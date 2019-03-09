50 Best Toys & Gifts for 7 Year Old Girls

If your child is always begging to color their hair, you may be looking for ways to make their dreams come true without damaging their precious strands of hair. Now there’s a way! For a really affordable price, you can get a ten pack of hair chalk. What’s great about this is that it can be used for both hair and as face paint. There are five vibrant colors and five metallic ones. They are really easy to remove, and they come out in just one wash! It’s the perfect way for your little one to explore their style without costing you an arm and a leg.

In fact, my wife and I bought these for my daughter last Christmas, and she absolutely LOVES them!