
Out of all of the cool Paw Patrol toys we played with on this list, the Rescue Fire Truck was our favorite.
Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter
Skye’s Ultimate Rescue Helicopter has room for two pup figures (it comes with one Skye figure). It has moving propellers and a super cool extendable rescue hook that can be attached to other Paw Patrol vehicles in their collection for a sweet rescue mission!
It’s one of the best Ultimate rescue vehicles available right now.
Paw Patrol Sea Patroller
The Paw Patrol Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle is going to be one of the hottest Christmas toys of 2018. It even won at the Toy of the Year Awards earlier this year!
It’s an awesome replica of the Sea Patroller seen in the show, and it has flashing lights and sounds. The Sea Patroller toy also has a moveable crane and attachable cage to go along with it, and it comes with a rescue ATV and Ryder.
It transforms from a boat to a land vehicle as well, so it’s super versatile, providing a lot of play options.
Paw Patrol Racers 3-Pack Set
If the Sea Patroller and the fire truck are a bit too much for your child, get them a simple Paw Patrol Racers 3-Pack Set.
It comes with Chase, Zuma, and Marshall Rescue Racers. The wheels actually roll as they should, too, so your child can have racers with their new canine friends.
There’s also a Rescue Racers Track available, but honestly, it’s a bit frivolous and not the greatest quality. They’re better off just playing with them on a table or on the rug.
But these racers are great for ages 2 years and up.
Paw Patrol Air Patroller
With the fire truck above being our favorite, the Air Patroller comes in at #2. It comes with a Chase figure also, which fits nicely in the cockpit, and there’s also a cool cargo bay.
This transforming Paw Patrol vehicle changes from a helicopter to a plane so that your kids can take-on more Paw Patrol missions.
Note: Batteries are included.
VTECH Paw Patrol Treat Time Marshall
VTECH is, of course, well-known for its high-quality tech-infused toddler toys, and the VTECH Treat Time Marshall is another example of that quality.
It comes with 26 dog treats for Marshall, and when those treats are fed to him, he’ll speak. For example, feed him the D treat and he’ll say, “Search and rescue for the letter D.” With the Treat Time Marshall, your kids will learn about phonics, letters, colors, and more. His ears and eyes are motorized and also react.
It’s a great way to infuse early learning into Paw Patrol toys.
Also, if you’re worried about those 26 dog treats getting spread in different rooms around your house and getting lost, don’t be — all of the treats store inside the included pup pack on Marshall.
VTECH Pups to the Rescue Driver
Ryder’s ATV could probably be its own character, and now your child can pretend to drive it with the VTECH Pups to the Rescue Driver.
With this, your kids can pretend to go on adventures with Ryder, whether on an ATV or a snowmobile. Use the turn signals, check the rear-view mirror and honk the horn. Each action will reveal numbers, road safety tips, and more.
Paw Patrol Paw Patroller
This awesome Paw Patroller can hold up to three of the Paw Patrol vehicles inside. It comes with Ryder and his ATV. It has authentic sound effects from the show, and it has a working elevator for vehicles to get them into the command center.
Sea Patrol Pup Pad
The Sea Patrol Pup Pad is a wearable that goes on your child’s wrist, and it comes with six different animated missions cards that bring the adventure!
When each mission card is placed in the Pup Pad, your child can push the pup character images on the side to hear sounds and phrases from the show.
Batteries included.
Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack Toy
The Paw Patrol Rescue Pack is great for little wannabe firefighters! It’s essentially a water gun with a tank that they can wear on their backs that’s branded with Paw Patrol. It shoots water up to 30 feet, and the tank holds 33 ounces.
Sub Patroller Transforming Vehicle w/ Lights
If there’s one thing I can appreciate about Paw Patrol, is its many vehicles. Like the many different Octonauts toys available, Paw Patrol also has a ton of vehicle options for your kids to play with.
The Sub Patroller is another one of my favorite Paw Patrol toys. It transforms from hover mode to sub mode, and it comes with a Ryder figure. It has a launcher that shoots life rings to rescue baby animals.
It also has a cool search light (that actually works!) on the front of it, and it plays different sounds.
Paw Patrol Roll Patrol Marshall’s Town Rescue Track Set
Another Paw Patrol toy that’s great for toddlers is the Roll Patrol Marshall’s Town Rescue Track Set. It comes with an exclusive motorized Marshall’s firetruck, complete with lights and sounds.
Take Marshall to the water-fill tower and then send him off to save the day at the burning building.
Chase’s Off-Road Rescue Playset
Chase’s Off-road rescue playset is a similar idea to the one above, but instead of using Marshall and his fire truck, it uses Chase and his police vehicle, equipped with a rescue hook.
I’ll note that the vehicle is exclusive to this playset, so you can’t buy it standalone anywhere else.
Skye Plush
There are tons of Paw Patrol plush toys available now, but the cutest of the bunch is the Skye plush, obviously. It comes in at 7.5-inches tall.
Paw Terrain Vehicle
The Paw Terrain vehicle is easily the coolest-looking Paw Patrol vehicle available. It has a unique jungle theme, and uses brighter colors than the other Paw Patrol stuff. Your child will be tasked with rescuing the baby panther using the rugged-looking terrain vehicle.
It has real lights and sounds as well, and it comes with a working crane.
Paw Patrol Look-Out Playset
Add the ultimate HQ to their toy collection with the Paw Patrol Look-out Playset. It comes with a real working elevator, complete with lights and sounds. It comes with tower, a Chase figure, and a vehicle.
The periscope at the top actually works, and it can rotate a full 360-degrees!
Paw Patrol Mission Cruiser Robo Dog & Vehicle
The Mission Cruiser transforms into a control center, and it can launch the new mini vehicles when the side door opens up. It comes with the Robo Dog and a vehicle, as well as his adventure card (which is placed in the top of the command center). Other vehicles and adventure cards are sold separately, but this is more than enough to get them started on their rescue missions.
Zuma’s Hovercraft Vehicle
Zuma’s Hovercraft is also a great Paw Patrol vehicle, and it has cool fans that snap onto the back of it. It comes with the hovercraft and the Zuma figure shown in the picture above.
Step2 Paw Patrol Water Table
I don’t know about your kids, but my kids LOVE playing in water. Seriously, I could literally just give my daughter a tub filled with water and a bucket, and she would play for hours.
Step2 has a better way, though, with the Step2 Paw Patrol Water Table. It has cool lookout tower to help them find other doggies in distress, and it has a water launcher that can be squirted at the toy pups. It comes with Paw Patrol water toy figures that squirt water, as well as a water strainer, cup, and table springboard.
Paw Patrol Jumbo Mega Mat
Anyone who has kids knows that a big play mat like this is essential for playtime. This one just happens to be themed with Paw Patrol. It measures at 5 feet wide by 3.5 feet tall, and its colors are vibrant.
It’s the perfect addition to any bedroom or playroom, especially if they love Paw Patrol.
Skye’s Transforming Sea Patrol Vehicle
Skye’s transforming sea patrol vehicle is another great vehicle from the show. It transforms from watercraft to airplane in seconds, and the included Skye figure fits right into the cockpit.
VTech Paw Patrol Marshall’s Read-to-Me Adventure
Marshall's Read-to-Me Adventure is one of VTech's best toys to date. It comes with four illustrated books that center around teamwork and friendship - which is what you'd expect from anything relating to Paw Patrols. The Marshall toy is interactive, as he plays music and speaks in his familiar voice, saying various catchphrases from the show. Best of all? It comes with the batteries already!
Everest’s Rescue Snowmobile
One of the highest-rated Paw Patrol toys on Amazon right now has an incredibly impressive 4.7 out of 5.0 stars from over 700 reviews. Boom - that's how you know it's an awesome toy!
This vehicle based on Everest's Rescue Snowmobile is an absolutely must-have toy for young kids who love the series.
Paw Patrol Rocky’s Lights and Sounds Recycling Truck
One of the many themes that the Paw Patrol TV series touches upon is the importance of recycling. In fact, one of the rescue vehicles is Rocky's Recycling Truck — a bright green and steel recycling truck with an orange lift.
Now, there's the Lights and Sounds Recycling Truck Vehicle that your kids can bring home today. It comes with a moving hydraulic forklift and it uses lights and sounds taken directly from the show. It also comes with a Rocky figure.
Rocky RC Recycling Truck
There's also a pretty cool set of Paw Patrol.RC vehicles available right now, and our favorite of the bunch is the Rocky RC Recycling Truck,
If you buy a couple of them, you can race them with your kids WITHOUT interference, thanks to their use of the 2.4GHz frequency.
Rubble’s Steam Roller
Steam rollers are always super cool-looking, and that's why Rubble the bulldog is one of the coolest members of the Paw Patrol team.
Now, your kids can bring home Rubble's awesome Steam Roller Construction Vehicle, complete with a Rubble figure.
VTech Paw Patrol Megaphone Mission Voice Changer
VTech also has a great Paw Patrol-themed megaphone which acts as a cool voice changer for your kids. It features five effects for changing your child's voice. They can make their voices super low or super high pitched, they can sound like a robot, they can add echo to their voices. And, it has all of the Paw Patrol likeness that you could ever want.
Paw Patrol Bingo
The Paw Patrol Dog House Bingo by Fisher-Price tasks kids with being the first to match all 3 color chips to their fence card in order to score BINGO!
Ryder’s Pup Pad
Want to fuel imaginative and role-play? Check out Ryder's Pup Pad by Spin Master toys. The pad features over 15 phrases taken right from the Nickelodeon TV series. Your child will feel like Ryder, the leader of the Paw Patrol.
Marshall’s Ride ‘n’ Rescue Transforming 2-in-1 Playset
This awesome Paw Patrol playset is called Marshall's Ride 'n' Rescue, and it's a 2-in-1 transform, both a fire truck and a play set.
It unfolds from the fire truck to create a small, highly portable playset that your kids will find exciting.
It not only comes with the truck itself, but also a Marshall figure and two small animal figures to play with.