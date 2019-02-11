7 Best Trampolines for Kids: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Looking for the best trampolines for kids this year? We’ve got you covered with this ultimate buyer’s guide.
Getting your kids to want to exercise can be a bit of a chore, mostly thanks to the plethora of electronics at their disposal like Xbox Ones, Nintendo Switches, computers, and tablets. We can’t blame them for wanting to play on these cool devices, but that doesn’t mean we should let them play on them all day.
Instead, it’s time to get them outside, and a great way to do that is to fill your backyard with awesome outdoor toys that will make them want to play out there. Luckily, there are plenty of options, ranging from trampolines to an arsenal of nerf guns to cool playhouses. What sort of goodies you put in your yard should really depend on what your specific child’s tastes are.
With that in mind, most kids love to jump around, and there are plenty of benefits to jumping on a trampoline. Here are the top 10 best trampolines for kids in 2019:
1. Skywalker Trampolines 48 inch Round Seaside Adventure BouncerPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 100 lbs
- Safety Enclosure
- 8.45 Square Feet
- Not big enough for flips
- Not great for 6 years+/Bigger kids
- Better for indoor than outdoor
If you’re looking to get a budget trampoline for younger kids, the Skywalker Trampolines 48-inch Round Seaside Adventure Bouncer is a great option. It’s intended for ages 3 through 7 years of age, and it has a 100 lb weight capacity. While that obviously doesn’t satisfy older kids, it’s a great investment if you buy it when they’re exiting the toddler stage. It has a padded foam enclosure frame, and it has a 360 degree ring at waist height for them to hold onto. There are no springs, as it uses stretch bands to give a soft bounce. It has a jumping surface of 8.45 square feet.
It’s small enough to be used indoors, sure, but it’s also easy to transport outside as well. The net has no gap, which means your kids won’t fall through and injure themselves. It also has a safety enclosure net for the lower portion of the trampoline, which hangs over the sides to the ground so it keeps other kids and items from getting under it while someone else is jumping. When you pair the fact that it’s super safe with the fact that it’s under $100, this is one of the best trampolines on the market for the younger crowd.
2. My First Trampoline 7 FootPrice: $116.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy Zip-Enclosure
- Sturdy Design
- Stable Base
- Not great for 6 years+
- Sits Lower to Ground
- Green base looks playground-esque
If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, check out the Sportspower My First Trampoline, an 84″ trampoline for kids aged 3 to 7 (and under 100 lbs). This one certainly looks slightly more formidable than the one from Skywalker above, but it comes in at $50 more. It meets the necessary safety standards with its safety enclosure, and it can also be used indoors and outdoors (that is, of course, if you have 7 ft x 7 ft of space to spare in your home. It’s a great entry level trampoline for children, and it’s made with both young kids and their parents in mind.
3. Skywalker Trampolines 15 ft Jump n DunkPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds Up to 200 LBS
- Meant for Older Kids
- Comes With Basketball Hoop and Ball
- Not intended for smaller kids
- Too big for indoor use
- Ball constantly goes over the top of the hoop and into the yard
Skywalker Trampolines doesn’t make just smaller trampolines for 7 and under, as they have quite a few awesome ones available for the older crowd. One of the biggest and best available is this 15 ft Jump N Dunk trampoline which comes with a basketball hoop attached to the netting for an awesome game of trampoline basketball. It features breakaway Velcro on the back of the rim so that it can stick well to the net.
While it’s a bit more expensive than most might like (coming in at $350), it’s a long-term investment that’s made from high-quality materials, and it has a weight limit of 200 lbs. So, it’ll likely last them for many years to come, providing plenty of outdoor play opportunities.
4. Little Tikes 7′ TrampolinePrice: $205.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Springs are Covered to Prevent Injury
- 105 Weight Limit
- Little Tikes Quality
- Plastic base looks cheap
- Not great for older kids
- Shoe net should be infront of zip enclosure, but it's not
Of course, Little Tikes has their hands in the trampoline game, and you can expect the highest quality with their trampoline. It’s made with durable materials, and the frame is made with blow-molded plastic. The springs are entirely covered with protective padding, so you don’t have to worry about your kids pinching themselves with one. It’s designed solely for outdoor use (however, it CAN certainly be used indoor). It also has a shoe hanger so that your kids’ shoes can hang off of the ground and away from bugs or pets.
Where it sets itself from the other 7′ tramps is that its unique, playful look that Little Tikes toys tend to have; safe to say it’s one of the best kids trampolines when it comes to pleasing the eye. It measures 90 x 96 x 61.3 inches, and it’s recommended for ages 3 to 10.
5. Giantex 7ft Trampoline Combo BouncerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 130 Pounds
- Highly-Rated
- Easy Assembly
- Cheap-looking base
- Playground colorway
- Strange enclosure flap design
Giantex has another cool-looking 7ft kids trampoline. It’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, and it’s just another great option if you’re looking for something for your kids to play with. It looks great, despite its Mets-inspired color scheme. It’s waterproof and UV-resistant, so it won’t get damaged by the elements.
6. Merax 14 ft Round Trampoline with Basketball Hoop and LadderPrice: $188.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-looking
- 330 Pound Weight Capacity
- Basketball Hoop
- Expensive
- No Ball included
- Poor Quality covers
If you’re looking for something a bit bigger, Merax has the coolest-looking trampoline on the market right now for bigger kids. It has a neon green colorway, and it comes with a big basketball hoop that makes it great for playing horse or a game of 1 on 1. It also comes with a ladder so that they can easily get in and out of the netted area.
This trampoline has an impressive weight capacity of 330 pounds, so even adults can use it. It has a 4.3 out of 5.0 star rating on Amazon. Unfortunately, it does take a bit of time to put together, so it’s not exactly easily moved. But once it’s together, your kids will have a blast.
7. Skywalker Trampolines 8 FT Jump N Dunk TrampolinePrice: $165.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 250 Pounds
- Four Different Colors Available
- Basketball Hoop and Ball Included
- Not Meant for Indoor use
- Too Small for Late Teens
- Low to the ground
Skywalker Trampolines also has an 8 ft version of their Jump N Dunk Trampoline that’s great for smaller yards. It looks great, and it has the same safety features as the larger Jump N Dunk mentioned above. It has an impressive weight capacity of 250 pounds, and it has a diameter of 8 feet. It’s one of the highest rated kids trampolines on Amazon, holding a 4.4 out of 5.0 average.
What’s more, it has some awesome color options, including green, blue, purple, or red.
