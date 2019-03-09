50 Best Toys & Gifts for 7 Year Old Girls

Looking for the best toys and gifts for 7 year old girls for a birthday party, holiday, or just because you’ve got a bored 7-year old on your hands? We’ve got you covered. Below, discover 50 of the top toys for 7 year old girls that they’ll absolutely love.
For the original princess in your life, there’s nothing more special than this beautiful princess castle. It is dreamy, pretty, and everything a little girl could ask for. It is so cute and gives them a private are to hang out and relax. While it is not a tent that you could take camping, it is the perfect tent to be an accessory to their room. It is hexagon shaped, which increases the stability of the tent for long term use. The pink and white color is really pretty, and if you add some fairy lights and other decorations, this would be the perfect place to take a nap in! If you have a girly girl who loves princesses, do yourself a favor and buy this for her.
Does your child love taking photos? If so, this may be the perfect gift for them. This is a camera that is made for taking photos and taking selfies. The pink color is great for little girls, and it’s a durable enough camera that it will be okay if it drops or tumbles at all. There is a 2.4” color screen, and they can take selfies or regular photos thanks to a small rear facing camera as well. Your child will love capturing the things that she enjoys on a daily basis, and if you’re lucky, you may get a few gems yourself! There’s nothing better than seeing the world through a child’s lens, so you might as well make it happen with this!
If your little one is always trying to be like you, they might just need a watch to match you! This smart watch is really fun for kids, and they will feel like the coolest kid in class. It has tons of games and activities for them to play with. It also has a camera that they can take photos with, record their voice, and it’s all touch screen. Since it really tells the time, your little girl will love being able to know what time it is, and they can set an alarm or timer as well! With it being splash proof and coming with 50 watch designs, they will be set for a very long time!
Bikes are great toys, but there’s always something more fun and exciting and that’s this go kart. Your child will love to ride this around! While it encourages healthy exercise like a regular bike does, it’s easier for them to pedal around and steer. They have the ability to control their speed with how hard they pedal. It’s great because it can grow with them for the next few years. Plus, it’s pink! Your child will feel like they are on the adventure of their life with this go kart. It’s safe and comfortable to ride, so they won’t tire out as quickly as they do with a regular bike.
This tracing pad is so much fun for little girls. They can trace their favorite princesses, fairies, or anything else their heart desires! It’s a wonderful way to foster creativity and the kit comes with everything your little artist may need. There is a graphite pencil, 12 colored pencils, 10 tracing sheets, 10 blank sheets, and over 100 traceable images. The light behind the pad makes it easy to see through a blank sheet of paper to trace their favorite things! Your little one will love playing with this, and it guarantees hours of fun.
One of the best things about your little girl getting older is that she loves to get into jewelry. When you find yourself buying too much jewelry with nowhere to put it, this jewelry box is the perfect accessory for your little girl. She will love organizing her jewelry and watching as the ballerina goes around with music. It plays the classic song from Swan Lake, so she will be able to dance just like this box shows. It goes great in a little girl’s room, and it’s a gift that will make her feel grown up.
If you’re looking for a toy that your child will love and will also teach them something smart, look no further! This globe is a great accessory for your girl’s room, but it will also be something that will teach them more than you can imagine. It hooks up to an app on your phone or iPad, and then they can use that to learn about the different countries around the world. With fun games and other activities surrounding the globe’s main continents and cultural monuments, there are hours of fun. It’s also a toy that can grow with your child.
If there’s anything that little girl’s love, it’s making their own toy from a kit! This one is especially cool because they can use it every day and show it off at school. Plus, it encourages healthy habits by drinking a lot of water from a reusable bottle. This has everything needed for your girl to make their own water bottle. It comes with the water bottle and five different bright markers. The designs are easy to color, and there are even rhinestones that the water bottle comes with to make the bottle extra sparkly! They’ll be in a dream world!
Puzzles are fun, but they are a bit old school for the young kids. Thankfully, Melissa and Doug created a spin on the classic puzzle, and it’s something that a 7-year-old girl would absolutely love! These 3D puzzle sets couldn’t be more exciting. They have to fit the pieces together to build up a castle or dollhouse. There are 100 cardboard puzzle pieces with instructions. When it is all built, the dollhouse has four rooms and two levels with a porch and deck! It’s great because it’s like two toys in one. They can have fun building it and also have fun playing with it.
Every little girl loves unicorns and unicorn toys, and this doodle book is perfect for them to color in. With fun designs like unicorns and other sparkly rainbows and figures, there’s nothing not to like about this book. They will love being creative and putting their own spin on each and every page. Before you know it, they’ll be giving out their pieces of art to their friends and family! Don’t say we didn’t warn you, but they’ll be occupied for hours.
At the age of seven, fairies are an amazing thing. That’s why this kit is so much fun. Whether you’re looking to gift for a birthday or just a fun occasion, this fairy kit in a jar comes with everything your child needs to create a fun keepsake for their room. It’s the perfect craft to do on a rainy day or when you are having a few friends over for a sleepover. Hang the fairies inside the jar and decorate them as the perfect decoration for your child’s room. They will love the hands-on activity, and you can love that they are away from screen time long enough to have some fun!
If your child is always begging to color their hair, you may be looking for ways to make their dreams come true without damaging their precious strands of hair. Now there’s a way! For a really affordable price, you can get a ten pack of hair chalk. What’s great about this is that it can be used for both hair and as face paint. There are five vibrant colors and five metallic ones. They are really easy to remove, and they come out in just one wash! It’s the perfect way for your little one to explore their style without costing you an arm and a leg.
In fact, my wife and I bought these for my daughter last Christmas, and she absolutely LOVES them!
Sick and tired of your makeup disappearing? Thankfully, there’s now a solution. Little girls love to play with makeup, but they can end up destroying yours by playing with it. Everyone can be happy if you get this pretend salon make up case! It comes with everything that a real salon would use, but it’s all pretend so it won’t make a mess in your living room. There are 14 pieces, and it also has a case that holds everything together and makes it easy to transport. Your little girl will be a salon stylist on the go!
Seven is much too young to have a phone these days, but a lot of girls would love to have these walkie talkies to give to one of their friends. With a two-mile range, they can easily call their bestie and not have any issues! It’s affordable, and the bright LCD display is easy for your child to understand and use. Your little girl will feel important and big with these awesome walkie talkies, and you won’t be able to say no to her! It’s bound to give her enough fun for months to come.
There are a lot of things that your child likes to do, but if you’re hoping to foster creativity and their skills, this first sewing kit is a great way to do it. This kit is perfect for that rare rainy day or a travel day. The needles it comes with aren’t too sharp, but it will teach them to be careful around things like that. There are 28 felt shapes, embroidery floss, stuffing, fabric, ricrac, scissors, measuring tape, pins, needles, a thimble, pin cushion, buttons, and a pom pom strip. They’ll be able to create their own masterpiece that is the perfect snuggle buddy! It’s an activity that will keep growing with them.
Is there anything cuter than a fat cat? We think not! This is the most adorable night light that a little girl could have, and she will love being able to change the color of the cat based on her own mood. It’s so easy to use, and it has seven different colors! The light isn’t really bright, so it won’t interfere with her actual sleep schedule. But, it’s perfect for those who may be scared of the dark and looking for an alternative to keeping the hall light on. This cute and fluffy cat is so adorable that your seven year old will have no choice but to go to sleep soundly with it!
If you have a Frozen lover on your hand, what’s better than playing with Elsa and Anna? Legos are that great classic toy that every kid should experience multiple times in their life. It is perfect for fostering creativity and building spatial skills. They will have to build the ice castle that Elsa and Anna play with. The castle itself measures over 7” tall, and it has cool ice and an awesome slide that the girls will love going down! It also comes with snowballs and a polar bear, and there are 94 pieces to put together. Your child will love putting this together and playing with it!
Only you know if your little girl is ready for real makeup. If you think she is, this is a great kit to start off with. It’s all washable, and it has all the colors that a little girl would hope to use. There are four different blush colors, two lip glosses, six eyeshadows, two lipsticks, two nail polishes, three brushes, a mirror, and a glitter cosmetic bag. You should watch your child while they are using this so that the makeup doesn’t end up all over your couches and floor, but besides that, they will use this for hours upon hours. It will also last a long time and grow with them, which is an added bonus! There’s no way that they won’t love playing with this.
Bath bombs are all the rage, and they are especially fun for kids! But, you don’t want to spend a fortune on the bath bombs for young kids. If you’ve been looking for some affordable and fun bath bombs, these are the ones for you. These cool bath bombs have an actual toy inside! They will love watching the bath bomb fizz and wait for it to disintegrate enough that they get the toy inside. The colors are natural, and they aren’t bright enough to leave a stain around your tub. It’s easy to clean and will leave a nice scent. The box is also compostable and recyclable, which is always nice for the environment. You can feel good about purchasing these!
There’s nothing better than being able to plug in headphones and stop the loud iPad from blaring around the house. What’s even better is that your child will ask to use the headphones! They are really cute and fun, but they are perfect for parents to buy because they come with parental controls. If you are worried about your child turning up the headphones too loud and damaging their ears, don’t be. You can control how loud the volume is and whether or not they can be playing it that loud. Your seven year old will never know thanks to the really cute design of the Minnie Mouse bow!
Sometimes, the simplest of gifts are really the most fun. Kids have imaginations, and with all the electronics and screens, they sometimes just need to be reminded. That’s why this binocular set is so awesome. They are perfect to look at wildlife and check out bugs, but they are also just fun for your little girl to use! These are bright pink, which is perfect for that girly girl. The size is 8x21, which is great for little kids. They are actually very high quality, so you can expect your child to have fun and learn something as well. With rubber eyepieces, your little girl won’t be complaining about the eye pain like with other binoculars.
Want your child to read a little more? This book set is the perfect way to get them to read! It’s the story about four best friends who are taken to Never Land to play with Tinker Bell. There are four different adventures included, and the books are very fun and an easy read for a seven year old. They will want to keep reading and will actually put the iPad down for once! If that doesn’t speak volumes, we don’t know what will! It’s the perfect way to get your child to read and enjoy it as well.
For all those jewelry lovers out there, this is the perfect gift. This bead set comes with so many different beads to create a one of a kind bracelet or necklace for your child. They can create multiple pieces thanks to how many beads there are. With the reusable case that holds the beads, you don’t have to worry about them lying around the house where dogs, vacuums, and younger siblings can get them! There are about 550 beads, so the different creations are endless! With a lot of different bead designs, your little girl is set for life.
It comes with 7 pairs of earrings, 24 different types and shapes and colors of beads, small scissors, a cartoon pendant, 6 lobster buckles, 4 'diamond' rings, and more!
For sparkly bangles that your child won’t be able to resist, they need these stick and style blinglets. They are so fun, and it makes your child become much more creative. This is one of the best gifts for 7 year old girls because she will love taking the time to create a bracelet that is uniquely hers. There are over 700 pieces, and 12 bangles to decorate. With a few different colors and very shiny rhinestones, you know that she will be set to create for hours on end. These unique bracelets will become her favorite gift of all!
Lego Friends kits are what every little girl is asking for this year. They are still just as fun as they have always been, but they challenge the minds of every little girl. It comes with 378 pieces, and is perfect for a birthday gift for a little girl. It’s unique and will keep them occupied because they can’t play until they build it! What’s nice about these kits is that they are also great activities for parents and kids. You usually need to help a little bit, so it’s a fun bonding activity that you wouldn’t have guessed. If you make it a prize for doing something good, you can have even more fun building it!
Everyone knows that kids love those helicopter toys. Everyone also knows that little girls love unicorns, which is why this is the perfect toy for seven year olds! This is a unicorn helicopter, and it’s as adorable as it is fun. What’s really cool about this is that it is controlled by your hand. You tell the unicorn when to fly up and down by raising and lowering your hand. When you want the unicorn to stop flying, you press the remote control. It couldn’t be easier to fly, which is why it is so great for the young girls to play with. The ingredients are all non-toxic and the highest quality, so you don’t have to worry about the safety of it. It is designed and made for kids!
There is something about the gooey slime that kids love, and you can get it all in this kit. Traditional slime is made with some pretty harmful ingredients, and they shouldn’t touch your kid’s hands. Thankfully, this slime kit is made up for you, but you get to add all the fun additions like confetti and foam balls. With 46 pieces, your child will be occupied for quite some time! There are twelve different colors to choose from, so they can create rainbow slime if they want! It comes with instructions to make the perfect unicorn slime, which is what everyone seems to want to do. If you want your child to have fun with their friends for hours on end during a rainy day or storm, look no further than this toy.
A remote control car that’s their favorite color is about all they can ask for! Whether you’re shopping for a birthday or some other special event, this mega size pink jeep RC car is really awesome. It is affordable and works well. It doesn’t peel out on soft flooring like carpet, and it speeds along on anything. There is a fully functional radio control, the jeep is decked out in stickers, and dolls can easily fit in the car and sit in it while your child moves it around. The speed is fairly similar to other model cars, so it won’t be too much of a hassle or annoyance on your end. If your little girl wants something fun, this will do it.
This fun little craft is a throwback to your own childhood. Was there anything better than watching out own grandmas do needlepoint? This pastime may have gotten less attention through the years, but that doesn’t make it any less awesome. It is the perfect craft for your child to do on a rainy day or in the car on a long trip. It doesn’t require a sharp needle, so they could literally do it anywhere! The design is really cute, and it’s not too hard for a 7-year old. In the end, they will have a little souvenir that they get to keep and hand out their wall.
For a delicious toy that kids won’t be able to resist, check out this chocolate bar maker. A little girl will love that she gets to create her own yummy treat to eat! These kits are all the rage to a seven year old, but one you can eat is even better than the rest. With a bunch of different chocolates and candies with a few different molds, their chocolate bars will be unique and delicious! They will love creating bars for their friends and loved ones, and once the chocolate runs out, the molds can be used over and over again with new chocolate. It’s an activity they will love to do, and it’s a unique gift that no one else will have gotten them.
Got a little Beyoncé on your hands? Well, if so, it’s time you get this karaoke microphone. It’s so great because you can take it anywhere you need to. It connects to Bluetooth, so you can hook your phone up to it and play music through the speakers that way. They can sing along and feel like a true pop star. The pink color is fun, and it’s a metallic pink so it isn’t going to fade or chip. This microphone is perfect for parties, and it really never gets old! You can create karaoke nights with it, and the fun never stops.
The best thing about having a young child is being able to explore the different things that they love. This archery bow is one way to show that you are going to support whatever it is that they love. Maybe they’ve watched a little too much Robin Hood or Brave. Either way, they suddenly want an archery bow. This one is really fun for young girls because it lights up. The arrows are suction cups, making them completely safe for your child and your house! It comes with the full set, even a quiver to hold the arrows so they will feel as legit as any archer can feel. The set is really cute and it's the perfect size for a seven-year-old.
Seven isn’t too young to start them off on their scientific journey. This coding robot, the Ozobot, is a fun and easy way to teach your kid about coding. It starts off with a blank screen. You use a marker to draw in the commands and the robot responds to the child. As they learn more, the robot advances and you can create actual commands for the robot. It has optical sensors and an LED light with a strong polycarbonate shell. It can hook up to an online activity library, and there are hundreds of activities for your child to choose from, which makes it easier than ever!
Kinetic sand is really all sorts of amusing for both kids and adults. It’s not like play dough, which will undoubtedly dry out after a certain amount of time. This actually stays soft and wet, but it’s also very easy to clean up because it will smash together like the dough. It’s nice because kids have a lot of fun playing with it. The texture is unlike anything else, and if you’ve never played with kinetic sand, you simply can’t relate! This smart sand comes with three colors of sand and 30 pieces. There is also a mat that it comes with so that it won’t become really messy. Your child will love creating the different shapes and animals!
This might just be the cutest Lego set that you’ve ever seen! It comes with so many items, and it is really is a city that your child will have hours of fun with. There is a moving monorail, slides, a water park, cute accessories like a paragliding activity, and a bunch of mini dolls to play in the resort! It has more parts than you might know what to do with, but that’s what makes the activity so much fun. Each accessory is so cute, and your child can play with the four dolls in the water and have them playing the time of their life! There’s nothing that stops you from helping your child build this resort, and you might have just as much fun bonding with your 7-year-old as they have playing.
Is there anything cuter than a souped up love bug? Not in this house there isn’t! This adorable car has been equipped with tough, rubber tires and suspension, so it’s ready to have some major fun. It’s cute, fierce, and it can tear down all the boy cars! The battery life is really good, and it can run for 45 minutes on one charge. The speed is 5 miles per house, which is fairly fast for a remote control ar. It comes with the batteries needed, so right out of the box, your child will be able to have a blast! If your little girl has been wanting a remote control car but wishing for something just a little more girly, this is the perfect thing for them. They won’t be sad about receiving this is a gift!
Have a little helper in the kitchen? There’s nothing better than believing in them, and this chef set will help them you show them that you mean business! This comes with everything they need to pretend play as a chef, but it can also be used in the kitchen as a helping tool. Their apron will keep them mess-free, and the cookie cutters can really be used to cut out shapes and make some cookies! The spoon and rolling pin are both made out of wood, so if you wanted, they could use those in the kitchen too. It’s done up in pink polka dots, making it the perfect pattern for a real chef.
Having a globe in your child’s room is a great way to get them curious about the world. This globe makes a great night light as well because it can light up the constellations that happen around the world. If your child is into stars, this is especially cool. But if not, they are sure to be once you buy this! There is so much from this globe that a child can learn from, and an adult may learn some stuff too! This is a high quality globe that will last your child for years. Since it isn’t specified to a certain age range, it will grow with them as well.
Writing notes is one of the most fun parts of elementary school, but it gets even more fun when you have a stationary set. This stationary set is unlike any other. It is scented with fruit! Everyone will know that your child is passing the best notes around thanks to the different fruit scented pens. Between lemon, apple, orange, blueberry, candy, strawberry, and watermelon, the amount of scented notes they can make is outnumbered! It’s perfect for them to bring to school, and it all comes in its own little case for them to carry around.
For the little girl who is always asking to play outside and camp out there, here is a great compromise. You can set up a great camping spot inside the house that they can camp out and have fun. This indoor tent is perfect because it is so easy to set up, it’s affordable, and it’s just big enough that your child and their friend can fit in it. It has a hole in the back they can crawl through, and you can see what’s going on from the mesh window at the top. It’s really the best of both worlds, and the rainbow color is fun and can be used with both boys and girls.
Little kids love to decorate their own things, and this jewelry box is the perfect way to let them do so. It comes with 38 foil stickers, three glitter glues, 26 gem stickers, and the jewelry box. With the special spots inside to hold rings and a beautiful mirror, this craft and keepsake only gets better when they place their own jewelry inside. They will love decorating it and placing it in their room for all to see. While it may not play a song like other jewelry boxes, the fact that they get to decorate it makes up for that.
If your little girl is ready for some big fun, get this 3D printing pen. 3D printing is becoming more popular than ever, and this pen is the first introduction that your child needs. It comes with emoji stickers to customize the pen and low melting point plastic, which allows your child to create the sculptures that they dream of. It is warm, but not hot, so you don’t have to worry about your child becoming burned should something happen. It is designed so that the nozzle won’t clog, and it can work for up to 2 hours in one sitting. This is a unique gift that they won’t regret receiving!
Sometimes, you just want to buy your child a gift that will be good for their education. With this rush hour traffic game, they can play a game and work a puzzle all at once. It’s not an easy game, so they will be challenged with trying to figure out how it will all work together. This is a classic game that has been used for quite some time to stimulate a child’s brain. You can try it out with your child, and you might not even be able to get it! When you add more cars, it gets even harder, so there are lots of different “levels” that you can create. It’s won a lot of awards, so you can feel good about purchasing it for your child.
Glitter tattoos are about to become your little girl’s new favorite thing! This tattoo kit couldn’t be easier. It comes with a pot of glitter glue that your little one can use to brush a stencil and get the glitter tattoo on them. There are six different glitter colors that they can use and 25 stencils, as well as 120 metallic tattoos. It dries quickly, and it comes off very easily as well. The tattoos will stay on for three or four days, which is plenty enough time for your little ones!
Need another set of bath bombs? These ones come with farm animals inside for a really fun surprise! There is always guaranteed to be an animal inside the bath bomb, and if there isn’t you get a whole new set for free! The bath bombs smell great and will leave the water a pretty color. Thankfully, they aren’t filled with toxic dyes that will color your bathtub. Your child will love that it fizzes and bubbles in the water, and the toy is just another bonus to everything!
Frozen is still incredibly popular with little girls all across America. This LEGO building set will appeal to her because of the characters and tie-in to the movie, but parents will appreciate that it teaches kids basic building skills. This is a great gift for girls between the ages of six and 12.
This is a great My Little Pony figure for collectors of all ages. This figure has the character's Cutie Marks, and includes a comb and four barrettes for styling. If Rarity isn't her favorite, check out more of the best My Little Pony gifts here.
Want a toy that encourages a little girl to become a professional? Why not encourage her to be a vet? This fun play set from Disney includes play stethoscope, otoscope, brush, syringe, food bowl and play bottle. Not quite the right toy for her?
Recommended Ages: 6 Years and Up
This is quite possibly my favorite figure on this list: the Photon Power FX Captain Marvel Doll from Hasbro. Instead of just a plain 'ole Captain Marvel action figure, this one lights up and makes sounds inspired by the movie.
I'll note that the packaging is so great on this one that you might not even want to take it out to play with. It comes complete with cosmic-inspired background and a fantastic pose, as well as official movie logo displayed prominently. It looks AWESOME, and it's definitely shelf-ready.
But if you're interested in playing with her, you can do that too. Her star-logo on the chest lights up and makes sound effects when pressed, and her hands also light-up.
Off the Hook Style Dolls are a cool new twist on the typical customizing of dolls, where instead of changing clothes and outfits, you change...pieces.
These dolls have four unique parts that all hook together: a head, a torso, legs, and shoes. On top of that, you can add other accessories like hats and sunglasses.
There's also a mystery element to them because each comes with a mystery set of bonus fashion options. There are 3 different dolls with 6 different bonus fashions and 7 accessories, for a total of 100+ fashion combinations.
I play-tested these with my own six year old, and she absolutely loves them. So, if you've got a child that's into fashion and tinkering with dolls, Off the Hook dolls are a great option.
I'll note that there's also a super cool-looking Off the Hook Style Closet coming later this year, which is set to release in the fall.
Recommended Ages: 5 Years and Up