11 Best Skateboards for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

This longboard from PlayWheels is one pf the best skateboards for kids who are just learning how to skate. Longboards are made for cruising, not for doing tricks or riding on ramps. They are easier to balance on and can even be ridden in sandals. Longboards make good skateboards for toddlers because of their stability. This is a 21 inch board with a thick nine-ply maple deck.

The single kicktail design makes it easy to control and brake. The wheels are PVC-injected and measure 50mm x 27mm with nylon bearings for a smooth ride. The trucks are composite and the axle is steel, so this board can hold up to 100 lbs.