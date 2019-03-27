50 Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys: Your Ultimate List

Finding the right toys for youngsters isn’t easy, that’s why we’ve scoured the internet to find 50 of the very best toys for 3 year old boys. Thankfully, you won’t need to worry about spending hours searching for the right present. We’ve got just about everything you could need for the ideal gift right here.
Paw Patrol is still one of the most-watched shows for younger children. So if you’re stuck for inspiration, Paw Patrol is always a safe bet.
This playmat comes with Marshall (one of the most beloved characters of the show) in a firetruck to race around the playmat. The mat itself is made from felt, so tidying up should be a doddle.
Trying to get my youngest to have a bath was always a fight. That’s why I’d recommend bribing them with fun bath toys.
Each fish squirts water, and the rod is easy to use. Turn bath time into a game and you’ll never need to worry about screaming kids ever again.
Kids and cars go together like newborns and sleepless nights. If in doubt, give them cars.
This pack features 12 cars, including race cars and heavy machinery. For the price, there’s little to complain about. Just keep in mind as these are small parts, supervision is required. And if they have a habit of chomping on everything they touch, it may be worth going for something more chunky, like the PJ Masks figure and car.
Nobody wants to be the one who buys a child something useful, but I guarantee their parents will thank you.
This range of animal backpacks are both adorable and got plenty of storage space for their favorite toys should they want to take them with them on the go.
If it’s not Paw Patrol, it’s PJ Masks.
This range of toys may not be the most revolutionary, but the combination of car plus figure is always a winning combo. Plus the car can fit all three characters, so if you’ve got other PJ Masks figure from elsewhere, they should be able to fit.
Attempting to get kids to sleep in the dark isn’t the easiest of tasks. One way to try and make it less scary is a toy torch.
Not only does this torch has songs that teach about animals and numbers, but it also has five changeable lights so playing in the dark hopefully won’t seem as scary.
If you want your child to read, the best way forward is to draw them in with pictures.
Kids love dinosaurs, and the National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book of Dinosaurs is filled with big pictures and age-appropriate facts to help get them into reading.
Mobile phones are a great way to keep kids quiet. But, you know, the chances of expensive phones breaking go up significantly ever time we hand it over.
For a much safer (and cheaper!) alternative, this VTech phone comes with 10 phone apps including music, a clock, photos, as well as games.
Kids love to mimic adults. We’ve already covered tools and chainsaws, but what about a vacuum?
The Lovely Home vacuum even goes as far as having a little filter slot to make it as realistic as possible (minus the loud noise of course).
What’s better than one Paw Patrol book? Four, of course! And a nice solid box to keep them in so you don’t end up tripping over them when you have to answer a call.
Kids love Paw Patrol, and if you’re looking to get them reading early on, this is the boxset for you.
The rules of parenting states: Every child must have an animal farm noise book.
With 30 different animal sounds, this book will introduce your child to the wonderful world of animals from an early age.
The constant quacking shouldn’t drive you too mad either.
If an older sibling has Lego but it’s still too hard for them to master, check out the Lego Juniors range.
Not only is it somewhat cheaper than the main Lego sets, it’s also much simpler to put together.
What makes this range so appealing is it acts as a halfway house between Duplo and Lego. It features the usual Lego instructions, but they’re simplified down for a different age group.
Just remember as it’s Lego, it needs to stay away from the child’s mouth for obvious reasons.
If your kids are getting into tech but if the idea of them running around with a $200 tablet worries you, this VTech tablet should quench their thirst.
With 12 learning activities, a piano keyboard, and a color changing screen, this tablet has everything to keep the kids busy. And it’s got a volume control option, thankfully!
If your child likes toy cars, why not upgrade them to a light up train?
Aside from lighting up, this train also drives itself along smooth surfaces and even changes direction when something gets in its way.
The only downside is it doesn’t include batteries. I know! How could they?
When picking remote control cars for kids, you don’t want something overly complex. Forward, left and right are all the buttons you need on the control.
The My First RC car also features honking sounds, music, and flashing headlights, and three interchangeable drivers. What’s more, the plastic is non-toxic and the antenna is soft to minimize the risk of injuries – something very important when selecting RC cars for little ones.
VTech make some of the best toys for 3 year old boys. The company ethos could be described as quality, lights, and tech.
The kit itself has different modes of play. Free play lets the child smack the kit to their heart’s content. Then there’s also letters and numbers to help with basic education, as well as a follow-along mode.
And when it comes to safety, in VTech’s own words: “Through rigorous testing, we maintain strict control and supervision over the quality of our products to ensure we provide the ‘Fun and Learning’ toys that you have grown to know and trust.”
Trying to get kids to read isn’t easy. That’s why it’s always best to introduce them early if you plan on getting them to read later.
With the Truckload of Fun, you’ve got a set of 10 colorful picture books featuring airplanes, diggers rockets and tractors – all things kids would normally play with in toy form.
Each of the books also contains a glossary of the harder words for them to help strengthen their vocabulary, too.
STEM toys are great for helping a child’s development. That’s a fact. And this huge 80 piece Konnect’in Geometry Snowflakes shapes is sure to result in some imaginative designs.
Each piece slots together with a slight push, and there’s even an idea sheet to get them started on their journey to create.
If want the best toys for 3 year old boys, STEM is the way to go.
What’s better than reading a book? Being able to play one.
Each page comes with a bright and colorful picture opposite a music sheet. But rather than confuse kids with notes foreign to them, the book instead breaks it down into numbers and letters that correspond to the keyboard. Cool, right?
One of the best toys for 3 year old boys is something where they can record themselves and play it back. With the tap of a button, this little guy will repeat back what your little guy says to it.
If you’re worried about Sopu breaking, while it’s not indestructible by any means, it is made from double die-cast metal, so it should be able to take a few bumps here and there.
You’ll never go wrong with superhero toys, and you’ll never go wrong with Imaginext.
If your child is yet to start an Imaginext collection, this Batman and Batcopter set is a great starting point.
The bendy plastic used to create the action figures is a godsend, seeing as it makes them harder to break than traditional six-inch toys meant for older children.
Any gift that lets a child draw is sure to go down well.
The best part of magnetic boards is once their masterpiece is complete, all it takes is a pull of the slide to clean the slate. There’s no need to worry about paper wastage or making a mess on the carpet.
If Lego or Lego Juniors is too hard, and Duplo is too babyish, the Duplo Marvel Super Hero Adventures is a great compromise.
Coming with two playable figures, this set includes an easy to build mini-bank which even the youngest of builders can manage.
These types of gifts are fantastic for helping with motor development, too.
If you’re after a solution to keeping the dark out without noise, this may be the answer you’re after.
The three different modes are what makes this gift so useful. Button A beams out a steady stream of white light, button B changes the colors, and Button C switches to rotation mode.
It’s calming without needing to worry about it keeping the young ones awake, which is super handy.
With Imaginext, it’s all about picking the right playsets to suit the child.
If they’re not too keen on Batman but love dinosaurs, go the Jurassic Park route. This dino features a chomping mouth attack, articulation, and a handy projectile launcher should it break free.
Traditional Lego is great, but it’s also quite tricky to put together when you’re young and don’t have full motor control. To fix this potential problem, there’s Duplo.
Blocks are much larger and clip together with ease, making them easier to use for youngsters. Just keep in mind because of their size, there’s a chance the build’s will fall apart when they take a tumble.
Playmats are a solid activity to lose an afternoon to. What makes this set so special is the use of water pens. Fill the pen with water and your child can draw on the mat.
Around 10-or-so minutes later, what they’ve drawn will magically disappear; leaving it blank and ready for drawing with minimal fuss and barely any mess.
Fisher-Price is the best when it comes to value for money. This set contains six cars all based on the most popular DC heroes and villains. And because it’s Fisher-Price, there’s no need to worry about low quality products that fall apart after a few minutes.
To quote Fisher-Price’s mission statement, they’re all about “enriching the lives of young families, bringing joy to generations and nurturing what’s in each child’s unique nature.” You can’t go wrong with Fisher-Price.
The chainsaw is the star of the show here. Rotating chains with mechanical springs to avoid the chain getting stuck, realistic weight and sound –all at the pull of a trigger.
Although it looks dangerous, the blade is actually a soft plastic, so there’s no need to worry about injuries.
Not sure what to get? Go with costumes. Every kid loves playing dress up.
There’s six capes and masks in this inexpensive set, loosely based on popular Marvel and DC characters.
As normal costumes cost a little more, this is a solid way of getting more bang for your buck.
This set includes 12 plastic golf balls and tiny-person driver. It also features a foot pedal, which when pressed, drops another ball onto the tee.
Although everything here is tested with safety in mind, you’ll still need to supervise your child when using it. If you’ve got a golfer in the family, this is the perfect activity for them both to bond over. Just avoid the windows, yeah?
Trying to get board-games style toys for youngsters isn’t easy. Some are too babyish, others are too difficult.
Thankfully, while researching the 50 best toys for 3 year old boys, I came across this magnetic worm catcher that should do the trick.
For the price, this set is great value. Not only does it come with Batman and Robin figures, it also has a batmobile and a bike.
The batmobile actually shoots out disks as well, which is a neat little add-on feature.
If there are two things you can’t go wrong with when it comes to finding the best toys for 3 year old boys, it’s dinosaurs and cars.
The big in thing at the moment is flexible track, which can bend to create new shapes, with a battery-powered car that propels itself along the track. Combine the thrill of Lego-style building with the play of dinosaurs, and it’s easy to see why kids everywhere love this.
Kids like to play with tools. No one knows why, they just do.
This set comes with all the things you’d expect – spanner, hammer, saw, and so on – but it’s also got cooler toys like an electric drill.
For the price, and the fact it can all be packed away into a neat little tray, you can’t go wrong.
Want to get your kid into making music? Then look no further than this massive 18 piece band kit.
The kit comes with everything your child needs to make a beautiful racket, including a xylophone, two maracas, two egg shakers, two finger clappers, a tambourine, drumsticks, and much more.
For the price, this has everything you could want.
If creating toys from blocks seems a bit too testing, this pack of six STEM dinosaurs is a suitable alternative.
The simplicity of the design is what makes this so cool. The legs just pop in and can be fixed with a screw, and there’s areas to practice to get the hang of it.
If your child is new to STEM learning, this is a good place to start.
When you think of games you played as a kid, I’m sure some variation of building a fort comes up.
With this easy to tidy 12 piece camp set, they can play outdoors when the weather’s nice or indoors should the weather turn sour.
It also comes with binoculars, shovel, flashlight, compass and everything they need to build their own little fort.
VTech is all about learning through play. This blast from the past with a modern twist lets kids race through the skies as a high-powered jet.
The twist, of course, is that each of the nine courses introduces children to letters, spelling, numbers, and shapes.
For added realism, it also features vibrating controls. Who says learning has to be boring?
Magnetic blocks are another item that never goes out of fashion. Simply get them all out and place two near one another and voila! It snaps together.
The real fun begins when kids start stacking multiple together to create new shapes or different animals. If you’re after something a little unusual and creative, this one’s for you.
This is another in the ‘PLEASE GO TO SLEEP!’ category.
The dark is unsettling for youngsters, so sleeping is hard. But add in music and a lightshow, and suddenly the dark isn’t so terrifying.
These cheery melodies should help even the most sleep-adverse children drift off to slumber.
Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best. Small, but not small enough to be swallowed. Sturdy. And more importantly; insanely cute.
If you’ve got a little one who’s into farmyard animals, this could go down a treat. Pair it with the Fisher-Price Little People Share & Care Safari playset and you’ll have a little menagerie up and running in no time.
The trick when buying tech for kids is to buy something that’s fun rather than useful in everyday life.
While this kids’ smart watch does feature a digital and analogue clock, it’s also packed with 10 games, a camera, recorder, calculator and alarm.
STEM toys are important to a child’s development. Video games and tablets are great, but it’s all about balance.
The wonderful thing about construction sets is they don’t need to start off making massive creations. Start off small, even if it’s just learning how things go together, and work up to the larger projects once they understand it better.
Okay. So. Hear me out. Christmas may be over, but advent calendars work as excellent prize boards. If your child eats their greens or does well at school, they can come home and open up a door containing a toy.
Why let Christmas stuff go to waste when you can re-purpose it for something else?
If you’ve got a garden, or don’t mind the living room getting a little trashed, you can’t go wrong with any kind of pedal-powered trike.
Not only does it promote exercise, but it’s good for introducing children to bikes at an early age.
Colorful? Check. Filled with animals? Check. Pop-up computer screen with interesting animal facts and a working zipline? Also check.
At two-feet tall, this is an absolute goliath. If you’ve got the space, this is sure to keep the little ones entertained for hours.
My youngest has a lot of Imaginext playsets, and the best thing I can say about them is that they last a long time.
Not just because they’re durable, but even as the child grows up, they never seem to want to throw them out. Kids will always love comic-book characters, meaning Imaginext is a worthwhile investment if you want something they’ll be using for years to come.
We’ve established you can’t go wrong with toy cars. If you want to supercharge the experience, check out this huge racetrack.
This three-level comes with launchpads, a massive slide, a spiral slide, an elevator, and even a mini helicopter. If they’re into cars, this set has everything for would-be racers.
What Are the Best Toys for 3 Year Old Boys?
