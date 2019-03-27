50 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

50 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Finding the right toys for youngsters isn’t easy, that’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find 50 of the very best toys for 3 year old boys. Thankfully, you won’t need to worry about spending hours searching for the right present. We’ve got just about everything you could need for the ideal gift right here.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
50 Listed Items

What Are the Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys?

Rank Image Name of Product Price Action
1
Paw Patrol Felt Playmat with Vehicle
Paw Patrol Felt Mega Playmat with Vehicle
$7.88 Shop now at Amazon
2
kids bath toys
Kids Bath Toys
$7.99 Shop now at Amazon
3
12 Mini Assorted Vehicles
12 Pack Mini Assorted Construction Vehicles and Race Car Toys
$8.78 Shop now at Amazon
4
Cartoon Cute Animal Plush Backpack
Cartoon Cute Animal Plush Backpack
$10.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
PJ Masks Vehicle Catboy Cat Car
PJ Masks Vehicle Catboy Cat Car
$11.25 Shop now at Amazon
6
VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight
VTech Spin and Learn Color Flashlight
$12.19 Shop now at Amazon
7
National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs
National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs
$11.91 Shop now at Amazon
8
VTech Call and Chat Learning Phone
VTech Call and Chat Learning Phone
$12.62 Shop now at Amazon
9
GBell MinI Hoover
Gbell Mini Hoover
$12.77 Shop now at Amazon
10
Paw Patrol The Little Red Rescue Box
Paw Patrol The Little Red Rescue Box
$13.49 Shop now at Amazon

See Also: 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
,